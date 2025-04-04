Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD31: City fancied to win Manchester derby
Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer makes his predictions for this weekend's Premier League fixtures, including the standout game at Old Trafford, and some vital clashes involving teams chasing a top five finish...
-
Alan Shearer's predictions for all 10 Premier League matches
-
City can win Manchester derby despite Haaland absence
-
Liverpool, Arsenal and Foresst all fancied to win also
-
No wins expected for bottom three and relegation looms
Game of the Weekend
Man United v Man City - Sunday 16:30
It's just such a tough one to call, with Haaland out and United at home. There were little bits of improvement for United against Forest, albeit they're lacking a threat up front.
It's been a disastrous time for Ruben Amorim, from start to finish, so I'll predict an away win for Man City.
My combined Man United v Man City XI:
Ederson
Diogo Dalot
Ruben Dias
Nathan Ake
Josko Gvardiol
Manuel Ugarte
Nico Gonzalez
Bruno Fernandes
Bernardo Silva
Omar Marmoush
Phil Foden
Alan's prediction: Man City to Win
Remaining Fixtures
Everton v Arsenal - Saturday 12:30
Arsenal find it tough going to Goodison Park - it's a tough place to go, as Liverpool found out against Everton this week - they're a tough nut to crack.
Because Arsenal have to win that game to try and keep a tiny bit of pressure on Liverpool, I'm going to go for an Arsenal win, just.
Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win
Crystal Palace v Brighton - Saturday 15:00
Palace are on a high, getting a point at Southampton and into the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Brighton are going the other way, out of the cup and being dumped 0-3 at home by Aston Villa.
For this reason I'm going to go for a home win Crystal Palace.
Alan's prediction: Crystal Palace to Win
Ipswich v Wolves - Saturday 15:00
I think Wolves are nine points ahead of Ipswich as we speak, so this is a game that Ipswich have to win if they're going to have any chance of staying up. They have to beat Wolves.
Ipswich go into it full of confidence after a win in midweek, whether they've got enough to do that I'm not sure, so I'm going to go for a draw.
Alan's prediction: Draw
West Ham v Bournemouth - Saturday 15:00
Bournemouth are falling away a little bit and I've not been convinced with West Ham. I don't see that a lot has changed there, so I'm going to go for a draw.
Alan's prediction: Draw
Aston Villa v Nottm Forest - Saturday 17:30
What a game this is - Forest, playing they way they do, they did it again when they played Man Utd in midweek, got the result. They sat deep and weren't interested in having a lot of the ball - it worked again for them as it has throughout the season.
It's not pretty, but you have to get the best out of your players and find a system which suits them. They've got some really talented players to hit teams on the counter-attack and I think they'll do that again. I'll go for an away win.
Alan's prediction: Nottm Forest to Win
Brentford v Chelsea - Sunday 14:00
Brentford vs ChelseaI watched Brentford against Newcastle - they're a good team and they've got some really good players. But I always sit on the fence in derbies, so I'm going to go for a score draw in this one.
Alan's prediction: Draw
Fulham v Liverpool - Sunday 14:00
I'll go for an away win. I like Fulham and I think that Marco Silva has done a really good job, but Liverpool will have too much for them.
Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win
Tottenham v Southampton - Sunday 14:00
Home win for Spurs. I know Southampton got a point against Palace in midweek, but Spurs will have too much at home.
Alan's prediction: Tottenham to Win
Leicester v Newcastle - Monday 20:00
I think that this will be an away win, Leicester are really struggling, so Newcastle have to win.
Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win
