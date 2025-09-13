Premier League Saturday Tipsheet: Back Arsenal to cut down Ange's Forest at 7/2

Jack's back and could haunt former club Villa

Bournemouth and Brighton good for goals

Safe Sub in action for Fulham versus Leeds

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, 12:30

Live on TNT Sports

The sacking of Nuno Espírito Santo and hiring of Ange Postecoglou likely signals a shift in playing style at Nottingham Forest. Last season they averaged the third lowest possession in the league with just 40.7% while Ange's Spurs had the fifth most at 54.8%. Forest tended to sit off teams, allowing the second most PPDA (passes allowed per defensive action in the opposition half) compared to Spurs only allowing the fourth fewest.

It's unlikely the style of play will change overnight but Forest could be caught between the two allowing Arsenal 4/111.36 to take advantage. The Gunners beat Forest 3-0 last season here and the new look Arsenal have already beaten Leeds 5-0 at the Emirates. In both games Arsenal won both halves and had the most shots on target in each half. That looks a great bet here at a big price.

You can read Joe Dyer's preview for Arsenal v Forest here including a 7/24.50 Match Up Multis play involving Noni Madueke

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to win each half and most shots on target in each half SBK 7/2

Bournemouth v Brighton

Saturday, 15:00

Brighton were the best team in the league last season for Over 2.5 goals in their matches with a strike rate of 71%. Away from home that increased to 74%, with 14 of their 19 games seeing three or more goals. Indeed they were excellent at finding the back of the net on the road, only once drawing a blank.

Only 32% of Bournemouth's home games saw Over 2.5 goals winners but, based on expected goals, that figure rises to 79% with 15 of their 19 matches breaching the 2.5 line. Both matches saw Brighton win 2-1 last season.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Bournemouth v Brighton EXC 1.76

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Saturday, 15:00

It remains to be seen what impact Eberechi Eze's £60M transfer to Arsenal will have on Crystal Palace but the early signs for Eagles fans are good if the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park is anything to go by.

Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta netted from the penalty spot that day to make it 31 goals in his last 75 Premier League games. He was also booked at the same time with his trademark celebration for kicking the corner flag out of the ground. It could be the referees have been given a new directive and Mateta has actually been booked in four of his last seven games. At just 13/102.30 to score against newly promoted Sunderland, 12/113.00 is a huge boost with the addition of a card for a bet that could be won if he scores.

Recommended Bet Back Mateta to score and be booked SBK 12/1

Everton v Aston Villa

Saturday, 15:00

King Grealish is back. Two games, four assists and he's absolutely running the show with only James Garner at Everton having more touches than the new loan signing. Despite only starting two of three games, Grealish already sits third for expected assists in the entire league. He should be chomping at the bit against his boyhood club at Everton's new ground.

The Toffees should fancy their chances, having won five of their last six matches against Villa who have lost 10 of their last 16 league games away from home.

Grealish may be one player to back as part of a Match Ups Multi once the markets go live. If, for example, you want to back Grealish to get more assists than Morgan Rogers you could combine that selection in a multi with one or more other Match Ups. If you like bet builders, you should check out Match Ups Multis.

Recommended Bet Back Jack Grealish anytime assist SBK 7/2

Fulham v Leeds

Saturday, 15:00

Fulham set a Premier League record with 17 goals from substitutes last season and on the opening day of the new season, Rodrigo Muniz came off the bench to score a 96th minute equaliser against Brighton. This was followed up by Emile Smith-Rowe coming off the bench to score against Manchester United. England Women's EURO 2025 winning manager Sarina Wiegman refers to her substitutes as "finishers" and I like that idea.

Between them, Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez have scored in 12 of Fulham's last 24 Premier League games. With the pair normally replacing each other, Safe Sub means our bet will last for the full match against a newly promoted team who shipped five goals in their only away game.

Recommended Bet Back Rodrigo Muniz anytime goalscorer SBK 7/5

Newcastle v Wolves

Saturday, 15:00

Vítor Pereira is under pressure following three defeats out of three to start the season, meaning Wolves have now lost six of their last seven Premier League matches. He seems upset with their transfer business, or lack of, following the departures of key players Matheus Cunha and Rayan Aït-Nouri.

Newcastle have started the season without any strikers and that looks to have played a part in six of their last seven going Under 2.5 goals. It remains to be seen how much involvement new signings Nick Woltemade and Yoanne Wissa will have here but it would be ironic if one time Newcastle target Jørgen Strand Larsen could find the back of the net to quiet the Geordie faithful. However, the Norweigan is only 3/14.00 to score and with Wolves twice the price at 6/17.00, there doesn't look to be any value. This match is a no bet for me.

West Ham v Tottenham

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports



Under pressure Hammer's boss Graham Potter picked up a welcome victory before the international break as his side beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the City Ground. He'll need to continue that goal scoring expertise with those three points making it just six wins in his 23 games in-charge. His matches have tended to be goal heavy with their last five seeing Over 2.5 goals and eight of his last 11 games have delivered three or more goals winners.

It's too early to read much into new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank's start, but only three sides have scored more goals and more could be on the agenda here.

You can read Dave Tindall's full match preview of West Ham v Spurs here including a 5/23.50 play involving Lucas Paqueta.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in West Ham v Tottenham EXC 1.84

Brentford v Chelsea

Saturday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports



I am happy to oppose Brentford given Keith Andrew's start to managerial life. The Bees are averaging the leagues third lowest possession at just 38.4% resulting in conceding the fifth most shots. However, that more than looks to be reflected in Chelsea's odds with the Blues just 3/41.75 to win.

Joao Pedro has got off to a terrific start to life at his new club with seven goals in eight games across all competitions but is just 6/42.50 to score here and he spent Tuesday night playing in the altitude of Bolivia. He doesn't take penalties either, and with Cole Palmer possibly still out, the responsibility will fall to Enzo Fernandez. However, with him likely continuing in a defensive midfield role, 16/54.20 to score looks a little skinny. Again, it's a no bet.

You can read Max Liu's Brentford v Chelsea preview here.

