Championship Betting Tips: Best bets for Saturday afternoon's fixtures in the second tier

Saturday 12:30 Kick-Offs

West Brom vs Sunderland - Ponderous play-off preparations

This is a huge game for West Brom and Tony Mowbray. There is plenty of goodwill towards the Teessider, however, fans have become a little frustrated by WBA's lack of cutting edge with some supporters calling for a tactical reshuffle in order to get more out of misfiring striker Adam Armstrong. The hosts occupy the final play-off spot, yet both Middlesbrough and Bristol City are breathing down their necks and they simply cannot afford any more slip-ups. The West Midlands outfit drew a blank at Norwich last weekend and have netted 2+ goals just once across their previous eight matches.

Sunderland are firmly entrenched in the top six and have a 15-point buffer on the play-off chasers. The Black Cats have several injury issues to overcome and may struggle to find their usual rhythm here. They have lost just four times since the start of October and could be difficult to beat on Saturday lunchtime. Early KO's in the Championship have averaged just 2.26 goals per game this season and this fixture is unlikely to increase that figure.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals SBK 8/11

Coventry vs Burnley - Rare BTTS for the Clarets Coventry's play-off ambitions took a minor hit last weekend as they were defeated at Bramall Lane. The Sky Blues' tough run of fixtures continues on Saturday afternoon as they host automatic promotion hopefuls Burnley at the CBS. The hosts have been excellent since Frank Lampard arrived in Warwickshire and they have netted ten goals across their last four home fixtures and have plenty of firepower. With Jack Rudoni and Ephron Mason-Clark back in the reckoning, they are likely to cause issues for the visitors. Only three sides have managed to leave this stadium with a clean sheet so far. Burnley moved level with Leeds last weekend as they edged past Bristol City at Turf Moor. Scott Parker's men have been defensively sound and are rarely breached, yet this game could go against the trends and see the visitors defence severely tested by the attack-minded hosts. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 9/10

Saturday 15:00 Kick-Offs

Oxford vs Sheffield United - Business-like display from the Blades Sheffield United have turned into a winning machine and the Blades are taking advantage of Leeds' traditional end-of-season wobble. Chris Wilder's men were exceptional against Coventry last weekend with Tyrese Campbell causing carnage at Bramall Lane. Impressively, they have conceded just 0.74 goals per game on the road and have an excellent record when travelling to bottom-half opposition. They've recently kept clean sheets at Luton, Derby and Cardiff and are unlikely to be overly concerned about their trip to the Kassam. Derby's midweek victory was a blow to Oxford's chances of survival. Gary Rowett's men played well against Middlesbrough last weekend, however, they couldn't cope with Boro's energy in the second half. They've lost just two of their last eight at home and won't make this easy, yet they've struggled when hosting top six teams. Recommended Bet Back Sheffield United to win and Under 4.5 goals SBK 11/10

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull - Tigers to take a point on the road Sheffield Wednesday have been fantastic on the road this season. The Owls have won 45% of their away games, yet the same cannot be said for their matches at Hillsborough. Danny Rohl's men have struggled here and have picked up just six points from a possible 21 in 2025. With their season effectively over, they may not have the motivation to try and turn things around on Saturday afternoon. Hull's survival hopes were dealt a blow last weekend as they slipped to a 1-0 loss at home to Luton. The Tigers struggled to create clearcut chances, yet they do have the ability to keep things relatively tight. They have been much better on their travels recently and are unbeaten in six of their last eight away from home. This is unlikely to be a classic, yet Ruben Selles' men might be able to add a point to their tally and hope that the sides around them slip up. Recommended Bet Back Hull Draw No Bet SBK 15/8

Plymouth vs Norwich - Pilgrims to go down swinging Plymouth have certainly been entertaining this season. The Pilgrims inability to defend has led to plenty of chaotic affairs, yet the Devon outfit managed to keep a rare clean sheet last weekend at Watford. Miron Muslic's men survived an onslaught and were fairly lucky to walk away with a clean sheet, yet, it gives them a small glimmer of hope heading into this fixture. At Home Park, the hosts have averaged 1.68 goals per game and they have netted ten times across their last five home matches. Johannes Hof Thorup opted for a more conservative approach last weekend and his change of approach worked effectively. Nevertheless, his natural instincts are to attack and create chances and he is likely to revert to his tried and tested formula here. Interestingly, the Canaries have only actually picked up two victories when visiting bottom-half teams this season. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 3/4