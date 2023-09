Berba correctly picked 12/1 13.00 and 9/1 9.80 winners last week

Ten scorelines this week from 11/2 6.40 to 12/1 13.00

Plenty of score draws fancied in GW6

Match Odds 90: Crystal Palace 4/51.77, Draw 15/82.84, Fulham 3/13.95

I expect Fulham to have a good season and try to challenge as much as they can. Crystal Palace can surprise teams but inconsistency is a big thing for them so I'll go for a draw.

Match Odds 90: Luton 11/53.15, Draw 9/52.78, Wolves 1/11.98

I'm rooting for Luton to get their first three points, or any points. Wolves also aren't in the best of form so I'll go for a draw.

Match Odds 90: Man City 1/81.12, Draw 11/26.40, Nottm Forest 14/115.00

Man City are the defending champions, and they beat West Ham convincingly last time out so it's an easy decision to go for a Man City win here. I expect Nottingham Forest to have a decent season and they will surprise big teams for sure, but if City stay concentrated, they won't be able to do anything about it.

Match Odds 90: Brentford 4/61.65, Draw 2/12.94, Everton 16/54.20

Everton were a bit unlucky against Arsenal, but they need to be smart. Brentford also aren't playing well. I like Thomas Frank, they play good football but I don't think they're getting the luck at the moment. I think Brentford can pile more misery on Everton this weekend.

Match Odds 90: Burnley 11/43.70, Draw 11/53.15, Man Utd 4/61.65

Man United have to be ready to win games like this. There were plenty of positives to take from the match against Bayern Munich that they can build on . I think they will win this game, but if they don't then it'll be a full on crisis for them.

Match Odds 90: Arsenal 4/71.56, Draw 23/10, Tottenham 16/54.20

Any team can win it. It's a derby, it doesn't matter where you an in the table. Whoever wants it more will take the win but I think it'll be a draw.

Match Odds 90: Brighton 2/71.28, Draw 10/34.33, Bournemouth 11/26.40

I have no choice but to say Brighton. They play great football and with a smile on their face so it's an easy decision to say a Brighton win. They will lose games this season, like they already have done, but in this case I can see them getting the three points.

Match Odds 90: Chelsea 8/111.72, Draw 2/12.94, Chelsea 13/53.60

Chelsea have so many good players but they have a lot of injuries. They need to look at their training methods, or medical department because all the injuries are a big issue. Aston Villa won last time and I saw Bailey scoring and Diaby assisting, which was a nice Bayer Leverkusen connection. I'll surprise a few and say that Aston Villa win this one.

Match Odds 90: Liverpool 1/31.32, Draw 3/13.95, West Ham 9/25.30

Liverpool are starting games a bit sleepy at the moment and West Ham have been playing some good football. I'll go for a draw.

Match Odds 90: Sheff Utd 9/25.30, Draw 11/43.70, Newcastle 4/111.36

Newcastle won last weekend. I'm happy that they're back in the Champions League and they will be pleased with the point in a tricky game. They'll have a lot of football to play this season and will have to rotate the team. Sheffield United have a tough season ahead, they need to be smart, they were a bit unlucky against Spurs, but it shows you have to be concentrated always. I'll go for a draw here.

