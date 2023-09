Luton's woes to continue

Crystal Palace v Fulham (15:00) - Worth the wait

Marc Guehi and Jefferson Lerma are big losses for the Eagles, and with Michael Olise still unavailable the onus falls on Eberechi Eze once again to provide inspiration and general brilliance.

To date, the 25-year-old hasn't disappointed and that's putting it mildly, Eze completing the most dribbles in the top-flight and taking on the second highest number of attempts at goal (23).

If Eze performs, Palace perform. Exceptions to that rule are rare.

That's not to downplay Odsonne Edouard's contribution, the French striker bagging four in five while Fulham prefer to share the goal-scoring around, a strategy born of necessity after Aleksandar Mitrovic's exit. All five of their strikes this term have come from different players.

There should be goals at Selhurst Park and what intrigues is that from a combined 28 that has featured in their combined games, 22 have been converted in the second half.



Bear in mind too that the hosts have picked up a recent habit of conceding late.

Luton v Wolves (15:00) - Neto gains

Only five teams have previously lost their opening five games in the Premier League and if Wolves can replicate their first-half showing last weekend then Luton will likely join that undesirable club.

As Gary O'Neil's side continually put Liverpool to the sword, Pedro Neto stood out, just like he has all season. No other player has created more chances (17) or out-assisted the Portuguese winger (4) and even if Wolves remain largely wasteful of the gilt-edge gifts he keeps presenting they're a genuine threat going forward.

At the back it's a different story, the visitors conceding every 40 minutes to date.

As for the Hatters, all the stats show they are learning on the job, halving the number of shots they've faced and opposition touches in their box in their last two games.

Still, a scenario of Wolves racking up a volume of opportunities and taking one feels the most feasible.

Man City v Nottingham Forest (15:00) - Vexed Viking

Forest have been low-key decent in recent weeks, unlucky to lose at Old Trafford and unfortunate to pick up a solitary point at home to Burnley. In between those two encouraging performances, they impressively put their awayday hex to bed by triumphing at Stamford Bridge.

Almost certainly they will cause injury-hit City problems. Unquestionably, they will fare better than last term when they shipped in six.

But how can we look past a home win given how the Blues' attacking quartet of Alvarez, Doku, Haaland and Foden are conjuring up chances by the multitude at present.

Against Red Star Belgrade, West Ham and Shefield United combined, Guardiola's all-stars averaged an attempt on goal every 2.8 minutes and a shot on target every 6.7 minutes. Among that trio of games, they toiled at home to Fulham but still managed to put five past them.

After scoring 43 league goals in 40, Erling Haaland has actually looked human this past fortnight, spurning chances easy for others, simple for him. That feels very ominous.

Brentford v Everton (17:30) - It's good to share

By and large, Brentford have sparkled this season while almost without exception the Toffees have been pretty dire.

It's odd therefore to acknowledge that between them these sides have picked up just 0.7 ppg so far.

That surprising figure derives partly from the Bees' propensity to draw games, a habit for sharing the honours that has continued over from last term. Thomas Frank's men drew 36.8% of their league games in 2022/23 and that includes a 1-1 stalemate in this exact fixture.

Is another draw in the reckoning at the Gtech? Certainly Everton have to get their act together at some point and respond to an early crisis of their own making. Brentford's inability keep hold of leads also steers us to a more even contest than the league table suggests.



Both sides are knocking around in the top half of the corners table and that's another consideration.

Burnley v Man United (20:00) - Two troubled teams

Back-to-back 3-1 defeats has ratcheted up the pressure on Erik Ten Hag and in truth his side have not looked right from the get-go, looking ill-balanced in midfield and short of ideas in the final third.

At the back meanwhile they've been positively porous, conceding 2+ goals in five consecutive games across all comps.

When it rains in Manchester, it typically pours and an injury crisis has hardly helped either. With Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Malacia, Varane, Maguire, Amrabat, Mount, Antony and Sancho all unavailable or doubtful for Turf Moor, the Dutchman's options are limited.



At least with Marcus Rashford on the left and Bruno Fernandes scheming in the 10 role the Reds possess sufficient threat to hurt the Clarets and that may ultimately be enough against a side that is visibly conflicted, costing them dearly.

Burnley want to be the imperious and vibrant team they were last season but also feel they have to adapt in the tougher climes of the Premier League. Vincent Kompany has not yet been able to marry the two.

Subsequently, Burnley have been breached every 24 minutes in their three home fixtures to this point.