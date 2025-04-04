Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

Goals for both teams backed at Goodison in early kick-off

James Tarkowski may have escaped a red card in the Merseyside derby but he hasn't escaped the eyes of the Betfair traders who have noticed that the Everton defender has committed five fouls in his last three games.

Against Arsenal on Saturday Tarkowski is 2/5 to commit at least one foul, but the generous traders at Betfair have super-boosted that price to 1/1. To take advantage just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip

Premier League tips and predictions

Mark O'Haire: "As well as falling to their first defeat in 10 since David Moyes was reappointed, Everton failed to score for the first time in that same sample during defeat at Liverpool. The Toffees still had their opportunities and should fancy their chances this weekend against a weakened Arsenal rearguard. Both Teams To Score therefore stands-out at 2.26.

"This wager has won in all four Goodison Park games under Moyes, as well as seven of 10 overall outings under the Scotsman. Interestingly too, Arsenal see their goals per-game conceded spike when Gabriel is absent - the Gunners allow just 0.95 goals when the Brazilian has started, compared to 1.33 without him (keeping only 6/18 clean sheets)."

The Opta stat:"Each of the last five Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Brighton at Selhurst Park has finished 1-1. No specific fixture in English top-flight history has finished by the exact same scoreline in six consecutive meetings before."

Mark Stinchcombe: "Along with Brighton, Wolves' matches have the best Over 2.5 goals strike rate in the league at 70% with 21 of their 30 games seeing three or more goals. This increases to a huge 80% away from home, with 12 of their 15 matches seeing Over 2.5 winners, with only one game seeing fewer than two goals - a match with mitigating circumstances following Bournemouth being reduced to 10 men after only 31 minutes.

"Ipswich finally arrested the slide of no wins in 10 with a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth in midweek to show they're still fighting for survival despite being nine points behind this Wolves side. Eleven of their last 16 games have seen Over 2.5 goals (69%) as perhaps desperation plays a part in their matches being more open. The reverse fixture saw Ipswich win 2-1 and expect them to be on the offensive from the off."

Stephen Tudor: "The goals and assists may have dried up a little for Antoine Semenyo of late but he remains a threat, accruing three key passes on Wednesday as well as taking on six shots. Evanilson meanwhile has notched four in five across all comps, all poachers goals. It is likely too that Justin Kluivert is passed fit and that would be a huge boon given his numbers away from the Vitality. The forward boasts nine goal involvements in his last six on the road.

"As for the Hammers they continue to face a barrage of shots on home turf, 15.3 per 90 at the last count, while an inability to start contests on the front foot so often proves costly. They haven't scored inside 30 minutes in 18 league games."

Kevin Hatchard: "It might seem a touch conservative, but I think there's a very gettable Bet Builder opportunity here at 9/10 on the Sportsbook.

"We can back Villa/Draw Double Chance - while Forest have done well against the lesser lights this term, they've generally found it more difficult on their travels against top sides, with the win at Anfield the clear exception. Forest have actually lost three of their last four on the road in the league, they were beaten handily at Arsenal and Manchester City and they were held to draws at Chelsea and Brighton. They could also be without Aina, Wood and Hudson-Odoi.

"The other two bets are to do with corners. Because they defend deep, Forest give away a lot of corners, and their average of 6.3 conceded per game is the highest in the league. Villa win 6.2 on average, conceding just 4.2, so I'll back Villa in the Corner Match Bet, and I'll back them to win Over 4.5 Corners."

EFL tips and predictions

Ryan Deeney: "The big news ahead of this game is that Daniel Farke is changing his goalkeeper, finally taking Ilian Meslier out of the firing line following a penalty save, an error and questionable goalkeeping for the second equaliser. The experienced Karl Darlow will take his place.

"That should be a big boost to fans and players mentality and the decision being announced early should help set heads straight. The process is absolutely fine and they should get the better of what is likely to be a lower scoring game."

Jack Critchley: "This is a huge game for West Brom and Tony Mowbray. There is plenty of goodwill towards the Teessider, however, fans have become a little frustrated by WBA's lack of cutting edge with some supporters calling for a tactical reshuffle in order to get more out of misfiring striker Adam Armstrong.

"The hosts occupy the final play-off spot, yet both Middlesbrough and Bristol City are breathing down their necks and they simply cannot afford any more slip-ups. The West Midlands outfit drew a blank at Norwich last weekend and have netted 2+ goals just once across their previous eight matches.

"Sunderland are firmly entrenched in the top six and have a 15-point buffer on the play-off chasers. The Black Cats have several injury issues to overcome and may struggle to find their usual rhythm here. They have lost just four times since the start of October and could be difficult to beat on Saturday lunchtime. Early KOs in the Championship have averaged just 2.26 goals per game this season and this fixture is unlikely to increase that figure."

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Gladbach have won four away games in a row in the league, and they shouldn't be outsiders here against a St Pauli side that has been sliding towards relegation trouble for months. The Kiezkicker have won just one of their last eight league matches, and they have won just three home matches all season.

"Alexander Blessin's men have been competitive, but they lack creativity, and have managed just 22 goals in 27 matches in the top flight. That's the worst tally in the entire division, and their top scorer Morgan Guilavogui hasn't played since the first of February because of injury.

"We can back in-form Gladbach at +0 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.04, which is a great price. BMG have won six of their last nine in the Bundesliga, they welcome back Kleindienst from suspension, and they are flying away from home."

Jamie Kemp: "Despite winning their last two games, we've seen a lot of the downsides of what that is in the last week. Real Madrid conceded six times across home games against Leganes and Real Sociedad; two teams who haven't been able to buy a goal for most of the season. Los Blancos have only really started to compete and look like the high-octane machine that they can be once they've been forced into action by conceding.

"Of course, they're still the experts of bouncing off the canvas and somehow into the ascendency. That doesn't look like changing any time soon. But for this weekend's game against Valencia, I think we'll see some of that sluggishness persist against a team who've been plenty competitive since Carlos Corberan took over. In a league table based on 2025 results only, Valencia would be fifth in La Liga.

"Though their joy might be short lived on the day, I'm going to go with the visitors to open the scoring at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid have fallen behind in three of their last four games across all competitions, while they conceded twice in the first half to a low-scoring Leganes side in the other. As for Valencia, they've scored first in 11 of their 15 matches under Corberan."

James Eastham: "The season-long stats point towards a high-scoring encounter: 18 of Monaco's 27 Ligue 1 games and 16 of Brest's 27 games have had Over 2.5 Goals. The same applies to seven of Brest's 13 home games and nine of Monaco's 13 away games. The first league meeting between the sides ended in a 3-2 Monaco win at Monaco's Stade Louis II last November.

"Over 2.5 Goals is available at 1.7 and this is our main selection on the game. If, like us, you believe the game will have three or more goals and are looking for bigger odds, back Over 2.5 & Over 3.0 on the Goal Lines market instead."