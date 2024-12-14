Premier League Saturday Tips: Huge 12/1 and 15/1 shouts for Emirates and Anfield

Listen to this week's Football...Only Bettor

Arsenal v Everton (15:00) - Set-piece specialists

The Gunners are flying again at home after enduring a troublesome autumn and go into this on the back of a 3-0 trouncing of Monaco in midweek. It was their third consecutive clean sheet at the Emirates, this one achieved with a makeshift back-line due to injuries.

An expected start for Jurrien Timber should help in that regard, not that Arsenal have too much to fear from an Everton side that last scored away from home at Portman Road in mid-October. They've attempted 42 shots since on their travels without success.

Naturally, corners will be a talking point here, with Mikel Arteta's men scoring four from them in their last three outings and set-pieces are crucial too for the Toffees. A massive 57% of their goals have derived from corners and free-kicks and that's a league-high.

A terrible performance at Old Trafford aside, Everton have made themselves difficult to break down in recent months but if anyone can find a way through it's Martin Odegaard, and if anyone can supply the finishing touch it's Bukayo Saka.



Since returning from injury last month the Norwegian has created seven chances for his English team-mate.

Recommended Bet Back Odegaard to assist and under 2.5 goals SBK 12/1

Liverpool v Fulham (15:00) - 15/1 treble fancied

If a tight home win is anticipated at the Emirates the same goes for Anfield, where Fulham are fancied to cause the league leaders a good few problems.

With just one loss in seven, the Cottagers are in pristine form, though perhaps it's pertinent that their shot tally and number of final-third passes have both dipped in their last two games.

Let's put that down as a quirk for now, but it's certainly worth keeping an eye on. Still, Marco Silva is getting a tune out of Sander Berge in midfield and Alex Iwobi across a plethora of positions. Raul Jimenez is getting back to his best, firing his fifth of the season last week.

A word of warning though: Eight of the striker's last 12 have come at Craven Cottage.

As for Arne Slot's high-achievers, of course Mo Salah should be foremost in our thoughts, the Egyptian King either scoring or assisting in 16 of his 20 starts this term. He has scored and assisted on seven occasions.

There is another remarkable feat to consider at the back, with Liverpool conceding every 248 minutes at Anfield in 2024/25.



For the visitors, Sasa Lukic is always good for a card, returning from suspension last week only to see yellow once again.

Recommended Bet Back Salah to score or assist, Lukic to be shown a card, and Liverpool to win by exactly two goals SBK 15/1

Newcastle v Leicester (15:00) - Bruno targeted

Leicester's improvement under Ruud van Nistelrooy has been immediate and impressive but here the Dutchman is without his starting number sixes in Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare and that could prove costly.

The insurance the pair offer an otherwise porous rearguard has been crucial to the new coach's 3-box-3 set-up in possession. With lesser players installed there for the Foxes, expect Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes to take full advantage. The former boasts 21 progressive carries this season, the latter 96 progressive passes.

Their aim naturally is to provide service for Alexander Isak, who has converted five in his last six league starts. Guimaraes has suffered more than anyone for his creativity, getting fouled 3.8 times per 90 this term.

Only Wolves have won fewer corners in 2024/25 than the Foxes, their average on the road a meagre 3.2 per 90.

Recommended Bet Back Bruno Guimaraes to be fouled 3 or more times and Leicester under 3.5 corners SBK 9/4

Wolves v Ipswich (15:00) - Downturn for both

If we cast our minds back to the weekend of November 23rd/24th, we find Wolves in decent shape after blasting four past Fulham to extend their unbeaten streak to four. It really felt like Gary O'Neil's side had turned a corner and furthermore Matheus Cunha looked like the new Messi.

As for Ipswich, on that weekend they drew with Manchester United soon after beating Spurs. Were the Tractor Boys finally finding their footing in the top-flight?

Regrettably, both teams have returned to type since, with three back-to-back defeats apiece. Kieran McKenna's men have thrown the kitchen sink at Forest, Palace and Bournemouth but still fallen short. Wolves, meanwhile, are hemorrhaging goals again.

This is a tricky one to call but one constant to be found is Jorgen Strand Larsen and how impactful he is at home.

The Norwegian frontman has scored five of his six this term at Molineux. Eight shots on target in seven games is a good return against much better teams - Chelsea, Man City, and Liverpool - than Ipswich.

Recommended Bet Back Strand Larsen to have 2 or more shots on target SBK 15/8

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (17:30) - Out of the woods

Ollie Watkins is a big doubt for this one which offers up the intriguing proposition of another league start for Jhon Duran, a striker who has scored every 79 minutes this season across all comps, mainly in the role of super sub. The Colombian hit-man has averaged 2.1 shots on target per 90 in the league.

Forest's Chris Wood, meanwhile, has fired 0.78 goals per 90 minutes from an outstanding 63% shot accuracy. Five of his 10 goals have been match-winners, Wood scoring 52.6% of his team's league goals.



It feels distinctly likely that Duran or Wood will grab the headlines.

Forest appear to be out of the woods, after succumbing to three defeats in the last calendar month, a victory at Old Trafford potentially revitalising Nuno Espirito Santo's side. Pertinently, they have kept three clean sheets in their last four at the City Ground.

Villa too are on an upcurve after troubling times. Seven of their last 10 goals have arrived before the break and this matters because in the opening months of the season a propensity to score early took them into the top four. The visitors are 16/54.20 to be ahead on 30 mins.