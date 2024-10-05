Premier League Saturday Tips: Back 16/1 Bet Builder, Salah to strike and Brentford treble

Palace to properly test the Reds

A shock could await at the Etihad

Everton to return to tormoil

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (12:30) - Where Eagles dare

Historically Palace have struggled against Liverpool more than most but the Eagles have turned that trend around in recent seasons. The Eagles won at Anfield last term. In 2022/23 both meetings were drawn.

Can they extend on this, despite being winless in six this season? Don't rule it out, because as highlighted on these pages last week there are a lot of positives bubbling away beneath the surface at Selhurst Park.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 15 in his last 11 home outings. Maxence Lacroix looks like an excellent signing at the back. Another newbie, Eddie Nketiah, is already racking up 3.3 shots per 90.



Unbeaten on the road, the Reds have looked imperious at times under Arne Slot and when not imperious they have mostly found a way. Mo Salah is their obvious biggest danger, the Egyptian scoring eight in his last 11 encounters with Palace.

Arsenal v Southampton (15:00) - Own worst enemy

The Saints have endured a torrid time since returning to the top-flight, largely due to their refusal to compromise. By insisting on playing out from the back at every opportunity they have conceded four goals resulting from errors, the most in the league.



Up front, erratic finishing has cost them dear with Russell Martin's men posting a meagre 4.4% chance conversion rate. They are converting every 180 minutes.

There are no clean sheets to speak of either and none of this bodes well when travelling to a superb collective who last lost at home to a promoted side way back in 2010.

The Gunners found it hard going last week against Leicester but yet another clever corner routine came to their rescue.

Here though, it's their ferocious high-press coming up against high-wire defending that most intrigues. That and Arsenal's impressive record of scoring in both halves nine times in their last 11 home league outings.

Brentford v Wolves (15:00) - Cards and corners

Bryan Mbeumo has scored 62.5% of the Bees goals this term with four out of his five coming at the Gtech. Remarkably he has notched inside a minute in each of his last two outings, with Yoane Wissa scoring sixty seconds after kick-off the week before that.

That glitch in the matrix simply cannot continue but if we're focusing on when goals are being converted it's worth noting that no team have conceded more often after the break than Wolves. Across their second-halves this season they're being breached every 24 minutes.

A disparity in discipline is another consideration for a fixture that saw the visitors run out comfortable winners last year. Brentford have picked up the fewest number of bookings in 2024/25 (10) with Wolves receiving nearly double that amount.

Exemplifying their struggles this season, Wolves have won the second fewest number of corners.

Leicester v Bournemouth (15:00) - One-man rearguard

Where would the Foxes be without Mads Hermansen? Rooted in the bottom three for sure.

The heroic Dane has to date pulled off 5.2 saves per 90, preventing 3.2 goals, a league high. At the Emirates last weekend, the 24-year-old enacted a masterclass despite shipping in four. Elsewhere he made 13 saves, from shots with an expected goals on target tally of 5.74.

It's fair to expect more of the same on Saturday with Bournemouth coming to town, the Cherries racking up 98 shots this season. Only Man City and Spurs top that.

It's also fair to anticipate a good number of headers with 31.2% of these sides' combined goal-haul coming from the noggin.

Man City v Fulham (15:00) - Shock on the cards?

The Blues are unbeaten in 49 at the Etihad and a half-century very likely awaits this weekend. Yet still there are rare doubts on this occasion that niggle away.

Perhaps it's because City are without Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne - the former out for the entirety of 2024/25 - and at some point it feels inevitable they're going to have one of those days when they amass impressive numbers but without reward.

It feels inevitable too that Rodrigo Muniz is going to convert sometime soon. No player has had more shots on target without scoring this term.

It's perhaps pertinent too that City are no longer the clean sheet kings they once were, failing to keep a shut-out in their last seven league games at home.

The visitors have received the second highest number of cautions this season. Any surprise outcome here will not be achieved without their discipline being tested to the max.

West Ham v Ipswich (15:00) - Early strikes

The Tractor Boys are still in search of their first top-flight win but four consecutive draws suggest they can compete at this level.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have lost their previous three at home and with Julen Lopetegui's mandate not yet clicking they risk going into the international break in the bottom six.

What would help the hosts considerably is a cutting edge, their 87 attempts on goal resulting in only 21 shots on target. What would help Ipswich is more shots full stop. Only Leicester have taken fewer.

At least Ipswich possess Liam Delap, the striker scoring twice from a combined xG value of 0.57 last weekend.

What especially intrigues about this clash is the volume of early goals each team have conceded. Both have been breached five times inside the opening 20 minutes.

Ipswich for their part, have scored three times inside 15 minutes.





Everton v Newcastle (17:30) - Crisis resumed

A second-half comeback against Palace last week has put crisis-talk on hold for now at Goodison. A fifth defeat of the season here though will make it a nervy international break for Sean Dyche as regards to his job security.

Once again, the Toffees will turn to winger Dwight McNeil for inspiration. He has created the most chances in the Premier League (21).

As for the Magpies, they are deprived of Alexander Isak for the second week running, but in Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon and Murphy they have sufficient goal-threat to win out on Merseyside.

They are fancied to do precisely that.

Combined, nine of Everton and Newcastle's 12 league commitments this season have seen both teams scoring. That shouldn't be ignored.

Nor should the fact that Bruno Guimaraes has been the most fouled player in the Premier League this season. It makes it all the more impressive that the Brazilian has successfully completed the highest percentage of dribbles (78.6%).