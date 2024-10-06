Alan Shearer on Aston Villa v Man United: Emery's men to pile more pressure on Ten Hag

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!

Huge game at Villa Park

Aston Villa host Manchester United on Sunday, and it is a huge game, especially for the away side. Man United cannot afford to be humiliated again.

For Aston Villa, they're at home, they'll be looking to take the points and use the momentum from that great win over Munich in midweek.

Villa have some exciting players and I would think they'll be looking to win this game once again.

Bruno availability a huge result for Man United

Bruno Fernandes is a big player for Man United, there's no doubt. He's probably their best player in terms of creativity, what he can do on the ball and, they're going to need all of his skill, and leadership, to get a result at Villa Park.

It was a big result for Man United with his red card being overturned because they're a better team with him in it, than without.

Man United are already under pressure so they need all their best players and he is, without a doubt, one of them, if not the main one.

Emery has improved the whole club

Unai Emery has done a magnificent job at Aston Villa in terms of the whole football club, when you look at where they are at now compared to where they were when he took over.

Everyone knows that if you're going to Villa Park then you're in for a tough game and you must be on your own game if you're going to get something, so huge respect to him for what he's done at Villa.

Rogers is banging on the England door

It wouldn't surprise me if Morgan Rogers is in Lee Carsley's future England plans. If there was one guy who was not knocking, but banging on the door, then it's Rogers because of his start to the season.

He's a wonderful player, from when he started at Man City, then Middlesbrough and then to Villa. He's another one who's left a big club to go and climb the ladder, so you must respect him for that.

He's had, without a doubt, one of the best starts of any player in the Premier League.

McGinn will be a miss, but money has been spent

John McGinn is a big miss for Aston Villa with his injury. He has been a big player for Villa in terms of what he brings to the team, but I think they will have enough in terms of who they can bring in for him.

They've spent a few quid on midfielders so yes, McGinn will be a big miss, but I think they have enough.

Aston Villa v Man United prediction

With Villa's home record under Emery and the pressure that Man United are under, I'm predicting a home win on Sunday.

I think Ollie Watkins has his mojo back in terms of scoring goals and if he doesn't perform here, then Duran will come on and score from the bench anyway, just like he did in midweek.

Those two will shine again in a home win.

