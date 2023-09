Vibrant Victor to strike again

The beauty of the Bundesliga is that even if star players regularly defect to the Premier League or the big hitters in Spain, there's always a new crop of young talent ready to blossom. Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface is part of that new intake for this season, and the Nigerian has been outstanding.

The former Union Saint-Gilloise striker has already had a barely believable 29 goal attempts (the next highest on the list is Harry Kane with 15), and although he didn't score in last Friday's 2-2 draw with Bayern at the Allianz Arena, he was a constant threat.

At one stage, he bounced Bayern centre-back Dayot Upamecano so far in a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge that the French defender nearly needed a ticket to get back into the stadium.

Bayer go into this weekend top of the league on goal difference, and they have already rattled in 13 league goals, four of which have been struck by Boniface. He's available at a reasonable 5/61.84 to score at any time against a Heidenheim team that has already leaked nine goals in four games, conceding at least twice in each of those outings.

In general, Bayer look like a team that could give Bayern Munich a run for their money in the title race. That draw last weekend was fully merited, and if Leverkusen had been a bit more clinical in front of goal in the second half, they could have come away with a famous win.

Boniface should soon add to his tally of four league goals.

Bavarian barnstormer

Augsburg v Mainz

Saturday 23 September, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Neither Augsburg nor Mainz have made a good start to the campaign, and while the pressure on respective coaches Enrico Maassen and Bo Svensson isn't currently exacting, it might be if the negative trend continues.

Augsburg have put two points on the board courtesy of a 4-4 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bochum, and as Maassen is keen to point out, trips to Bayern and RB Leipzig were never likely to yield positive results.

Mainz's situation is more surprising, given that they have finished in the top half under Svensson in each of the last two seasons. Midfielder Anton Stach was the only major departure, and there were a number of smart signings, such as Schalke defender Sepp van den Berg, Leipzig midfielder Tom Krauss and Hertha forward Marco Richter.

Mainz have lost three of their four games, and in their two away matches they have lost 4-1 at Union Berlin and 4-0 at Werder Bremen.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Over 2.5 Goals, Over 6.5 Corners and Over 1.5 Away Cards at 2.6213/8.

Mainz have already racked up 11 bookings in four games, and Svensson will demand intensity to match what can often be a physical Augsburg team. Given the number of goals both teams are conceding, I don't think backing Over 2.5 Goals is unreasonable either.

Great entertainers to shine again

Stuttgart v Darmstadt

Friday 22 September, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports Mix

Stuttgart needed a relegation playoff success against Hamburg to secure survival last season, but having grabbed that lifeline, the southern giants are currently loving life in the top flight. Sebastian Hoeness' team are the league's top scorers with 14 goals, and they have claimed nine points from the first four matchdays.

Striker Sehrou Guirassy has been a revelation, smashing in eight goals across his first four appearances, including a hat-trick in last weekend's win at Mainz. Guirassy was persuaded to stay at the club in the summer despite Premier League interest, and he is spearheading an attack-minded team that is a lot of fun to watch.

Chris Führich and Silas have sparkled out wide for Stuttgart, while young French midfielder Enzo Millot is finally showing signs of consistency.

What's remarkable about Stuttgart's success is that it has come despite the loss of a slew of key players. Japanese captain fantastic Wataru Endo defected to Liverpool, all-action centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos went to West Ham, and crossing machine Borna Sosa joined former VfB sporting director Sven Mislintat at Ajax.

Pre-season I tipped Darmstadt to go straight back down, and they have claimed only a single point so far. Sunday's 3-3 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach was particularly galling, as the Lilies were 3-0 up as late as the 56th minute.

Defending has been a massive problem for Thorsten Lieberknecht's side - they have already leaked 13 league goals, and they even conceded three times at fourth-tier side Homburg in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

