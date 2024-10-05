Crystal Palace v Liverpool Premier League Tips: Salah to star in 15/2 Bet Builder

Arne Slot has won eight of his opening nine games with the Reds

Mo Salah's assist count is matching his goals count so far

Dominik Szoboszlai is getting into advanced positions

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Saturday 5 October, 12:30

Live on TNT Sports 1



Palace still looking for first win

After finishing the 2023/24 campaign as one of the Premier League's form teams following the arrival of German boss Oliver Glasner, Palace were put up as dark horses to snatch a European spot this season.

But the honeymoon period is over for Glasner. Michael Olise's move to Bayern has had a bigger effect than first imagined and, six games in, Palace are still looking for their first Premier League win of the season.

A 1-1 draw at Chelsea was clearly a decent result but losses to Brentford, West Ham and Everton hurt and home stalemates against Leicester and Manchester United look like missed opportunities given how poorly those two have started.

It all means Palace begin this game in the relegation zone, a very unlikely state of affairs. They've scored just twice at home in three matches and nine goals conceded this season also highlights that Joachim Andersen is another big miss following his summer move to Fulham.

Slot has made bold start

By contrast, expectations around Liverpool were muted following the departure of Jurgen Klopp. Surely the new man in, whoever he was, would be on a hiding to nothing.

But that view was forgetting just what a talented squad Arne Slot inherited. Rather than jumping off a sinking ship, Klopp left the Dutchman with an excellent hand to play.

And so with Slot smiling his way to win after win, Liverpool are top of the table. Add in two Champions League victories against AC Milan and Bologna along with a Carabao Cup success over West Ham and Slot has become the first Reds manager in history to win eight of his first nine games. That's quite the claim.

Liverpool at 5.49/2 are still seen by the vast majority as the third most likely team to win the Premier League behind Man City at 32/1 and Arsenal 2.6613/8 but, for now, that keeps the pressure off and they're enjoying such a status.

Reds looking for revenge

Liverpool have won 11 of the last 14 Premier League meetings with Palace but have a score to settle after the then very in-form Eagles won 1-0 at Anfield in April, a result which ended the Reds' title hopes.

A little surprisingly, Palace are fairly used to success on Merseyside and each of their last four wins over Liverpool have come at Anfield.

At Selhurst Park, the Reds have dominated, winning eight of the last nine.

They're expected to make that nine from 10, the market showing Liverpool at just 1.558/15, The Draw 4.94/1 and Crystal Palace 6.611/2.

Victory would make it four out of four on the road this season for Slot's men in the Premier League and that 100% away record extends to all competitions following a 3-1 win at AC Milan in the Champions League.

Although they were pushed by Wolves, one feature of Liverpool's wins is the lack of drama. Seven of their eight victories have been by two goals or more so Liverpool -1 at 13/102.30 is valid.

Salah the new assist king

Mo Salah had a reputation at one point of being a little greedy in front of goal. Some saw it as a negative; others regarded those tendencies as an important trait for a goalscorer.

But Liverpool fans over the last couple of seasons will tell you about the subtle change in Salah's game. Sure, he still bangs the goals in at an excellent rate but Salah has now turned himself into one of the top-flight's biggest creators.

The evidence was there in the last campaign when the Egyptian ended the campaign with 10 assists. Only Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins managed more.

This season, Salah's goals and assists counts are identical. He's managed four of each in the Premier League and one of each in the Champions League.

So, using those very basic numbers which seem like a fair reflection of his role in this Liverpool side, what would you rather back: Salah to score at 11/102.11 or Salah to assist at 5/23.50? The answer is obvious.

Recommended Bet Back Mo Salah to Assist SBK 5/2

Salah and Szoboszlai to combine

Salah to score OR assist is 4/61.67 and as he's netted in all three away Premier League games this season, that seems a fair price for just the score element.

But with an assist paying out too, it's a good place to start a Bet Builder.

I'll combine Salah score/assist with a goal for Dominik Szoboszlai in a Liverpool win.

The Hungarian is by far the most advanced of Liverpool's midfield three and he's getting in some great positions in what is more of a No 10 role. In Liverpool's last two away games, Szoboszlai scored in the San Siro against AC Milan and was somehow denied from about five yards out against Wolves at Molineux.

Add in a thunderbolt shot on him and he's very capable of knocking one in from inside or outside the box. True, getting goals is an area he need to improve on but the potential is there, in terms of both ability and Slot's role for him, for Szoboszlai to become a regular scorer.

Szoboszlai to score is 4/15.00 and if Salah lays one on for him, that would be ideal. Combine those two elements in a Liverpool win at 8.515/2.