Football Accumulator Tips: Back 6/1 'Match Odds 90' Acca on Saturday

Leg #1 - Burnley to beat Preston @ 4/7 1.57

Burnley will enter Saturday's match against Preston North End with confidence, buoyed by their solid form and the improvements they have shown under manager Scott Parker. Burnley's midfield, led by Josh Brownhill and Hannibal Mejbri, has been crucial in dictating play whilst forming a solid base for the front players to create opportunities in Jaidon Anthony, Luca Koleosho, and Lyle Foster. Burnley pose a significant offensive threat that Preston may struggle to contain.

Preston has been inconsistent, especially on the road, where most teams have exposed their defensive frailties. At Turf Moor, Burnley has been strong on their return to the EFL, with a home record of W3-D1-L0, scoring eight goals and conceding only two. Their defence has been particularly strong, conceding just one goal in their last four games.

Burnley ranks 4th in the Championship for xGA at 0.63, and at home, their xGA drops even lower to 0.57, highlighting their defensive solidity. Burnley's recent form is promising, with strong performances in their last four games, ranking 7th for non-penalty xG ratio and 3rd for open play xG. This improvement reflects the squad's adaptation to Parker's tactics and summer changes in personnel.

Preston, meanwhile, are in poor form, having won just one of their last 12 Championship matches before their midweek clash with Watford. They have also struggled offensively, failing to score in eight of those 12 games. With an away xG of just 0.70 and an xGA of 1.40, Preston's struggles look set to continue against Burnley's improving side.

Leg #2 - Wycombe to beat Crawley @ 8/15 1.53

Wycombe head into Saturday's clash against Crawley with strong momentum, having won four, drawn two, and lost two of their opening League One fixtures. Their only defeats came against Wrexham at home, where they won the xG battle, 1.28 vs 1.14 and at big spending Birmingham at St Andrew's. Impressively, Wycombe have scored two or more goals in every game this season although they have only kept one clean sheet.

Manager Matt Bloomfield has his side in excellent offensive form, with Wycombe currently 3rd for xPTS and 2nd for non-penalty xG ratio over the last four games. They also boast the highest open play xG in the league during this period. No team has created more open play chances, and Wycombe's ability to generate shots inside the box makes them a constant threat. Their consistency in attack is underlined by being the only team in England's top four divisions to have scored at least two goals in every league game so far.

Crawley, on the other hand, have struggled significantly in recent weeks. After a promising start with wins over Blackpool and Cambridge, they are winless in their last six league games, failing to score in four of them. Their overall form sees them 23rd for xPTS and non-penalty xG ratio, with the lowest xG of just 0.35 across the last four matches.

With Crawley's recent managerial change happening too late for any real change in this game and the departure of key players over the summer, their dismal form has continued. Given Crawley's defensive frailties and Wycombe's firepower, the Chairboys should secure all three points on Saturday.

Leg #3 - Bolton to beat Shrewsbury @ 2/5 1.40

Bolton Wanderers head into Saturday's clash against Shrewsbury Town full of confidence after a strong resurgence. Despite a shaky start to the season, with only one win in their first five games, Bolton have now won their last three matches, scoring an impressive 11 goals.

Their recent form has pushed them up to 8th for xPTS over the last four games, and they boast the 4th highest open play xG during that period. Only two sides have registered more shots in the box than Bolton in these recent fixtures, highlighting their attacking prowess.

After a midweek victory over Northampton, Ian Evatt's side looked dominant, with goals from John McAtee, George Thomason, Eoin Toal, and Dion Charles.

Bolton's squad depth was on display as McAtee and Aaron Collins started up front, while key players like Victor Adeboyejo and Klaidi Lolos, recovering from injury, were able to rest. Returning to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton are poised to build on this momentum.

Shrewsbury, by contrast, have struggled immensely. They have lost seven of their opening nine games, including all four of their away matches, managing just one goal on the road. Ranked 24th for xPTS and bottom for away non-penalty xG, Shrewsbury have been toothless in attack and leaky in defence. With the fewest shots in the box and shots on target in away games, Shrewsbury are finding it hard to create chances.

Given Bolton's upward trajectory and Shrewsbury's dismal form, Bolton are clear favourites to secure another win on Saturday.

Leg #4 - FC Luzern to beat Lausanne Sport @ 1/1 2.00

FC Luzern will head into Saturday's match against Lausanne Sport full of confidence, bolstered by strong performances in the Swiss Super League. Luzern currently sit at the top of the table with 17 points from eight games, highlighting both defensive solidity and attacking prowess.

At home, they have been especially dominant, winning three out of four matches, scoring five goals, and conceding just two. Their ability to generate chances, led by players like Lars Villiger and Thibault Klidje, has kept opponents on the back foot. Defensively, they have allowed only 0.77 xGA per home match while averaging 1.51 xG going forward.

Lausanne, by contrast, are struggling to find form, sitting near the bottom with 11 goals scored and 17 conceded. Their away form has been particularly poor, with no wins in four away games. Their sole away point came from a 1-1 draw against a Young Boys team enduring a tough season.

Lausanne's away performances have been marked by inefficiency, averaging just 0.25 goals per game, while allowing two goals from 1.54 xGA. Their last away match saw them manage only one shot on target while conceding seven, highlighting their defensive frailties.

