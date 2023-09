Blackburn to provide more entertainment

Ipswich v Blackburn Potentially chaos in Suffolk The Opta Stat: "Blackburn Rovers have only kept one clean sheet in their last 14 away league games, winning 1-0 at Watford in August. They lost 3-0 against Plymouth last time out, their heaviest away defeat since January against Rotherham (lost 4-0)" Ipswich's performances on the road have been measured and composed with each of their away victories coming by a single goal margin. At home, they've been more open and that could potentially play into Blackburn's hands. Just one of Rovers' opening seven matches have contained fewer than three goals and they were easily carved apart by Sunderland in midweek. The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Ipswich vs Blackburn at 8/11 1.72



Plymouth v Norwich Pilgrims to bounce back from midweek hammering The Opta Stat: "Plymouth Argyle have won 22 of their 26 home league matches since the start of last season (D1 L3), which is the most of any side within the top four tiers of English league football in that time" Norwich's striker curse continued in midweek with Ashley Barnes hobbling off. The Canaries may have to start with Adam Idah at Home Park and, although they have plenty of technical midfielders in their XI, they might find this tough. Steven Schumacher made seven changes in midweek and have had an extra 24 hours to prepare for this. The Betfair Bet: Back Plymouth Draw No Bet at 7/5 2.40



West Brom v Millwall Swift to continue his goalscoring form The Opta Stat: "John Swift has scored five goals in his last eight home league appearances for West Brom, including in each of his last three, his longest ever run of scoring in home appearances in his English league career." The Betfair Bet Back John Swift to Score Anytime at 7/2 4.40



Rotherham v Preston PNE to squeeze struggling Millers The Opta Stat: "Preston North End have won their last two away league matches, last winning three in a row in November 2020, a run of four wins" PNE are the top of the table and although their xG numbers haven't been incredible, they should be too well-organised for Rotherham. The Millers have been better at home this season and have found the net in each of their games here. However, their performance at the Den was hugely concerning and they still have injury issues. The Betfair Bet: Back Preston Draw No Bet at 6/10



Middlesbrough v Southampton Saints to take advantage of Boro's woes The Opta Stat "Middlesbrough have won none of their last four home league games (D2 L2), last having a longer run without a win at the Riverside in September 2020 (D5 L6)" Boro's data has projected relatively well but they're making too many mistakes at the back and weren't particularly good in midweek. Southampton have lost three consecutive matches but they were against Sunderland, Leicester and Ipswich (three of the current top four) and this should be much easier. The Betfair Bet: Back Southampton Win or Draw and Over 2.5 Goals at 9/5 2.78

Leicester v Bristol City BTTS at the KP The Opta Stat: "Leicester City have gone 16 home league matches without keeping a clean sheet, last enduring a worse run between January and December 1957 (21 in a row)" The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Leicester v Bristol City at 8/11 1.72



Leeds v Watford Whites to find their shooting boots at Elland Road The Opta Stat: "After winning their first away league game in 2023 against Norwich, Watford are winless in 11 Championship games on the road (D5 L6)" Leeds drew a blank in midweek against Hull but will fancy their chances of getting back to winning ways here. The Whites' away form is better and they had ample chances to finish off Sheffield Wednesday when they drew 0-0. Leeds have enough talent in their squad to find a way past the Hornets who conceded three times in their last away fixture The Betfair Bet: Back Over 1.5 Leeds Goals at 3/4