Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD7: Leaders all to win but more misery for Ten Hag

Liverpool can start the weekend with a win in London

Gunners and Citizens look likely to pick up three points

Villa can heap more pressure on ETH in Sunday's big game

Game of the Weekend

With Villa's home record under Emery and the pressure that Man United are under, I'm predicting a home win on Sunday.

I think Ollie Watkins has his mojo back in terms of scoring goals and if he doesn't perform here, then Duran will come on and score from the bench anyway, just like he did in midweek.

Those two will shine again in a home win.

*Read Alan's in-deph preview of Astn Villa v Man United here from 9am Saturday.

Alan's prediction: Villa to Win

Remaining Fixtures

Liverpool were not at their best last week vs Wolves, but they took all the points which is a good sign. They also followed that up with another win the Champions League against Bologna.

Palace have been a little bit disappointing in terms of what they've done so far this season, and I think Liverpool will have too much for them here.

Selhurst Park is always a tough ground to go to but with the squad they have, I think Liverpool will have enough to get the points.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win

Southampton were awful in the first half against Bournemouth. They capitulated after looking bright for the first five or ten minutes. As soon as they conceded they just folded. They were a bit better in the second half, but it was too little, too late.

I can't see them getting anything at the Emirates, where Arsenal taught PSG a lesson earlier in the week. Arsenal to win.



Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win

This is a tough one to call. Wolves are under huge pressure and Brentford scored early again last time out, now three games in a row.

I think with the pressure Wolves are under, I'd see Brentford winning this one.

Brentford are scoring early, and I put that down to good preparation, good warm-ups, and good motivation. If it happens once or twice you may say it's a fluke, but if it's three times, you must look at who and what's preparing them in the right way, so huge credit to them.



Alan's prediction: Brentford to Win

Bournemouth travel to Leicester coming off the back of a good result against Southampton at home, but this is another tough one to call because I don't see a lot in the game.

Leicester almost stole a point at Arsenal, and this is a bigger opportunity to get that first win of the season. However, I'll go for a score draw.

Alan's prediction: Score Draw

I'd never go against Man City at home. They looked flat against Newcastle with the loss of Rodri, and that game could've gone either way. The draw was a fair result.

They still have a squad full of the best players and I see Man City having too much for Fulham. Home win.



Alan's prediction: Man City to Win

Ipswich looked decent against Aston Villa, especially with the two good goals from Liam Delap, who looks a talent.

I'm sure they'll cause West Ham problems, who are under huge pressure once again; we have another situation where the manager has come in and spent a few quid but hasn't had the desired affect.

I'd think West Ham must win this game for Lopetegui, so I'll back them to win it.



Alan's prediction: West Ham to Win

Everton got a huge result last time out at home. They showed great character after going 1-0 down and McNeil got a couple of goals, but I thought Newcastle produced their best performance of the season against Man City.

They looked much more like they have done over the last couple of years, and I'd be looking for them to carry that on here. I'm going to go for an away win.



Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win

Chelsea are flying, there's no doubt about it.

Forest had a poor result at home against Fulham and will be looking to bounce back but with the form Chelsea are in, and in particular Cole Palmer, I'd have to say Chelsea will win once again.



Alan's prediction: Chelsea to Win

This is tough to call. Spurs were much better and played well against Man United, battered them in the first half, even when it was 11v11. Brighton have had a little stutter in terms of their result last weekend and a couple of draws before that, playing out from the back and getting caught with the high line.

I can see plenty of goals in this one. You may see a game that's congested within 20 yards with both teams wanting to play a high line, but I'd be willing to bet that one team will score a goal from trying to play that line, and one of them will get caught out.

I'll go for a score draw.



Alan's prediction: Score Draw

