Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD31: City fancied to win Manchester derby

Game of the Weekend

It's just such a tough one to call, with Haaland out and United at home. There were little bits of improvement for United against Forest, albeit they're lacking a threat up front.

It's been a disastrous time for Ruben Amorim, from start to finish, so I'll predict an away win for Man City.

My combined Man United v Man City XI:

Ederson

Diogo Dalot

Ruben Dias

Nathan Ake

Josko Gvardiol

Manuel Ugarte

Nico Gonzalez

Bruno Fernandes

Bernardo Silva

Omar Marmoush

Phil Foden

Alan's prediction: Man City to Win

Remaining Fixtures

Arsenal find it tough going to Goodison Park - it's a tough place to go, as Liverpool found out against Everton this week - they're a tough nut to crack.

Because Arsenal have to win that game to try and keep a tiny bit of pressure on Liverpool, I'm going to go for an Arsenal win, just.

Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win

Palace are on a high, getting a point at Southampton and into the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Brighton are going the other way, out of the cup and being dumped 0-3 at home by Aston Villa.

For this reason I'm going to go for a home win Crystal Palace.

Alan's prediction: Crystal Palace to Win

I think Wolves are nine points ahead of Ipswich as we speak, so this is a game that Ipswich have to win if they're going to have any chance of staying up. They have to beat Wolves.

Ipswich go into it full of confidence after a win in midweek, whether they've got enough to do that I'm not sure, so I'm going to go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Bournemouth are falling away a little bit and I've not been convinced with West Ham. I don't see that a lot has changed there, so I'm going to go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

What a game this is - Forest, playing they way they do, they did it again when they played Man Utd in midweek, got the result. They sat deep and weren't interested in having a lot of the ball - it worked again for them as it has throughout the season.

It's not pretty, but you have to get the best out of your players and find a system which suits them. They've got some really talented players to hit teams on the counter-attack and I think they'll do that again. I'll go for an away win.

Alan's prediction: Nottm Forest to Win

Brentford vs ChelseaI watched Brentford against Newcastle - they're a good team and they've got some really good players. But I always sit on the fence in derbies, so I'm going to go for a score draw in this one.

Alan's prediction: Draw

I'll go for an away win. I like Fulham and I think that Marco Silva has done a really good job, but Liverpool will have too much for them.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win

Home win for Spurs. I know Southampton got a point against Palace in midweek, but Spurs will have too much at home.

Alan's prediction: Tottenham to Win

I think that this will be an away win, Leicester are really struggling, so Newcastle have to win.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win

