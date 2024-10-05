Serie A Tips: Back Serie A top scorer to find net at 5/2

Pulisic big price to score again

Inter can continue winning streak

Napoli will remain on top over break

Napoli can remain on top of Serie A going into the international break, if they beat Como on Friday.

Since losing their opening league game, Napoli are unbeaten in five (W4 D1), conceding only one goal and scoring eleven times. They say that an old dog can't learn new tricks, but Antonio Conte has ditched his tried and trusted three-man defensive system and is now playing 4-3-3 to fine effect.

Conte will face off against his former Chelsea player Cesc Fabregas, with the Spaniard having guided Como to a respectable tenth position after six games (W2 D2 L2). They have come out on top in a pair of 3-2 thrillers against Atalanta and Verona in their last two games, but this is a much tougher assignment. A Napoli win and over 2.5 goals looks like a safe bet at 11/102.11.



Fourth placed Inter host a Torino side that are currently fifth.

Simone Inzaghi's team have won two games in their last week. First they won 3-2 at Udinese last weekend, before beating Crvena Zvezda 4-0 in the Champions League. Having failed to score a goal this season up to this point, Lautaro Martinez grabbed a brace against Udinese and then came off the bench to score in midweek.

After a strong start to the season, Torino were dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Empoli and then lost 3-2 at home to Lazio last weekend. This looks likely to be a third consecutive defeat and you can combine an Inter win, over 2.5 goals and Martinez to score at 9/52.80.



On Sunday, Lazio take on one of only two teams that remain unbeaten in Serie A.

Empoli and Juventus are the sides that have yet to taste defeat. Last weekend they extended their unbeaten run to six games (W2 D4) with a 0-0 draw with Fiorentina. It was the latest in a number of fixtures against teams expected to challenge for Europe, with Empoli having already faced Roma, Bologna and Juve this season.

Roberto D'Aversa's side are sixth in the table, a place ahead of Lazio. Yet the capital club are now showing some signs of consistency, with their 4-1 Europa League win over Nice in midweek, being their third consecutive victory. Another way they are consistent is with goals. Both teams to score has landed in seven of their eight games this season across all competitions and looks too big at 21/202.05.



The main event on Sunday is this intriguing fixture that sees Fiorentina go up against AC Milan.

Both teams have had challenging starts to the season under new managers. Raffaele Palladino's Viola team have been held back by their tendency to draw this season. In nine games across all competitions, six have ended in stalemate (W2 L1). On Thursday, it took them until the second-half to break down the Welsh minnows New Saints in the Europa Conference League, with a 2-0 victory.

AC Milan's 3-0 win against Lecce last weekend was their third consecutive victory in Serie A. Yet they have been punctuated by two Champions League defeats, albeit against strong opposition in the shape of Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen. It looks best to avoid the result in this one. The value could lie with backing Christian Pulisic to score at 5/23.50, with the American having found the net five times this season.