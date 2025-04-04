Premier League Saturday Tips: 10/1 Palace double plus Evanilson backed

10/11 1.91 says goals will be at a premium at Goodison

Strand Larsen and Delap to make their presence felt

Head-start anticipated at Villa Park

James Tarkowski may have escaped a red card in the Merseyside derby but he hasn't escaped the eyes of the Betfair traders who have noticed that the Everton defender has committed five fouls in his last three games.

Against Arsenal on Saturday Tarkowski is 2/51.40 to commit at least one foul

Everton v Arsenal (12:30) - Visitors reshuffled

The Gunners midweek win over Fulham was arguably a net loss, with Gabriel out for the rest of the campaign and Jurrien Timber also picking up an injury. Their absences require a big reshuffle with Kiwior coming in and Partey probably reverting to right-back, a role he's covered well on 12 previous occasions this term.

On a much more positive note, Bukayo Saka came on against the Cottagers and scored, and he will likely get another half-an-hour at Goodison.

Arsenal's defensive issues are especially pertinent here because this is so often a fixture decided by fine margins. The same incidentally could be said of Everton for much of their season.

The last five meetings between these sides on Merseyside finished 0-1, 1-0, 2-1, 2-1 and 0-0 while Everton have won or lost in 2024/25 by a single goal margin - or drawn - in 23 of their 30 league games.

With a game of attrition anticipated backing 40 or more throw-ins and tackles, along with four or more offsides, really tempts at 25/126.00

A more conservative shout focuses on the low goals total predicted.

Recommended Bet Back Goals Range - Match 2-3 SBK 10/11

Crystal Palace v Brighton (15:00) - Sarr quick on the draw

Palace traveled to the south coast back in December having only lost one in seven yet still the manner of their 3-1 victory surprised, excellent as they were in every department.

From just 35% possession they accrued an xG of 2.31, all while nullifying the Seagull's threat into the bargain. They were ruthless and exhilarating.

Ismaila Sarr was the star that afternoon, scoring twice and assisting for the third, and the winger has rediscovered that form in recent weeks, racking up six shots on target in his last five outings. He has scored from four of them.

Pervis Estupinan will have his work cut out down that flank for sure and will presumably have his attacking forays limited, if not curtailed.

There are so many fascinating details to this match-up so it's a shame to point out that it's almost destined to end as a low-scoring draw.

The last five times these teams have met at Selhurst it's finished 1-1 while Fabian Hurzeler's men are draw specialists, with 11 to their name.

Recommended Bet Back Sarr to have 2 or more SOT and match to be drawn SBK 10/1

Ipswich v Wolves (15:00) - Last chance saloon

This is it for Ipswich. Their last-chance saloon. A win on Saturday and they are a retrievable six points adrift with seven to play. A loss and they may as well start getting reacquainted with directions to Preston and Bristol.



Ominously for the East Anglian side their opponents are in pretty fine fettle despite being deprived of their best player, Matheus Cunha. Four wins and three clean sheets in seven testifies to that, a healthy return aided by Jorgen Strand Larsen recently getting back among the goals.

The towering forward has fired three in two while elsewhere he clearly enjoys making a nuisance of himself. Seventeen foul involvements in his last four outings is too substantial to be overlooked.

The Tractor Boys have their own prolific heavyweight of course, in the form of Liam Delap, who ended a mini-drought by scoring midweek. The powerful forward also fouled three times and was fouled on four occasions.

For both strikers to have 2 or more SOT offers up 7/18.00 and that genuinely tempts. But with this expected to be a feisty affair, and given their physical style of play, another joint bet appeals far more.

Recommended Bet Back Strand Larsen and Delap to each foul 2 or more times SBK 9/4

West Ham v Bournemouth (15:00) - 4/1 5.00 Cherries double

"We are in a bad period." So said Andini Iraola after his side lost to Ipswich midweek, it being the Cherries' fifth defeat in seven in the league. Scaling the heights of fifth in the table in mid-February suddenly feels like an awfully long time ago.

"Our standards need to be better." So said Graham Potter after witnessing his side put in a terrible first half performance at Wolves on Tuesday evening. The Hammers improved after the break but to no avail.

These two flailing collectives meet at the London Stadium this Saturday, each determined to right recent wrongs, and of the two it's the visitors who are most fancied to do precisely that, blessed as they are with several difference-makers.

The goals and assists may have dried up a little for Antoine Semenyo of late but he remains a threat, accruing three key passes on Wednesday as well as taking on six shots. Evanilson meanwhile has notched four in five across all comps, all poachers goals. It is likely too that Justin Kluivert is passed fit and that would be a huge boon given his numbers away from the Vitality.

The forward boasts nine goal involvements in his last six on the road.

As for the Hammers they continue to face a barrage of shots on home turf, 15.3 per 90 at the last count, while an inability to start contests on the front foot so often proves costly.

They haven't scored inside 30 minutes in 18 league games.

Recommended Bet Back Evanilson to score and Bournemouth to be ahead at the break SBK 4/1

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (17:30) - Spoilt for choice

The trio of attacking talent that Villa brought in mid-season all scored at the Amex on Wednesday and what a selection headache Unai Emery has as a consequence.

Can Marco Asensio continue to start games from the bench given the sizable impact he's made in the Midlands? A goal involvement every 42 minutes is remarkable.

But at the expense of who? Surely not Morgan Rogers who once again played a blinder midweek. His two assists alone warrant another starting berth.

Then there's up front to consider. Rashford or Watkins?

Nuno Espirito Santo's only selection conundrum lies in assessing Chris Wood's fitness each day. That aside it's a team that picks itself, one that has become greater than the sum of its parts this term as they chase down a Champions League spot.

This marquee clash has all the ingredients to be utterly enthralling and though it's a hard one to call one detail is well worth acknowledging.

Despite Villa being 15th for crosses and Forest 17th, they have combined scored 19 goals from headers this season.