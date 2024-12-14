Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and free bets

Salah backed to strike in Reds Bet Builder at 15/1

Arsenal backed to beat Everton without conceding

Aston Villa to win by one goal at Forest in 17:30 game

Preston backed to frustrate Leeds in the Championship

Bets for the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and more

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Get an extra boost on your Premier League Bet Builders this Christmas with Betfair

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Premier League tips and predictions

Alex Boyes: "Everton have failed to score in each of their last three away Premier League matches, attempting 42 shots with an xG of 3.26 without success and are the only side without an away goal since the start of November. They last went four in a row without a goal across October/November 2022."

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to win to nil SBK 10/11

Stephen Tudor: "With just one loss in seven, the Cottagers are in pristine form, though perhaps it's pertinent that their shot tally and number of final-third passes have both dipped in their last two games.

"Let's put that down as a quirk for now, but it's certainly worth keeping an eye on. Still, Marco Silva is getting a tune out of Sander Berge in midfield and Alex Iwobi across a plethora of positions. Raul Jimenez is getting back to his best, firing his fifth of the season last week. A word of warning though: Eight of the striker's last 12 have come at Craven Cottage.

"As for Arne Slot's high-achievers, of course Mo Salah should be foremost in our thoughts, the Egyptian King either scoring or assisting in 16 of his 20 starts this term. He has scored and assisted on seven occasions. There is another remarkable feat to consider at the back, with Liverpool conceding every 248 minutes at Anfield in 2024/25.



"For the visitors, Sasa Lukic is always good for a card, returning from suspension last week only to see yellow once again."

Recommended Bet Back Salah to score or assist, Lukic to be shown a card, and Liverpool to win by exactly two goals SBK 15/1

Mark Stinchcombe: "Wolves looked to have bounced back from their poor start to the season with back-to-back wins over Fulham and Southampton, however they've now lost the following three games 4-2 v Bournemouth, 4-0 v Everton and 2-1 v West Ham. Ipswich haven't faired much better either of late with three straight defeats as well.

"Wolves have the worst defence in the Premier League with 38 goals conceded in their 15 matches at an average of 2.53 per-game, with them having conceded two or more in 15 of their last 18 games.

"Going forward hasn't been too much of an issue however, with them having scored 23, meaning the overall goals of their matches is at a huge 61 - 4.07 per-game. Only six of Ipswich's matches have gone over 2.5 but they are the biggest overachievers in the league defensively with their 27 goals conceded coming from 36 expected goals meaning we could see them concede even more. Eleven of Wolves' last 12 Premier League matches have seen Over 2.5 goals."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals EXC 1.78

Lewis Jones: "Villa are a bet here on the Betfair Sportsbook but not in the traditional markets. I'm heading for the "Winning Margin" market and taking the 7/2 on Villa to win by one goal, something that has happened in seven of their 12 wins this season across all competitions.

"Last season, between November and January, all of Villa's wins were achieved by a one-goal margin. Emery is happy to sit on a lead when necessary and, when you throw in how secure Forest are as a defensive unit, it makes the 7/2 very appealing.

"This Forest team have conceded just 18 Premier League goals this season - only Liverpool and Arsenal have conceded fewer. And that is backed up by the performance data, with Forest only shipping 22 big chances to their opposition - the joint-fewest along with Arsenal. A low scoring Villa win is overpriced."

Recommended Bet Back Villa to win by a one-goal margin SBK 7/2

EFL tips and predictions

Ryan Deeney: "The challenge this weekend for Leeds is an obvious one: get over the line away from home. Completing that challenge won't be easy against a Preston North End side proving awkward to play against. Paul Heckingbottom took over from Ryan Lowe ahead of matchday three. They have won four, lost four and drawn ten of their 18 league matches since.

"The Lilywhites picked up a much-needed victory in midweek, seeing off Cardiff City 2-0 to end a run of nine without a victory. Unsurprisingly, they had drawn seven of those. This will be seen as something of a free hit but given Leeds' issues on the road and Preston winning one and drawing five against the top eight since Heckingbottom's arrival, they will fancy their chances of a result in what should be a low-margin affair (more on that shortly)."

Recommended Bet Back Preston Double Chance SBK 5/4

Jack Crithcley: "Rovers aren't blessed with attacking talent, yet they are sharing the goals around. Makhtar Gueye came off the bench to net the winner on Tuesday, yet there were standout performances from Ryan Hedges, Joe Rankin-Costello and Sondre Tronstad. The hosts have conceded just seven times in front of their fans this season with only Stoke and Sheffield United leaving this venue with maximum points so far. They will fancy their chances against one of the poorest travellers in the second tier.

"Luton picked up a much-needed victory on Tuesday night as they edged past The Potters at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters haven't been too bad at home, yet it's their troublesome away form which has given Rob Edwards and his coaching staff plenty of sleepless nights this season. They've lost seven of nine on the road and have lost all four visits to top half sides. The Bedfordshire outfit are scoring goals, with Elijah Adebayo seemingly regaining confidence in recent weeks, however, the hosts may just be a little too streetwise for them on Saturday afternoon."

Recommended Bet Back Blackburn SBK 6/5

Alan Dudman: "No side has scored more goals from corners in League One this season than Huddersfield (8), so that's one angle Lincoln boss Michael Skubala has to be aware of, but they kept Wrexham to just one corner in the recent 1-0 loss against the Dragons, and made it really tough for illustrious opponents with a fine Skubula tactical plan. It almost worked.

"Lincoln have been described as a strong and athletic team and they try to stop opponents playing. I can see them attempting a similar sort of performance here as Huddersfield, while winning, have scored the fewest goals compared to six of their rivals at the top of the table."

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble SBK 14/1

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "The evolution of Jamal Musiala as one of the go-to players for club and country has been dazzling. We knew about the silky skills and the jaw-dropping technical quality, but this term the 21-year-old has developed a knack for breaking into the box and scoring consistently. He was on the scoresheet in midweek as Bayern swept aside Shakhtar 5-1, and he has now found the net in seven of his last 11 matches in all competitions.

"One of those games saw him net a hat-trick in a 4-0 DFB Pokal win at Mainz, and while the hosts have improved recently, I still think they are in for a rough ride in this game. The ZeroFivers led 3-2 at Wolfsburg last weekend before collapsing to a 4-3 defeat, and if you look at their last three competitive games against Bayern, they have lost 3-1, 8-1 and 4-0. Musiala is a storming price here on the Sportsbook at 17/10 to score at any time, and I simply can't resist backing him in his current form."

Recommended Bet Back Jamal Musiala to score SBK 17/10

Dan Fitch: "Antonio Conte's team haven't played like league leaders in recent weeks, so it's no surprise that they've slipped off their perch. Napoli have only won two of their last six games (D1 L3), being beaten by Atalanta and more recently, twice by Lazio in the space of four days.

"With the Azzurri having been knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Lazio, before losing 1-0 at home to them in the league last weekend, they really can focus on Serie A in a way that none of their rivals can.

"Udinese won 2-1 at Monza last weekend, ending a run of five games without a victory (D1 L4). Their defeats have been narrow, so go for a Napoli win and under 3.5 goals at 11/8."

Recommended Bet Back Napoli and under 3.5 goals SBK 11/8

Jamie Kemp: "Precisely a third of Rayo's goals in La Liga this season have been scored in the opening 15 minutes of play (5/15), with five being the most in the division in that time period. They've also scored within 15 minutes of kick-off in each of their last two outings in the competition, doing so at home to Athletic and away at Valencia last time out.

"With Real Madrid playing away in Europe in midweek, making the trip to Vallecas comes with potentially problematic timing too, factoring in some extra fatigue. Though they're logically handsome favourites, even the big sides still need to be at a good level to win this fixture. What's more, between Real Madrid and Barcelona combined, they have managed just two victories from their last eight combined away games against Rayo in La Liga (including just one clean sheet)."