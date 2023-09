United backed to end losing run

Dimitar Berbatov: "Man City are the defending champions, and they beat West Ham convincingly last time out so it's an easy decision to go for a Man City win here.

"I expect Nottingham Forest to have a decent season and they will surprise big teams for sure, but if City stay concentrated, they won't be able to do anything about it."

Opta Stat: "Odsonne Édouard has scored four goals in Crystal Palace's opening five Premier League games this season. Édouard is looking to score in three league appearances in a row for the first time since a six-game run in January/February 2021 for Celtic.

"Indeed, Fulham have only won one of their last 20 away Premier League London derbies (D5 L14), a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace last season, and have only won 9% in total in their Premier League history (P76 W7 D24 L45)."

"As Gary O'Neil's side continually put Liverpool to the sword [last week], Pedro Neto stood out, just like he has all season. No other player has created more chances (17) or out-assisted the Portuguese winger (4) and even if Wolves remain largely wasteful of the gilt-edge gifts he keeps presenting they're a genuine threat going forward.

At the back it's a different story, the visitors conceding every 40 minutes to date.

As for the Hatters, all the stats show they are learning on the job, halving the number of shots they've faced and opposition touches in their box in their last two games.

Dave Tindall: "I'm going to play this one a little left field and head to the bookings market and focus on two young defenders whose inexperience is leading to yellows.

"Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite played in the early games against Wolves and Sheffield United and had his name taken in both. An injury kept him out for the next couple and also England Under-21 duty but Sean Dyche was happy to put him straight back in for the home loss to Arsenal last week.

"Brentford's Aaron Hickey is another promising young talent but is still green. He played his part in giving away the penalty at Newcastle while he's picked up bookings in three of the Bees' games so far. A Bet Builder bookings double on Branthwaite and Hickey pays 14/1.

"Michael Oliver takes charge and he's not been slow to reach for his pocket this season, flashing 38 yellows in the seven games he's taken charge of domestically and in Europe."

Paul Higham: "The hosts are bound to come racing out of the block spurred on by the Turf Moor faithful. That engine room in midfield will be the battlefield, and Josh Cullen will be the man leading the fight for Burnley, as he has done so far this season.

"Cullen tops the foul charts for Burnley with 10, which include multiple fouls in his last three Premier League games.So back Cullen for 2+ fouls against Man Utd at 10/11.

"We'll pair Cullen up with someone from United though and we'll plump for the captain Bruno Fernandes, who will be charged with trying to set an example.

"While that's not exactly something we've seen a lot of from the stroppy Portuguese, he'll be in the firing line and has given away multiple fouls in two of his last three league games.

"Given his numbers, and the fact the crowd will be on his back from the start, Fernandes for 2+ fouls being priced up at 15/8 is good enough to put him in a Bet Builder double."

EFL Tips and Predictions

Jack Critchley: "Blackburn Rovers have only kept one clean sheet in their last 14 away league games, winning 1-0 at Watford in August. They lost 3-0 against Plymouth last time out, their heaviest away defeat since January against Rotherham (lost 4-0).

"Ipswich's performances on the road have been measured and composed with each of their away victories coming by a single goal margin. At home, they've been more open and that could potentially play into Blackburn's hands.

"Just one of Rovers' opening seven matches have contained fewer than three goals and they were easily carved apart by Sunderland in midweek."

Alan Dudman: "Bristol Rovers got their first win of the month last weekend at Shrewsbury with a comfortable 0-2 with Aaron Collins grabbing his first of the season in a game where they completed dominated possession.

"Wigan have hit eight on the road and their highest figure with xG and xA is 1.64 for the latter which bodes well for Saturday's bet.

"Wigan won their last league visit to Bristol Rovers 2-1 in February 2021, this after having only won one of their first 13 away games against them in the Football League beforehand (D4 L8), and tapping into that game, a repeat is likely with both to find the net."

European Club Football Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Mainz have lost three of their four games, and in their two away matches they have lost 4-1 at Union Berlin and 4-0 at Werder Bremen.

"I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Over 2.5 Goals, Over 6.5 Corners and Over 1.5 Away Cards at 2.62.

"Mainz have already racked up 11 bookings in four games, and Svensson will demand intensity to match what can often be a physical Augsburg team. Given the number of goals both teams are conceding, I don't think backing Over 2.5 Goals is unreasonable either."

Jamie Kemp: "Coming off a European midweek game, the obvious pitfalls are there for the home side, but I can't look past the sheer fluency of play that has blossomed in the past week for Xavi's men.

"João Félix has three goals in two starts for Barcelona so far, despite only playing 132 minutes across those two games. With the Portuguese finally in the place he always wanted to be, the 23-year-old looks hungry to show everyone that he's still the world class talent he was billed as during his teenage years.

"Neither Real Betis or Royal Antwerp had an answer for him in the last two, and I expect him to be a significant goal threat in this one as well. I'll take Félix to score anytime against Celta Vigo at 8/5."

