Bundesliga Tips: You'll be glad to back Gladbach
We're heading towards the home stretch of the Bundesliga season and TV commentator Kevin Hatchard has another trio of betting tips for us.
Gladbach have won last four away games in the league
Mainz can net entertaining victory
Kane a great price to score in Bavarian showdown
St Pauli v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Foals to keep galloping
Sunday 06 March, 14:30
Live on Sky Sports
These are heady days for fans of Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Foals are genuinely in the mix for Champions League qualification, with just seven matchdays remaining. After underwhelming mid-table mediocrity under Adi Hütter and Daniel Farke and then last season's brush with relegation danger under Gerardo Seoane, this second campaign under Seoane has come as a big surprise.
The late blooming of Germany striker Tim Kleindienst has been a huge boost (he has 15 league goals this term), but even without him last weekend, Gladbach were still able to see off RB Leipzig in a 1-0 victory. Indeed, the home side hit the woodwork three times in the second-half alone, as they dominated large swathes of the contest.
Gladbach have won four away games in a row in the league, and they shouldn't be outsiders here against a St Pauli side that has been sliding towards relegation trouble for months. The Kiezkicker have won just one of their last eight league matches, and they have won just three home matches all season.
Alexander Blessin's men have been competitive, but they lack creativity, and have managed just 22 goals in 27 matches in the top flight. That's the worst tally in the entire division, and their top scorer Morgan Guilavogui hasn't played since the first of February because of injury.
We can back in-form Gladbach at +0 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.0421/20, which is a great price. BMG have won six of their last nine in the Bundesliga, they welcome back Kleindienst from suspension, and they are flying away from home.
Mainz v Holstein Kiel - Hosts to bounce back against basement side
Saturday 04 April, 14:30
Mainz's hopes of Champions League qualification suffered a major blow last weekend, as they slipped to a surprisingly comprehensive 3-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund. Coach Bo Henriksen admitted his team weren't at their maximum level, and were punished.
However, I expect them to bounce back against a Holstein Kiel team that seems to have lost hope of avoiding the drop. The Storks have made a decent fist of bridging the quality gap for as long as possible, but their lack of top-level experience is consistently costing them.
Kiel have lost six of their last 10, collecting just six points from an available 30 in that time. On the road they have lost eight of their last 10, and all eight of those defeats featured at least three goals.
Mainz have seen 10 of their last 18 Bundesliga games feature three goals or more, and I'll back them to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 1/12.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. Mainz don't concede many at home, but Kiel have scored in 21 of their 27 league games, and Mainz are capable of covering the line on their own against the worst defence in the division.
Augsburg v Bayern - Kane can break stubborn defence
Friday 04 April, 19:30
Live on Sky Sports
Bayern Munich came under serious pressure last weekend, but resisted it to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga. Closest challengers Bayer Leverkusen had won 3-1 against Bochum on the Friday to cut the gap to three points, but Bayern hit back with a 3-2 success against St Pauli.
That win over St Pauli featured a goal and an assist from Harry Kane, which means he's now been involved in more than 100 goals for Bayern in all competitions since he joined at the start of last season. It is a phenomenal record which includes a tally of 58 Bundesliga goals scored in 57 matches.
Kane is 10/111.91 on the Sportsbook to score, and that feels like a price that needs to be snapped up. I think it's inflated because Augsburg have been in incredible form of late, racking up an unbeaten run of 11 games and conceding a miserly three goals in the process.
However, Augsburg couldn't prevent Kane from scoring a hat-trick in the reverse fixture, and in three Bundesliga meetings Kane has rattled in six goals. I'll back him to strike again on Friday night against an Augsburg side that has lost five in a row to the Bavarian giants, conceding at least three goals in each match.
