Saturday Premier League Tips: Back goals, goals, goals at Newcastle, Wolves and Forest

Football... Only Better. Listen to latet episode now.

Newcastle v Leicester (Sat, 15:00)

Ruud van Nistelrooy has made a positive start as a full-time Premier League manager at Leicester with a win and a draw in two home games. First they beat West Ham 3-1 and then they showed great character to battle back from 2-0 down at home to Brighton to claim a point with both goals coming in the last five minutes.

It's alarming the amount of chances they're giving up with West Ham having a massive 31 shots! It was the Hammers' highest ever amount in a Premier League match and the most shots by a losing team in the league since 2010. Brighton themselves managed 16 shots, 10 in the first half alone.

However, van Nistelrooy has continued Leicester's great scoring record with them now having scored in every game bar one - 14 of 15 games (93%). Leicester are just 4/71.57 to score here and with Over 2.5 goals only 2/51.40, both teams to score looks a great bet at 1.865/6.

Leicester have only managed one clean sheet all season meaning the bet has landed in 87% of their fixtures. Newcastle's matches have seen 10 of their games see both teams find the net (67%).

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score in Newcastle v Leicester EXC 1.86

Wolves v Ipswich (Sat, 15:00)

Wolves looked to have bounced back from their poor start to the season with back-to-back wins over Fulham and Southampton, however they've now lost the following three games 4-2 v Bournemouth, 4-0 v Everton and 2-1 v West Ham. Ipswich haven't faired much better either of late with three straight defeats as well.

Wolves have the worst defence in the Premier League with 38 goals conceded in their 15 matches at an average of 2.53 per-game, with them having conceded two or more in 15 of their last 18 games.

Going forward hasn't been too much of an issue however, with them having scored 23, meaning the overall goals of their matches is at a huge 61 - 4.07 per-game.

Only 6 of Ipswich's matches have gone over 2.5 but they are the biggest overachievers in the league defensively with their 27 goals conceded coming from 36 expected goals meaning we could see them concede even more. 11 of Wolves' last 12 Premier League matches have seen Over 2.5 goals.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Wolves v Ipswich EXC 1.78

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (Sat, 17:30)

Two teams riding high in the Premier League as 5th hosts 6th with both tied on 25 points as Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa at the City Ground. The home side have been beating records all season having previously sat just two places higher in 3rd last month - their highest position since 1998 - and the 3-2 win at Old Trafford last time out was their first win there since 1994.

Chief instigator has been New Zealand striker Chris Wood with 10 goals already this season, meaning he's now Forest's record Premier League scorer, overtaking Bryan Roy by moving on to 25 goals since joining Forest.

Recently it's been noticeable the amount of goals in their games, with six of their last seven going over 2.5 goals and it's even longer-term for Aston Villa. A total of 23 of Aston Villa's last 31 Premier League matches have featured over 2.5 goals, including 15 of their last 20 away games (75%). When they met last season with Nuno Espirito Santo in the Forest dugout it finished 4-2 to Aston Villa which was fully justified with 5.75 expected goals. Back another goal heavy meeting.