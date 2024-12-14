Serie A Tips: Back Lazio to frustrate Inter at 23/10

Lazio can preserve unbeaten home run

New leaders Atalanta will remain on top

Napoli will get back to winning ways

Fiorentina can punish former boss

The new Serie A leaders travel to Cagliari on Saturday.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side moved to the top of the table las weekend with a 2-1 home win against AC Milan. It was their ninth straight victory across all competitions, but that run came to an end in the Champions League on Tuesday, when they were defeated 3-2 by Real Madrid.

We have to expect Atalanta to get back to winning ways at Cagliari, who have only won one of their last seven games (D2 L4). An Atalanta win and over 2.5 goals looks value at 11/102.11 considering that the visitors are the top scorers in the Italian top flight.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta to beat Cagliari and over 2.5 goals SBK 11/10

Napoli are now down to second place and will look to pick themselves up when they visit Udinese.

Antonio Conte's team haven't played like league leaders in recent weeks, so it's no surprise that they've slipped off their perch. Napoli have only won two of their last six games (D1 L3), being beaten by Atalanta and more recently, twice by Lazio in the space of four days. With the Azzurri having been knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Lazio, before losing 1-0 at home to them in the league last weekend, they really can focus on Serie A in a way that none of their rivals can.

Udinese won 2-1 at Monza last weekend, ending a run of five games without a victory (D1 L4). Their defeats have been narrow, so go for a Napoli win and under 3.5 goals at 11/82.38.

Recommended Bet Back Napoli to beat Udinese and under 3.5 goals SBK 11/8

Vincenzo Italiano's Bologna host his former club Fiorentina on Sunday.

It is the Viola that are fairing better. They beat Cagliari 1-0 last weekend and followed that with a 7-0 thrashing of LASK in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. Fourth placed Fiorentina are only three points behind the Serie A leaders Atalanta, with a game in hand.

Bologna are eighth and though their domestic form has improved in recent weeks, the Champions League adventure that tempted Italiano has been a failure. They have failed to win any of their six games in Europe (D2 L4), scoring only one goal in the process. Based on form, it's hard to see why Fiorentina are outsiders and you can back them cautiously in the draw no bet market and still get odds of 17/201.85.

Recommended Bet Back Fiorentina draw no bet against Bologna SBK 17/20

We have to wait until Monday for the main event of this round of fixtures, as fifth placed Lazio take on an Inter side in third.

The teams are level on points, though Inter do have a game in hand. Lazio have won six of their last seven games in Serie A (L1) and claimed a 3-1 victory at Ajax in the Europa League this week. With those two wins against Napoli, confidence is high and they are unbeaten in eleven home games this season across all competitions (W9 D2).

Inter lost 1-0 a Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League this week, ending a 13-match unbeaten run (W11 D2). They are still unbeaten in nine Serie A games (W7 D2), but in their encounters against the current top seven teams, their August win against Atalanta is their sole victory, drawing with Napoli and Juventus, and losing to AC Milan. Back Lazio to claim a point, with the draw priced at 23/103.30.