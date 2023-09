Man Utd are 21/10 to win a shootout

It's all getting a bit desperate for Man Utd now as even though they played alright againsy Bayern Munich they still came away with a loss and a few more questions to answer.

Erik ten Hag should thank the Glazers for taking some of the heat off him as while United fans get angrier with the owners after every defeat, the Dutchman has spent a ton of money only to two of five Premier League games.

Those two wins were nothing to write home about either, with Andre Onana getting away with GBH against Wolves and Marcus Rashford 'winning' a penalty against ten-man Forest

A trip to Burnley with just a point to their name should be just the ticket to get back on track then surely? Well, yes, but anything other than a convincing victory will just pile the prssure on even more.

Man Utd are huge 4/61.65 favourites with Burnley 3/13.95 to spring what would still be a massive upset even with the form the Red Devils are in.

What would worry me about United is they're worst games have come against the "smaller" sides they've faced - they could have won at both Spurs and Arsenal as they raised their games for tougher tests on paper.

They dominated at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for large parts, and only lost at the Emirates in added-on time, yet were fortunate to beat both Wolves and Forest at home. Go figure!

Maybe it's a concentration issue or trouble dealing with being favourites, but in their favour is how Vincent Kompany wants his Clarets side to play - meaning they'll take the game to their visitors.

It resulted in them being carved open by Man City, Villa and Spurs at Turf Moor, and if they try the same approach again they may get some joy, but the end result will be the same.

And of the outright markets, Man Utd to win and both teams to score at 21/10 is the one that appeals most at the prices.

Even this United side has enough quality to take advantage of space in behind, but their defence has also been rotten this season, conceding 10 in the league before shipping four at Bayern.

Burnley are obviously not Bayern, or Brighton for that matter, but they have scored in four of five this season, and they keep going even if they're behind - against this United side at the back they'll always have a chance of fidning the net even if they are outgunned.

Fouls the way forward for Bet Builders

This will be a Saturday night scrap at times - especially early on as the hosts are bound to come racing out of the block spurred on by the Turf Moor faithful.

That engine room in midfield will be the battlefield, and Josh Cullen will be the man leading the fight for Burnley, as he has done so far this season.

Cullen tops the foul charts for Burnley with 10, which include multiple fouls in his last three Premier League games.

So back Cullen for 2+ fouls against Man Utd at 10/111.88.

We'll pair Cullen up with someone from United though and we'll plump for the captain Bruno Fernandes, who will be charged with trying to set an example.

While that's not exactly something we've seen a lot of from the stroppy Portuguese, he'll be in the firing line and has given away multiple fouls in two of his last three league games.

Given his numbers, and the fact the crowd will be on his back from the start, Fernandes for 2+ fouls being priced up at 15/82.84 is good enough to put him in a Bet Builder double.

