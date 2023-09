Brentford have gone into draw mode at home

Take 14/1 15.00 for Branthwaite and Hickey bookings

Brentford v Everton

Saturday, 17:30

Bees keen to get off the mark at home

Brentford are unbeaten at home in three matches this season. That's the positive spin. The negative is that they haven't won any following draws with Tottenham (2-2), Crystal Palace (1-1) and Bournemouth (2-2).

At least the locals have been entertained but shipping five goals will have been a point of frustration for boss Thomas Frank, especially as they had the fifth best home defensive record last season, conceding just 18 times.

A 3-0 win at Fulham was the high point of a five-match unbeaten run to start the season but that streak was ended at Newcastle last week when, with a fair degree of frustration, they lost 1-0 to a carelessly conceded penalty.

With Burnley the next Premier League visitors to the Community Stadium following Everton on Saturday, this looks a good chance for Brentford to start getting home wins on the board.

New owners for Toffees

Everton have made headlines this week but not for anything on the pitch. The big news is that Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners have agreed a deal to buy current owner Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the club.

That suggests the regular protests at Goodison will stop for now but it's hard to think how that news filters through to the players in any sort of positive way so soon, especially away from home.

And, boy, do they need some positivity after a miserable start to the season which sees the Toffees with just a single point from five games and a grand total of two goals.

At least they both came on the road although Everton's double strike at Sheffield United was only worth a draw. And, like the Merseysiders, the Blades only have a single point as well.

Hosts hampered by absences

It's a slight surprise to note that Everton took four points off Brentford last season. The Blues dug out a 1-0 win at Goodison in March and were close to winning the first meeting too before Vitaly Janelt's late equaliser wiped out a strike from the now departed Anthony Gordon.

Brentford are 1.865/6 to bank three points this time, with Everton 4.84/1 and The Draw 3.953/1.

It's easy to think Frank's men are a straightforward bet at something approaching even money but I'm not so sure. Ivan Toney remains banned while marauding left-back Rico Henry will be a big loss after suffering a long-term knee injury at Newcastle. Ben Mee is also a fitness doubt.

Does that mean Everton are the bet? Hmmm, it's hard to get enthusiastic about a team that won just two away games in the Premier League last season and have none in this.

The Draw has some appeal given that since the start of last season, Brentford have had more home Premier League stalemates than any other side (10) but, overall, I'm steering clear of the 'win' market..

Mbeumo a Bet Builder option

A quick look at some other markets on offer and I'll start with goals. Both teams to Score is a slight favourite at 1.910/11 while the Over/Under 2.5 Goals is virtually a pick 'em at 1.981/1.

Nothing leaps out here. Everton's lack of goals suggests Unders but they did draw 2-2 at Sheffield United while both teams are struggling to keep them out.

To add to the conflicting evidence, the two games between this pair last season produced just three goals.

If playing a goalscorer, I'd go the tried and tested route and plump for Bryan Mbeumo. He's netted four times in the Premier League this season (two in three home games) and only Erling Haaland is above him in the Golden Boot charts.

Mbeumo to score in a Brentford win is 9/43.25 on the Bet Builder which makes reasonable appeal.

Young defensive duo worth a bookings bet

For the bet, I'm going to play this one a little left field and head to the bookings market and focus on two young defenders whose inexperience is leading to yellows.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite played in the early games against Wolves and Sheffield United and had his name taken in both.

An injury kept him out for the next couple and also England Under-21 duty but Sean Dyche was happy to put him straight back in for the home loss to Arsenal last week.

Brentford's Aaron Hickey is another promising young talent but is still green. He played his part in giving away the penalty at Newcastle while he's picked up bookings in three of the Bees' games so far.

A Bet Builder bookings double on Branthwaite and Hickey pays 14/115.00.

Michael Oliver takes charge and he's not been slow to reach for his pocket this season, flashing 38 yellows in the seven games he's taken charge of domestically and in Europe.

