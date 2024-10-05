Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD7: Leaders all to win but more misery for Ten Hag
Matchday 7 looks a good opportunity for the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City to pick up a further three points, but it's set to be a weekend that sees Erik Ten Hag have more pressure heaped on him says Alan Shearer...
-
Liverpool can start the weekend with a win in London
-
Gunners and Citizens look likely to pick up three points
-
Villa can heap more pressure on ETH in Sunday's big game
-
Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak
Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!
Game of the Weekend
Aston Villa v Manchester United - Sunday 14:00
With Villa's home record under Emery and the pressure that Man United are under, I'm predicting a home win on Sunday.
I think Ollie Watkins has his mojo back in terms of scoring goals and if he doesn't perform here, then Duran will come on and score from the bench anyway, just like he did in midweek.
Those two will shine again in a home win.
*Read Alan's in-deph preview of Astn Villa v Man United here from 9am Saturday.
Alan's prediction: Villa to Win
Remaining Fixtures
Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Saturday 12:30
Liverpool were not at their best last week vs Wolves, but they took all the points which is a good sign. They also followed that up with another win the Champions League against Bologna.
Palace have been a little bit disappointing in terms of what they've done so far this season, and I think Liverpool will have too much for them here.
Selhurst Park is always a tough ground to go to but with the squad they have, I think Liverpool will have enough to get the points.
Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win
Arsenal v Southampton - Saturday 15:00
Southampton were awful in the first half against Bournemouth. They capitulated after looking bright for the first five or ten minutes. As soon as they conceded they just folded. They were a bit better in the second half, but it was too little, too late.
I can't see them getting anything at the Emirates, where Arsenal taught PSG a lesson earlier in the week. Arsenal to win.
Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win
Brentford v Wolves - Saturday 15:00
This is a tough one to call. Wolves are under huge pressure and Brentford scored early again last time out, now three games in a row.
I think with the pressure Wolves are under, I'd see Brentford winning this one.
Brentford are scoring early, and I put that down to good preparation, good warm-ups, and good motivation. If it happens once or twice you may say it's a fluke, but if it's three times, you must look at who and what's preparing them in the right way, so huge credit to them.
Alan's prediction: Brentford to Win
Leicester v Bournemouth - Saturday 15:00
Bournemouth travel to Leicester coming off the back of a good result against Southampton at home, but this is another tough one to call because I don't see a lot in the game.
Leicester almost stole a point at Arsenal, and this is a bigger opportunity to get that first win of the season. However, I'll go for a score draw.
Alan's prediction: Score Draw
Manchester City v Fulham - Saturday 15:00
I'd never go against Man City at home. They looked flat against Newcastle with the loss of Rodri, and that game could've gone either way. The draw was a fair result.
They still have a squad full of the best players and I see Man City having too much for Fulham. Home win.
Alan's prediction: Man City to Win
West Ham v Ipswich - Saturday 15:00
Ipswich looked decent against Aston Villa, especially with the two good goals from Liam Delap, who looks a talent.
I'm sure they'll cause West Ham problems, who are under huge pressure once again; we have another situation where the manager has come in and spent a few quid but hasn't had the desired affect.
I'd think West Ham must win this game for Lopetegui, so I'll back them to win it.
Alan's prediction: West Ham to Win
Everton v Newcastle - Saturday 17:30
Everton got a huge result last time out at home. They showed great character after going 1-0 down and McNeil got a couple of goals, but I thought Newcastle produced their best performance of the season against Man City.
They looked much more like they have done over the last couple of years, and I'd be looking for them to carry that on here. I'm going to go for an away win.
Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Sunday 14:00
Chelsea are flying, there's no doubt about it.
Forest had a poor result at home against Fulham and will be looking to bounce back but with the form Chelsea are in, and in particular Cole Palmer, I'd have to say Chelsea will win once again.
Alan's prediction: Chelsea to Win
Brighton v Tottenham - Sunday 16:30
This is tough to call. Spurs were much better and played well against Man United, battered them in the first half, even when it was 11v11. Brighton have had a little stutter in terms of their result last weekend and a couple of draws before that, playing out from the back and getting caught with the high line.
I can see plenty of goals in this one. You may see a game that's congested within 20 yards with both teams wanting to play a high line, but I'd be willing to bet that one team will score a goal from trying to play that line, and one of them will get caught out.
I'll go for a score draw.
Alan's prediction: Score Draw
Now read more content from Alan Shearer here.
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Jones Knows Notebook: Boring Everton set for shock FA Cup exit at 15/2?
-
Football Betting Tips
Thursday Football Tips: Boredom beckons again at Goodison
-
Football Betting Tips
Aston Villa v West Ham: Chaotic Hammers to crash out
-
Football Betting Tips
Tottenham v Liverpool: Back goals galore and 8/1 semi-final shots special
-
Football Betting Tips
Betfair's 90 Minute Guarantee: 1.8K Ipswich backers saved despite Fulham equaliser