Everton v Arsenal: Stats and team news points to BTTS bet at Goodison Park

Everton suffer only second league defeat since Moyes' return

Saka back but Arsenal endure more injury heartache

Toffees can put weakened Gunners rearguard under pressure

Betfair Saturday Superboost

James Tarkowski may have escaped a red card in the Merseyside derby but he hasn't escaped the eyes of the Betfair traders who have noticed that the Everton defender has committed five fouls in his last three games.

Against Arsenal on Saturday Tarkowski is 2/51.40 to commit at least one foul, but the generous traders at Betfair have super-boosted that price to 1/12.00. To take advantage just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip

Recommended Bet Back James Tarkowski to commit 1+ Foul SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Everton v Arsenal

Saturday April 5, 12:30

Live on TNT Sport

Everton frustrated by derby defeat

Everton suffered only their second Premier League loss since David Moyes' return on Wednesday night as the Toffees were beaten 1-0 in the Merseyside derby at Anfield. The visitors frustrated the league leaders for large swathes of the showdown, whilst Beto rattled the Reds woodwork and also saw a goal ruled out for offside in a spirited Everton effort.

Moyes praised his players post-match, but felt the Liverpool winner should have been ruled out for offside. He said, "Tonight was really tight. An offside goal and that's the difference. Liverpool were the better team, but we showed great resilience and we stuck at it. A bit gut-wrenching when the end result has come from something which wasn't deserved."

Everton's options are improving, giving Moyes more flexibility with his side's selection. Iliman Ndiaye returned from injury with an appearance off the bench, whilst Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be in contention for Saturday's clash with Arsenal. Dwight McNeil and Orel Mangala are now the only confirmed absentees for the Toffees.

Match Preview Everton - Arsenal Everton L D D D D W Arsenal W W D D W D Full Stats Powered by Opta

Saka back but Arsenal hit by defensive injuries

Bukayo Saka scored just seven minutes into his return from injury to help Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1 at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night. The England forward came off the bench in the second half to double the Gunners advantage after Mikel Merino had given the side a one-goal lead in the opening 45 minutes. Fulham pulled a goal back in stoppage time.

Arsenal remain 12 points shy of runaway leaders Liverpool, and it was a mixed night for Gunners' fans. Despite the positive of having Saka back, Mikel Arteta's men lost key centre-back Gabriel early in the first half, whilst Jurrien Timber also had to be withdrawn with a knee problem. Fellow defenders Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori were already ruled out.

Reflecting on the victory, Arteta said: "We deserved to win. We were dominant but it's true we conceded the goal because we didn't defend the box well enough. When you concede a goal two minutes to go in the Premier League you hang in there for the rest. We are strong as a team, the culture is strong, the willingness to adapt and go for it is also there."

Everton are winless in their last four Premier League fixtures with Arsenal (W0-D1-L3), though the Toffees have proven a tough nut to crack at Goodison Park. The Merseyside men have suffered a solitary reverse in six here against the Gunners (W4-D1-L1) and haven't been beaten in consecutive seasons at home by Arsenal since 2012.

Everton 6.005/1 have been beaten only twice in their past 13 EPL dates at Goodison Park, posting W4-D7-L2 in that sequence, drawing each of their last three games here. The hosts have managed only one success against top-half teams this term, though half of their eight Goodison Park games against the league's elite have ended all-square. A repeat is 3.6013/5.

Only Liverpool are enjoying a longer unbeaten away run than Arsenal 1.784/5 in the Premier League right (W5-D5-L0). Since the start of 2024, the Gunners have picked up more away points than any other side (52) and have also conceded fewer goals than any other side on their travels (16). However, aforementioned defensive injury issues have caused concern.

As well as falling to their first defeat in 10 since David Moyes was reappointed, Everton failed to score for the first time in that same sample during defeat at Liverpool. The Toffees still had their opportunities and should fancy their chances this weekend against a weakened Arsenal rearguard. Both Teams To Score therefore stands-out at 2.265/4.

This wager has won in all four Goodison Park games under Moyes, as well as seven of 10 overall outings under the Scotsman. Interestingly too, Arsenal see their goals per-game conceded spike when Gabriel is absent - the Gunners allow just 0.95 goals when the Brazilian has started, compared to 1.33 without him (keeping only 6/18 clean sheets).