Premier League Opta Stats: Boost Villa to 8/1 and chance 30/1 result at Brentford

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Play it simple in the early KO

The Opta Stat:

"Ryan Gravenberch has won 2+ fouls in each of his last four Premier League appearances for Liverpool, winning four against Wolves last time out, his most ever in a Premier League match. He's won more fouls than any other Liverpool player in the Premier League this season (12)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Ryan Gravenberch to to be fouled 2 or more times @ 7/52.40

Arsenal v Southampton Dibling the dribbling king The Opta Stat: "Southampton's Tyler Dibling has won 14 fouls in his six Premier League appearances this season, including 10 in his last three games in the competition. Indeed, those 10 have come in his first three starts, with left-backs in those matches comitting seven fouls between them. Indeed, Ricardo Califiori has been booked in each of his last three games." The Betfair Bet: Back Ricardo Califiori to be shown a card @ 7/24.50 Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers Go big on O'Neil to save his job The Opta Stat: "Brentford have opened the scoring in the first minute in each of their last three Premier League games, but have failed to go on to win any of them, or even score again in the match (D1 L2). Since the start of last season, Brentford have dropped a league-high 38 points from winning positions in the Premier League, including a joint-high eight so far this term. Indeed, the Bees have failed to win more often than they've won in games in which they've led over the last two seasons (W12 D7 L8)." The Betfair Bet: Back Brentford/Wolves in the HT/FT market @ 30/131.00

Leicester City v Bournemouth Keep backing Bournemouth shot lines The Opta Stat: "Leicester have faced more shots than any other side in the Premier League this season (114), with their 34 faced against Arsenal last time out their most on record (since 2003-04) in a single match in the competition. Bournemouth meanwhile have had the third most shots of any Premier League side so far (98)." The Betfair Bet: Back Bournemouth to have 18 or more shots @ 11/82.38

Manchester City v Fulham Set-piece king Pereira could be City's undoing The Opta Stat: "Only Dwight McNeil (21) has created more chances than Fulham's Andreas Pereira in the Premier League this season (20). Five of these chances have been for Rodrigo Muniz, who has had more shots on target without scoring so far than any other player in the Premier League this term (5). Indeed, Man City have conceded in each of the last seven home games in the Premier League." The Betfair Bet: Back Andreas Pereira to assist anytime @ 13/27.50

West Ham United v Ipswich Town Corners the way to play this one The Opta Stat: "Ipswich have won the corner count in three of their six Premier League games so far. However, two of the three they have lost the corner count, were against Man City and Liverpool. Indeed, they have had exactly 10 corners in each of their last two league games, with Southampton (2) and Aston Villa (0) managing just two in reply." The Betfair Bet: Back Ipswich to win the corner match bet @ 15/82.88

Everton v Newcastle United Gordon to be in the thick of it

The Opta Stat: "Nick Pope has made 3+ saves in nine of his last 10 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United, including four or more in his last four games. Teammate Anthony Gordon meanwhile, has been involved in 13 goals in 23 Premier League appearances in 2024 for Newcastle United (7 goals, 6 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle goalkeeper to make 4 or more saves & Antony Gordon to score or be shown a card @ over 4/15.00

Aston Villa v Manchester United Could Villa end Ten Hag's Man Utd career? The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have lost eight Premier League matches by a margin of three or more goals under Erik ten Hag. Since the start of 2022-23, the only current Premier League managers to suffer more 3+ goal defeats are Gary O'Neil and Sean Dyche (9 each). Indeed, since Unai Emery's first Premier League game in charge of Aston Villa, only Man City (85), Liverpool (84) and Arsenal (81) have picked up more home points than Villa (74)." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa -2 on the handicap SBK 8/1



Chelsea v Nottingham Forest Palmer the Chelsea king The Opta Stat: "Since his debut for Chelsea in September last season (which was a home defeat to Nottingham Forest), Cole Palmer has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other player (43 - 28 goals, 15 assists). He's averaging a goal or assist every 73 minutes in that time, the best rate of any Chelsea player in Premier League history (min. 500 minutes)." The Betfair Bet: Back Cole Palmer to both score and assist @ 9/25.50

