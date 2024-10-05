Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Superboost, Podcast tips, match previews and free bets

Kick off Saturday with Palace v Liverpool Bet Builder at 15/2 8.50

Dave Tindall: "Salah to score OR assist is 4/6 and as he's netted in all three away Premier League games this season, that seems a fair price for just the score element. But with an assist paying out too, it's a good place to start a Bet Builder. I'll combine Salah score/assist with a goal for Dominik Szoboszlai in a Liverpool win.

"The Hungarian is by far the most advanced of Liverpool's midfield three and he's getting in some great positions in what is more of a No 10 role. In Liverpool's last two away games, Szoboszlai scored in the San Siro against AC Milan and was somehow denied from about five yards out against Wolves at Molineux.

"Add in a thunderbolt shot on him and he's very capable of knocking one in from inside or outside the box. True, getting goals is an area he need to improve on but the potential is there, in terms of both ability and Slot's role for him, for Szoboszlai to become a regular scorer.

"Szoboszlai to score is 4/1 and if Salah lays one on for him, that would be ideal. Combine those two elements in a Liverpool win at 8.5."

Recommended Bet Back Mo Salah to Score Or Assist, Dominik Szoboszlai to Score and Liverpool Win SBK 15/2

Alan Shearer: "Southampton were awful in the first half against Bournemouth. They capitulated after looking bright for the first five or ten minutes. As soon as they conceded they just folded. They were a bit better in the second half, but it was too little, too late.

"I can't see them getting anything at the Emirates, where Arsenal taught PSG a lesson earlier in the week. Arsenal to win."



Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win

The Opta Stat:"Brentford have opened the scoring in the first minute in each of their last three Premier League games, but have failed to go on to win any of them, or even score again in the match (D1 L2). Since the start of last season, Brentford have dropped a league-high 38 points from winning positions in the Premier League, including a joint-high eight so far this term. Indeed, the Bees have failed to win more often than they've won in games in which they've led over the last two seasons (W12 D7 L8)."

Recommended Bet Back Brentford/Wolves HT/FT SBK 30/1

Stephen Tudor: "The Blues are unbeaten in 49 at the Etihad and a half-century very likely awaits this weekend. Yet still there are rare doubts on this occasion that niggle away.

"Perhaps it's because City are without Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne - the former out for the entirety of 2024/25 - and at some point it feels inevitable they're going to have one of those days when they amass impressive numbers but without reward.

"It feels inevitable too that Rodrigo Muniz is going to convert sometime soon. No player has had more shots on target without scoring this term.

"It's perhaps pertinent too that City are no longer the clean sheet kings they once were, failing to keep a shut-out in their last seven league games at home. The visitors have received the second highest number of cautions this season. Any surprise outcome here will not be achieved without their discipline being tested to the max."

Recommended Bet Back Muniz to score and over 3.5 cards for visitors SBK 16/1

Lewis Jones: "Everton don't possess players that draw yellow cards off the opposition. They play with great directness and defend deep - teams like that tend not to see passages of play where the game is stretched and cynical fouls are given away.

"Over their last 44 Premier League games, only 1.48 yellow cards have been shown to the opposition per game - only Sheffield United averaged a lower figure - with every one of their eight games this season seeing the opposition team carded fewer than two times.

"Newcastle didn't pick up a single yellow card in either of the two meetings with Everton last season and only have picked up three in their last four meetings with the Toffees.

"This opens up the possibility of Everton winning the cards race and the price on offer is bigger than my tissue had it. We're getting 10/11 here on Everton being shown more cards than Newcastle - a bet that has landed in 18 of their last 25 matches across all competitions. Combining Everton to win and receive the most cards at 5/1 sure feels like an exciting bet to be a part of."

Recommended Bet Back Everton to win & receive most cards SBK 5/1

EFL Tips and Predictions

Jack Critchley: "Many Sunderland fans left the SOL full of praise for Derby County. The Rams competed admirably, yet they were undone by a Jobe Bellingham wonder strike. Paul Warne was pleased with his side's second-half display and despite slipping to back-to-back defeats, fans should be encouraged by their side's recent performances. At home, they tend to be much punchier and they've yet to draw a blank in front of their own fans.

"QPR are struggling. The R's slipped to yet another defeat in midweek, however, they are managing to create chances and probably should have taken something from their midweek match with Hull. Marti Cifuentes' men need to tighten up at the back, but they have decent xG numbers going forward and they produced 1.32 xG from open play at Loftus Road on Tuesday. This could be a thoroughly entertaining match-up."

Recommended Bet Back Derby to Win or Draw and Over 2.5 Goals SBK 15/8

Andy Robson: "Manager Matt Bloomfield has his side in excellent offensive form, with Wycombe currently 3rd for xPTS and 2nd for non-penalty xG ratio over the last four games. They also boast the highest open play xG in the league during this period. No team has created more open play chances, and Wycombe's ability to generate shots inside the box makes them a constant threat. Their consistency in attack is underlined by being the only team in England's top four divisions to have scored at least two goals in every league game so far.

"Crawley, on the other hand, have struggled significantly in recent weeks. After a promising start with wins over Blackpool and Cambridge, they are winless in their last six league games, failing to score in four of them. Their overall form sees them 23rd for xPTS and non-penalty xG ratio, with the lowest xG of just 0.35 across the last four matches.

"With Crawley's recent managerial change happening too late for any real change in this game and the departure of key players over the summer, their dismal form has continued. Given Crawley's defensive frailties and Wycombe's firepower, the Chairboys should secure all three points on Saturday."

Recommended Bet Back Andy Robson's Saturday four-fold SBK 6/1

European Football Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "It's been a tough introduction to life in the Bundesliga for Holstein Kiel. Five games played, one point collected and 17 goals conceded. The Storks have never operated at this level in the Bundesliga era before, and it shows.

"Bayern have already put six past Marcel Rapp's team, Eintracht scored four against them last Sunday, and even struggling Hoffenheim racked up three goals against them. There's a real lack of Bundesliga experience in the squad - if you look at the team that started the 4-2 defeat to Eintracht, only Timo Becker and Lewis Holtby had played in Germany's top flight before.

"Now they enter the lions' den that is the BayArena, and Leverkusen have had a good week. They showed grit and determination by grinding out a 1-1 draw at Bayern, and then they edged out Milan 1-0 in the Champions League.

"I expect Bayer to win this comfortably, and Florian Wirtz seems too big a price to score at 11/10. The German international has netted six goals in nine appearances, and if he starts here he'll get plenty of chances to increase that tally."

Recommended Bet Back Florian Wirtz to score @ SBK 11/10

Dan Fitch: "Simone Inzaghi's team have won two games in their last week. First they won 3-2 at Udinese last weekend, before beating Crvena Zvezda 4-0 in the Champions League. Having failed to score a goal this season up to this point, Lautaro Martinez grabbed a brace against Udinese and then came off the bench to score in midweek.

"After a strong start to the season, Torino were dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Empoli and then lost 3-2 at home to Lazio last weekend. This looks likely to be a third consecutive defeat and you can combine an Inter win, over 2.5 goals and Martinez to score at 9/5."

Recommended Bet Back Inter to beat Torino, over 2.5 goals and Martinez to score SBK 9/5

Jamie Kemp: "Across the last 14 games between these two sides in La Liga, Real Madrid have only managed one more victory (4) than Villarreal have (3). Indeed, precisely half of the games in this period have ended in draws (7/14), including the most recent one when they faced back in May. Even with different managers and changing faces in the dugouts since 2017-18, something about the Yellow Submarine has given the Spanish giants continuous problems.

"Of course, the elephant in the room here is Real Madrid on a 40-game unbeaten run in La Liga. No matter how good Villarreal might theoretically be, there aren't many teams in the world who can make them sweat at the moment.

"Although I expect Ancelotti's side to continue their remarkable streak at the weekend, I'll opt for them to get the win here in a game where both teams get on the scoresheet. Coming into the weekend, Villarreal have scored as many goals as Real Madrid (17) in La Liga this season, with only Barcelona (25) netting more. They also rank third for xG behind the two Spanish giants (14.2), lending plenty of ability to their powers of creation.

"The problem ahead of a trip to the Bernabeu is that Villarreal can't stop conceding. They've gone 10 games without a clean sheet in La Liga, and rank 16th in the division for xG conceded (11.6). Even if Kylian Mbappe remains on the sidelines for Real Madrid here, their attacking core shouldn't have too many problems finding the route to goal."