Premier League Opta Stats: Boost Villa to 8/1 and chance 30/1 result at Brentford
Mike Norman stepped in brilliantly last week, racking up three winners at 6/17.00, 3/14.00 and 21/10 to maintain the great momentum to the column so far. Alex Boyes is back in the hot-seat this week with 10 more Opta powered bets..
-
Gravenberch to get the weekend off to a win at 7/52.40
-
30/131.00 play at Brentford is worth a look
-
Take the 13/27.50 on Fulham assist at Man City
-
Time to be bold on another Man Utd battering at 8/19.00
-
Kulusevski was on fire last weekend and is well priced once again
-
Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak
Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Play it simple in the early KO
The Opta Stat:
"Ryan Gravenberch has won 2+ fouls in each of his last four Premier League appearances for Liverpool, winning four against Wolves last time out, his most ever in a Premier League match. He's won more fouls than any other Liverpool player in the Premier League this season (12)."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Ryan Gravenberch to to be fouled 2 or more times @ 7/52.40
Arsenal v Southampton
Dibling the dribbling king
The Opta Stat:
"Southampton's Tyler Dibling has won 14 fouls in his six Premier League appearances this season, including 10 in his last three games in the competition. Indeed, those 10 have come in his first three starts, with left-backs in those matches comitting seven fouls between them. Indeed, Ricardo Califiori has been booked in each of his last three games."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Ricardo Califiori to be shown a card @ 7/24.50
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Go big on O'Neil to save his job
The Opta Stat:
"Brentford have opened the scoring in the first minute in each of their last three Premier League games, but have failed to go on to win any of them, or even score again in the match (D1 L2). Since the start of last season, Brentford have dropped a league-high 38 points from winning positions in the Premier League, including a joint-high eight so far this term. Indeed, the Bees have failed to win more often than they've won in games in which they've led over the last two seasons (W12 D7 L8)."
The Betfair Bet:
Leicester City v Bournemouth
Keep backing Bournemouth shot lines
The Opta Stat:
"Leicester have faced more shots than any other side in the Premier League this season (114), with their 34 faced against Arsenal last time out their most on record (since 2003-04) in a single match in the competition. Bournemouth meanwhile have had the third most shots of any Premier League side so far (98)."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Bournemouth to have 18 or more shots @ 11/82.38
Manchester City v Fulham
Set-piece king Pereira could be City's undoing
The Opta Stat:
"Only Dwight McNeil (21) has created more chances than Fulham's Andreas Pereira in the Premier League this season (20). Five of these chances have been for Rodrigo Muniz, who has had more shots on target without scoring so far than any other player in the Premier League this term (5). Indeed, Man City have conceded in each of the last seven home games in the Premier League."
The Betfair Bet:
West Ham United v Ipswich Town
Corners the way to play this one
The Opta Stat:
"Ipswich have won the corner count in three of their six Premier League games so far. However, two of the three they have lost the corner count, were against Man City and Liverpool. Indeed, they have had exactly 10 corners in each of their last two league games, with Southampton (2) and Aston Villa (0) managing just two in reply."
The Betfair Bet:
The Opta Stat:
"Nick Pope has made 3+ saves in nine of his last 10 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United, including four or more in his last four games. Teammate Anthony Gordon meanwhile, has been involved in 13 goals in 23 Premier League appearances in 2024 for Newcastle United (7 goals, 6 assists)."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Newcastle goalkeeper to make 4 or more saves & Antony Gordon to score or be shown a card @ over 4/15.00
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Could Villa end Ten Hag's Man Utd career?
The Opta Stat:
"Manchester United have lost eight Premier League matches by a margin of three or more goals under Erik ten Hag. Since the start of 2022-23, the only current Premier League managers to suffer more 3+ goal defeats are Gary O'Neil and Sean Dyche (9 each). Indeed, since Unai Emery's first Premier League game in charge of Aston Villa, only Man City (85), Liverpool (84) and Arsenal (81) have picked up more home points than Villa (74)."
The Betfair Bet:
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Palmer the Chelsea king
The Opta Stat:
"Since his debut for Chelsea in September last season (which was a home defeat to Nottingham Forest), Cole Palmer has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other player (43 - 28 goals, 15 assists). He's averaging a goal or assist every 73 minutes in that time, the best rate of any Chelsea player in Premier League history (min. 500 minutes)."
The Betfair Bet:
Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Back Arteta to play the same as NLD
The Opta Stat:
"As well as scoring, Dejan Kulusevski created nine chances for Tottenham in their 3-0 win over Manchester United, the joint most by a Spurs player in a Premier League game on record since 2003-04; the only other player to do so for Spurs was Christian Eriksen in 2013 vs Newcastle and 2016 vs Crystal Palace."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Dejan Kulusevski to score or assist @ 6/42.50
Opta Stats P/L 2024-25 -
(Recommended bet(s) of the week)
Stake: 10pts
Return: 41
P/L: +31
ROI: +310%
(Overall Column)
Stake: 58pts
Return: 109.78
P/L: +51.78
ROI: +89.3%
Now read more weekend Premier League tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Tottenham v Liverpool: Back goals galore and 8/1 semi-final shots special
-
Football Betting Tips
Wednesday Football Tips: Back Spurs and Liverpool goals with 11/4 and 7/1 Bet Builders
-
Football Betting Tips
Jones Knows Notebook: Boring Everton set for shock FA Cup exit at 15/2?
-
Football Betting Tips
Betfair's 90 Minute Guarantee: 1.8K Ipswich backers saved despite Fulham equaliser
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Liverpool v Manchester United: Back 18/1 Mo Salah Bet Builder at Anfield