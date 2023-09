First Exchange play of the season in Luton v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Fulham Odsonne's on fire The Opta Stat: "Odsonne Édouard has scored four goals in Crystal Palace's opening five Premier League games this season. Édouard is looking to score in three league appearances in a row for the first time since a six-game run in January/February 2021 for Celtic. Indeed, Fulham have only won one of their last 20 away Premier League London derbies (D5 L14), a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace last season, and have only won 9% in total in their Premier League history (P76 W7 D24 L45)." The Betfair Bet: Back Edouard to score in a Palace win @ 5/2



Luton Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers Already feels like 'do not lose' The Opta Stat: "Luton Town are just the second team to lose their first four games as a Premier League side, along with Swindon in 1993, who drew 0-0 at Norwich in their fifth game. Indeed, Wolves have started a Premier League season with four defeats in their first five games for a third time, also doing so in 2003-04 (D1 L4) and 2021-22 (W1 L4). They have also conceded 11 goals in their first five games in the competition for just a second time, shipping 12 in 2003-04." The Betfair Bet: Back the draw on the Betfair Exchange @ 3.55



Manchester City v Nottingham Forest Alvarez fills the KBD hole The Opta Stat: "Julián Álvarez has created 16 chances in the Premier League this season - assisting two goals against West Ham last time out - with only Wolves' Pedro Neto (17) creating more. The last Man City player to create more in the club's first five league matches of a season was Kevin De Bruyne in 2019-20 (19)." The Betfair Bet: Back Julian Alvarez to assist anytime @ 15/8

Brentford v Everton Tight game expected in West London The Opta Stat: "Brentford only went ahead in 11 of their first 25 home Premier League matches - since then, they've held a lead in 15 of their 16 games on home soil, including each of their last 10. They have, however, drawn their three at the Brentford Community Stadium this season despite leading in all three. Indeed, Since the start of last season, Brentford have drawn more home Premier League games than any other side (10), including all three this season. The only side to draw their opening four home games in a Premier League season was Derby County in 2000-01." The Betfair Bet: Back Brentford/Draw in the HT/FT market @ 13/1



Burnley v Manchester United Emotions to be running high at Turf Moor The Opta Stat: "Burnley have received a red card in three of their last six Premier League matches (Matt Lowton vs Aston Villa in May 2022, Anass Zaroury vs Man City in August, Lyle Foster vs Nottingham Forest in September), one more than they received in their previous 200 top-flight games combined (2). Indeed, only four sides are averaging more fouls than Burnley so far this season, whilst Man Utd's 14 yellow cards is only beaten by five teams." The Betfair Bet: Back a red card at Turf Moor @ 11/4



Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur It's raining goals The Opta Stat: "Arsenal have only scored more Premier League home goals against Everton (76) than they have against Tottenham (63), while Spurs have only conceded more away goals against Liverpool (64) than at the Gunners in the competition. Meanwhile, Tottenham have scored at least twice in all five of their Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou." The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score two or more goals @ 3/1



Brighton & Hove Albion v Bournemouth Time to get on Gross The Opta Stat: "Brighton's Premier League games have seen more goals than any other side's this season (22), with the Seagulls the highest scorers in the league so far (15). They've both scored and conceded in each of their last nine top-flight games, while they've scored in each of their last 21 in the competition. Indeed, Pascal Groß has created six chances for Brighton teammate João Pedro in the Premier League this season, the most one player has created for another so far. However, none of the 16 chances Groß has created for his teammates overall this season in the league have been converted." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS, Gross assist & Brighton 8+ shots on target @ 11/2



Chelsea v Aston Villa 13/2 Enzo assist won't last The Opta Stat: "Chelsea have scored just five goals, with only Everton (-5.6) underperforming their xG more than the Blues this term (-5.3). Indeed, no Premier League player has found a single teammate with a through ball more often than Enzo Fernández has for Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea this season (3). Fernández has also created more chances than any other Chelsea player this term (11)." The Betfair Bet: Back Enzo Fernandez to assist anytime @ 13/2



Liverpool v West Ham United Keep on backing the in-form The Opta Stat: "No player has more Premier League assists this season than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (4). He's also either scored or assisted in his last 11 Premier League appearances, with only three players doing so in 12 in a row - Stan Collymore (12 between March-August 1995), Jamie Vardy (15 between August-December 2015) and Salah himself (15 between August-December 2021). However, James Ward-Prowse has either scored or assisted a goal in each of his last six Premier League appearances, including all four so far for West Ham. There have been eight occasions of a player scoring or assisting in his first five appearances for a club in the competition, most recently Erling Haaland at Man City last season." The Betfair Bet: Back both Salah and JWP to either score or assist @ 9/2