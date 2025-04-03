Ligue 1 Tips: Make Brest v Monaco your Over 2.5 Goals Saturday selection

Back goals to flow in Saturday thriller

Brest vs Monaco - High-scoring action on cards

Saturday, 18:00

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

A huge amount is at stake when Brest take on Monaco and we expect a high-scoring game on Saturday evening,

Brest are in eighth position in the Ligue 1 table, five points behind Lyon, who are seventh. With the top seven teams in the final Ligue 1 standings likely to qualify for Europe, Brest are going all-out to close the gap on the teams above them.

Monaco moved into second place in the table thanks to their 2-1 win over local rivals Nice last weekend. They cannot afford to ease, off however, as only five points separate the teams from second down to seventh. Given how tight the top of the table is, they will play to win here, rather than settling for a draw.

The season-long stats point towards a high-scoring encounter: 18 of Monaco's 27 Ligue 1 games and 16 of Brest's 27 games have had Over 2.5 Goals. The same applies to seven of Brest's 13 home games and nine of Monaco's 13 away games. The first league meeting between the sides ended in a 3-2 Monaco win at Monaco's Stade Louis II last November.

Over 2.5 Goals is available at 1.75/7 and this is our main selection on the game. If, like us, you believe the game will have three or more goals and are looking for bigger odds, back Over 2.5 & Over 3.0 on the Goal Lines market instead.

With this selection, half your stakes will win and the other half will be refunded in the event of the game having exactly three goals. Your full stakes will win if the game has four or more goals.

Montpellier vs Le Havre - Underrated visitors deserve support

Sunday, 16:15

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

Underdogs Le Havre are the smart pick ahead of this basement battle due to take place at Montpellier's Stade de la Mosson on Sunday afternoon.

Montpellier are rooted to the foot of the table. They have lost their last eight Ligue 1 matches in a row, failing to score in seven of them. Nine points from safety, their chances of staying up look tiny, and their players are playing as though they no longer believe they can pull off a great escape.

Visitors Le Havre are 16th, i.e. in the relegation playoff position. Yet they have the best five-game form figures (W2-D1-L2) of any of the bottom-six sides, and unlike Montpellier, seem to have the stomach for a relegation dogfight.

Le Havre showed tremendous spirit to win 3-2 at home to Nantes last weekend, and are now looking forward to the opportunity to take on one of the only two sides below them in the table in what appears a highly winnable fixture this weekend.

Taking all factors into account, we were surprised to find that Montpellier are favourites. The hosts are 2.526/4 to win, while Le Havre are 3.02/1, and The Draw is 3.613/5.

We would not talk anyone out of backing Le Havre to claim all three points. A more conservative selection would be Le Havre on the Draw No Bet market. With this pick, you will win if Le Havre win, and have your stakes refunded if the game ends all-square.