English Premier League

Premier League Opta Stats: Boost Villa to 8/1 and chance 30/1 result at Brentford

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Since Unai Emery’s first Premier League game in charge of Aston Villa, only Man City (85), Liverpool (84) and Arsenal (81) have picked up more home points than Villa (74)

Mike Norman stepped in brilliantly last week, racking up three winners at 6/17.00, 3/14.00 and 21/10 to maintain the great momentum to the column so far. Alex Boyes is back in the hot-seat this week with 10 more Opta powered bets..

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Play it simple in the early KO

The Opta Stat:

"Ryan Gravenberch has won 2+ fouls in each of his last four Premier League appearances for Liverpool, winning four against Wolves last time out, his most ever in a Premier League match. He's won more fouls than any other Liverpool player in the Premier League this season (12)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Ryan Gravenberch to to be fouled 2 or more times @ 7/52.40

Arsenal v Southampton

Dibling the dribbling king

The Opta Stat:

"Southampton's Tyler Dibling has won 14 fouls in his six Premier League appearances this season, including 10 in his last three games in the competition. Indeed, those 10 have come in his first three starts, with left-backs in those matches comitting seven fouls between them. Indeed, Ricardo Califiori has been booked in each of his last three games."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Ricardo Califiori to be shown a card @ 7/24.50

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Gary O'Neil Wolves.jpg

Go big on O'Neil to save his job

The Opta Stat:

"Brentford have opened the scoring in the first minute in each of their last three Premier League games, but have failed to go on to win any of them, or even score again in the match (D1 L2). Since the start of last season, Brentford have dropped a league-high 38 points from winning positions in the Premier League, including a joint-high eight so far this term. Indeed, the Bees have failed to win more often than they've won in games in which they've led over the last two seasons (W12 D7 L8)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Brentford/Wolves in the HT/FT market @ 30/131.00

Leicester City v Bournemouth

Keep backing Bournemouth shot lines

The Opta Stat:

"Leicester have faced more shots than any other side in the Premier League this season (114), with their 34 faced against Arsenal last time out their most on record (since 2003-04) in a single match in the competition. Bournemouth meanwhile have had the third most shots of any Premier League side so far (98)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Bournemouth to have 18 or more shots @ 11/82.38

Manchester City v Fulham

Set-piece king Pereira could be City's undoing

The Opta Stat:

"Only Dwight McNeil (21) has created more chances than Fulham's Andreas Pereira in the Premier League this season (20). Five of these chances have been for Rodrigo Muniz, who has had more shots on target without scoring so far than any other player in the Premier League this term (5). Indeed, Man City have conceded in each of the last seven home games in the Premier League."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Andreas Pereira to assist anytime @ 13/27.50

West Ham United v Ipswich Town

Corners the way to play this one

The Opta Stat:

"Ipswich have won the corner count in three of their six Premier League games so far. However, two of the three they have lost the corner count, were against Man City and Liverpool. Indeed, they have had exactly 10 corners in each of their last two league games, with Southampton (2) and Aston Villa (0) managing just two in reply."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Ipswich to win the corner match bet @ 15/82.88

Everton v Newcastle United

Gordon to be in the thick of it

Eddie Howe Newcastle 2024 preseason.jpg

The Opta Stat:

"Nick Pope has made 3+ saves in nine of his last 10 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United, including four or more in his last four games. Teammate Anthony Gordon meanwhile, has been involved in 13 goals in 23 Premier League appearances in 2024 for Newcastle United (7 goals, 6 assists)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Newcastle goalkeeper to make 4 or more saves & Antony Gordon to score or be shown a card @ over 4/15.00

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Could Villa end Ten Hag's Man Utd career?

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester United have lost eight Premier League matches by a margin of three or more goals under Erik ten Hag. Since the start of 2022-23, the only current Premier League managers to suffer more 3+ goal defeats are Gary O'Neil and Sean Dyche (9 each). Indeed, since Unai Emery's first Premier League game in charge of Aston Villa, only Man City (85), Liverpool (84) and Arsenal (81) have picked up more home points than Villa (74)."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet

Back Aston Villa -2 on the handicap

SBK8/1

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Palmer the Chelsea king

The Opta Stat:

"Since his debut for Chelsea in September last season (which was a home defeat to Nottingham Forest), Cole Palmer has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other player (43 - 28 goals, 15 assists). He's averaging a goal or assist every 73 minutes in that time, the best rate of any Chelsea player in Premier League history (min. 500 minutes)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Cole Palmer to both score and assist @ 9/25.50

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Back Arteta to play the same as NLD

The Opta Stat:

"As well as scoring, Dejan Kulusevski created nine chances for Tottenham in their 3-0 win over Manchester United, the joint most by a Spurs player in a Premier League game on record since 2003-04; the only other player to do so for Spurs was Christian Eriksen in 2013 vs Newcastle and 2016 vs Crystal Palace."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Dejan Kulusevski to score or assist @ 6/42.50

Opta Stats P/L 2024-25 -

(Recommended bet(s) of the week)

Stake: 10pts
Return: 41
P/L: +31
ROI: +310%

(Overall Column)

Stake: 58pts
Return: 109.78
P/L: +51.78
ROI: +89.3%

Now read more weekend Premier League tips here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

EFL Cup

Tottenham v Liverpool: Back goals galore and 8/1 semi-final shots special

  • Paul Higham
Dominic Solanke in action for Tottenham
Bet of the Day

Wednesday Football Tips: Back Spurs and Liverpool goals with 11/4 and 7/1 Bet Builders

  • Andy Schooler
Liverpool and Egypt forward Mo Salah
English Premier League

Premier League Golden Boot: Can in-form Isak catch the leaders?

  • Paul Higham
Alexander Isak smiles on the pitch for Newcastle - who he was cored for in seven straight league games

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Tottenham v Liverpool: Back goals galore and 8/1 semi-final shots special

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Wednesday Football Tips: Back Spurs and Liverpool goals with 11/4 and 7/1 Bet Builders

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Jones Knows Notebook: Boring Everton set for shock FA Cup exit at 15/2?

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Betfair's 90 Minute Guarantee: 1.8K Ipswich backers saved despite Fulham equaliser

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Liverpool v Manchester United: Back 18/1 Mo Salah Bet Builder at Anfield

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Liverpool v Man United best bets

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

"It's such a big price"

  • Editor