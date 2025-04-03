Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets for this weekend including a 5/1 derby shout

Eagles and Seagulls to share the spoils

5/1 6.00 for winger's hex to conitnue

Wissa to trouble Chelsea again

Match Day 31 offers up a top six scrap, a relegation scuffle, two derbies, and a derby in all-but-name. Naturally then some are difficult to call, especially as desperation takes hold at the bottom and nerves impact the top. Thank goodness Opta is here to help.





Saturday's Premier League games

Young in the book

The Opta stat:

"No current Everton player has more Premier League goals against Arsenal than Ashley Young (2), whose two goals both came in a 8-2 win for Man Utd in August 2011. Young has 10 yellow cards against Arsenal, with only Kevin Davies (11 vs Arsenal) and Mark Noble (11 vs Spurs) receiving more yellows against one opponent in Premier League history."

The Betfair Bet: Back Ashley Young to receive a card at 23/103.30

Drawn to one another

The Opta stat:

"Each of the last five Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Brighton at Selhurst Park has finished 1-1. No specific fixture in English top-flight history has finished by the exact same scoreline in six consecutive meetings before."

Recommended Bet Back Palace and Brighton to draw SBK 5/2

Reluctant record-breaker



The Opta stat:

"Ipswich's Jack Clarke has assisted a goal in each of his last two Premier League appearances at Portman Road, though he is yet to end on the winning side in any of his 12 home games in the competition (D4 L8), the joint-most of any player in Premier League history, along with Onel Hernández (D3 L9 in 2019-20 for Norwich)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Jack Clarke to assist and BTTS at 5/16.00

Shots fired at hosts

The Opta stat:

"West Ham are facing 15.3 shots per game at the London Stadium in the Premier League this season, their most at home in a league campaign since 2013-14 at Upton Park (16.0 per game). They've had more shots than their opponents just twice (vs. Ipswich and Chelsea), with no side doing so less often than the Hammers on home soil in the competition this term."

The Betfair bet: Back Cherries to have 18 or more shots at 1/12.00

Watkins the shot king



The Opta stat:

"Aston Villa have had 225 shots in 15 Premier League matches at Villa Park this season, an average of 15.0 per game, their highest average in the competition since 2003-04 (15.5). Striker Ollie Watkins is averaging 4.1 shots per 90 minutes, the most by a Villa player with 500+ minutes played at home in the top-flight since Juan Pablo Ángel in 2003-04 (4.5)."

Recommended Bet Back Watkins to have 4 or more shots SBK 1/1

Sunday's Premier League games

Wissa goal involvement at 11/82.38

The Opta stat:

"Yoane Wissa has had a hand in 13 goals in his last 14 home Premier League appearances (11 goals, 2 assists), while the Brentford forward scored the Bees' second goal in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on home soil last season."

Recommended Bet Back Wissa to score or assist SBK 11/8

Prolific Reds

The Opta stat:

Liverpool have scored 38 goals in 15 away Premier League matches this season, an average of 2.53 goals per game. That is their joint best in a top-flight season, also scoring at the same rate in 2013-14 (48 in 19 games, 2.53).

The Betfair Bet: Back Liverpool over 2.5 goals at 5/23.50

Early advantage for Ange

The Opta Stat:

"Tottenham won the reverse fixture against Southampton 5-0 in December, with all five goals coming in the first half. It was the fifth time Spurs have scored 5+ goals in a Premier League match against Saints, with no side doing so against a specific opponent more often."

The Betfair Bet: Back Spurs to be ahead at the break at 8/111.73



Blues to claim bragging rights

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester United have picked up just two points in eight Premier League home games this season against sides starting the day in the top-half (D2 L6), scoring five and conceding 19 times in these matches."

The Betfair Bet: Back Man City to win by exactly two goals at 5/16.00

Monday's Premier League game

Visitors backed at 2/13.00

The Opta stat:

"Newcastle United have won 14 of their last 18 Premier League against newly promoted clubs (D3 L1), winning the last six in a row. They last won seven of these games consecutively between October 2013 and November 2014."

"Should Leicester lose this game without scoring, they would become the first side in Football League history to lose eight home league games in a row without a goal - Watford also lost seven in a row between December 1971 and March 1972."

The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle to win to nil at 2/13.00