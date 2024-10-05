Championship Best Bets: Tips for Saturday afternoon's fixtures

Watford put in a fairly insipid performance on Wednesday night as they slipped to a 3-0 defeat at Deepdale. Under Tom Cleverley, the Hornets have been poor on the road, yet they are a completely different beast at Vicarage Road. The former midfielder still hasn't suffered a home defeat since taking charge of the club at the end of last season and they should be competitive in this contest. Vakoun Bayo missed a glorious chance against PNE and the hosts are likely to create opportunities in this contest.

Middlesbrough have had an extra day to prepare for this contest having beaten West Brom 1-0 at the Hawthorns. Michael Carrick's men were superb and looked sharp in attack. The return of Rav van den Berg is a sizeable boost for the Teessiders who have largely kept things tight on the road. The visitors should have enough to take away maximum points on Saturday afternoon.

Plymouth vs Blackburn

Pilgrims firing on all cylinders

Plymouth slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Turf Moor on Tuesday night. Wayne Rooney's men failed to muster a shot on target, yet fans shouldn't be too concerned by that performance. The Pilgrims are expected to pick up the majority of their points at home and they have won two of their last three at this venue. They've also netted six times in those games and have fired in 19 shots against Luton last weekend. Darko Gyabi has found his rhythm and Rami Al Hajj looks a real handful.

Blackburn suffered their first defeat of the season on Tuesday night, conceding three times to Coventry. John Eustace's side weren't at their best and they must quickly pick themselves up. Rovers have failed to score in their last two outings, yet they should get a few opportunities, particularly from set-pieces, against Plymouth's questionable back-line.

Recommended Bet Back Over 1.5 Plymouth Goals SBK 5/4

Sheffield United vs Luton Obstinate Blades to keep the Hatters at arm's length Sheffield United have the meanest defence in the Championship and they haven't been breached since the end of August. Despite living dangerously at times against Swansea, Chris Wilder's side managed to keep yet another clean sheet and they will fancy their chances of keeping Saturday's opponents off the scoresheet. The hosts need to improve their attacking output and must start converting their chances. Luton will have been disappointed with dropping points against Oxford on Tuesday night. The Hatters are hard to pin down with Rob Edwards seemingly struggling to nail down an identity. Although Jordan Clark has returned to form in the last seven days, Edwards must find a way to restore the confidence in striker Elijah Adebayo, who has been exceptionally wasteful so far this season. They've netted just twice on the road and picked up a single victory on their travels so far. Recommended Bet Back Sheffield to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 6/5

West Brom vs Millwall Albion's mean defence to strike again Following their blistering start to the season, West Brom have now suffered back-to-back defeats. Their only defeat at the Hawthorns came against an impressive Middlesbrough outfit and they will be hoping to bounce back here. Alex Mowatt has been fantastic and is likely to orchestrate things in the centre of the park. WBA fans haven't witnessed much action so far with their side scoring just twice at this ground and being breached on just one occasion. Millwall slumped to a 1-0 defeat in midweek, although they probably deserved to take at least a point from that game. Somewhat surprisingly, the Londoners have one of the highest xGs in the division, yet away from home, they've drawn blanks in two of their last three. They might not have enough to breach the home defence. Recommended Bet Back West Brom to Win and Under 4.5 Goals SBK 11/10