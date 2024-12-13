Man City: Latest odds on Pep, next manager, Manchester derby and more

City crisis deepens for struggling champs ahead of derby

City drift in Champions League winner market after Juve loss

Guardiola 25/1 26.00 leave next and Girona boss Michel fav to take over

Betfair opened a range of specials on Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's team were plunged back into crisis by losing 2-0 to Juventus in the Champions League.

It was City's seventh defeat in 10 matches and left their hopes of reaching the competition's last 16 in jeopardy. They are out to 7/18.00 in the outright winner market. They are 1/31.33 to finish in the Premier League's top four but if their struggles continue much longer those odds will drift.

They have won only one of those games and, in Turin on Wednesday, the Old Lady took advantage of City's frailties, scoring two second-half goals on a night when it was Guardiola and his stars who looked past it.

The manager is under pressure for the first time since he arrive at the Etihad in 2016. He is [25/1] in the Next Premier League Manager to Leave market. Girona manager Michel is 5/23.50 favourite to take over.

Xabi Alonso 11/43.75 and ex-City captain Vincent Kompany 7/18.00, the current manager of Bayern Munich, are also contenders, according to the market.

Manchester derby - the early odds on City v Utd this Sunday

Depending on which way you look at it, Sunday's Manchester derby will come at exactly the wrong or right time for the Premier League champions.

Manchester United would love to pile the misery on to their local rivals. But United are not in good shape themselves. They lost their last two Premier League matches and go to the Etihad having been defeated on their last three visits there in the competition.

Ruben Amorim beat City 4-1 in the Champions League this season but arguably did so with a more coherent team in Sporting Lisbon. Playing United could be a great opportunity for City to get back on track with a rousing win.

The odds indicate that is the most likely outcome with City 4/71.57 to win, United 15/44.75 and the draw 7/24.50.

We will have an in-depth preview of the match as well as Alan Shearer's prediction, the Opta facts and more expert insight.