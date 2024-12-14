Saturday League One and League Two Tips: Dragons to win again in 14/1 and 7/2 trebles

Back Wrexham to cover the -2 Handicap at 4/1 5.00

MK Dons very much the form team in League Two

Alan Dudman tips 14/1 15.00 and 7/2 4.50 EFL trebles this Saturday

League One

A ton of short prices greet us for Saturday with Birmingham 1/51.20, Peterborough 1/21.50 and Orient 4/71.57, along with Rotherham and Bolton, so there might be a shock or two if all five of those don't win.

Charlton are also odds-on at 10/111.91 but look vulnerable at that price against Mansfield as in League One this season at the Valley, Charlton have faced chances from their opponents worth just 5.2 xG in total, the lowest such tally in the competition.

Mansfield have only scored 10 in eight games on the road and are far removed from their early September and October form and have lost five straight games and have won just two of their last 10 away Football League games against sides from London (D3 L5), keeping just two clean sheets across that time.

The Under 2.5 Goals price is fair enough here at 4/51.80 considering the Addicks recorded a 0.42xG last weekend at Lincoln with hardly a chance created in anger. Mansfield played fairly well in last weekend's defeat at Huddersfield and were in the game for quite a while and their passing game will test the hosts.

KEY OPTA STAT: Mansfield have lost each of their last five league games in succession and could lose six in a row for the first time since November 2013.

Wrexham are part of the odds-on posse at home this weekend at a match win price of 1/21.50, and I'd have them more 1/31.33 shots for this. And while it would be easy to throw in the outright win, I want to have another crack at the -2 bet - a bet that hasn't come in with a few attempts.

Firstly, Wrexham keep clean sheets at home and along with Reading have the best defence in League One with just four conceded in Wales. That's a daunting task for Garry Monk, as Cambridge's goal output from their away fixtures this season has yielded just five goals.

Phil Parkinson has overseen a brilliant home record and Wrexham have landed the -2 Handicap bet on four occasions this season with a trio of 3-0 win and have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four League One games, last having a longer run in the third tier of English football in April/May 2000 (5).

KEY OPTA STAT: Cambridge United have won just two of their 17 away Football League games against Wrexham (D5 L10), with each of their last two visits to the Racecourse Ground ending in 5-0 defeats.

Are Huddersfield about to make a promotion charge? Bare results tell us emphatically yes - as they've won seven of their last nine.

No side has scored more goals from corners in League One this season than Huddersfield (8), so that's one angle Lincoln boss Michael Skubala has to be aware of, but they kept Wrexham to just one corner in the recent 1-0 loss against the Dragons, and made it really tough for illustrious opponents with a fine Skubula tactical plan. It almost worked.

Lincoln have been described as a strong and athletic team and they try to stop opponents playing. I can see them attempting a similar sort of performance here as Huddersfield, while winning, have scored the fewest goals compared to six of their rivals at the top of the table.

KEY OPTA STAT: Lincoln City have won just two of their last eight away league games against Huddersfield Town (D1 L5), though both wins did come alongside a clean sheet.

League Two

Storm Darragh claimed MK Dons and Barrow last weekend but it's another go at the form team in League Two and Scott Lindsey's side are on everyone's lips.

They slipped out of the top three due to their non-game, but they've won six of their last eight and since beaten Morecambe in October, they've scored three goals in five of those including three successive wins at home at 3-1, 3-1 and 3-2.

On home soil this season, MK Dons have recorded the joint-most shots on target (53) and have the best shot conversion rate (16.3%). They also have a star in midfield in Joe White, as I was recently at the MK game against Chesterfield and he was the best player on the pitch by miles.

The only criticism I have is that they tend to overdo the passing at the back; ie lots of sideways pointless passing, and I like to see them a bit more aggressive considering their forwards.

Gillingham have attempted just 20 shots on target across their eight away league games this season, the lowest tally in League Two, whilst their 5.7% shot conversion rate across those matches is also a league-low figure and it's hard to make a case for a team with just five goals score away from the Priestfield.

KEY OPTA STAT: MK Dons are unbeaten across their last six home league games against Gillingham (W5 D1), keeping three clean sheets during that time whilst netting 12 goals in total.



Hopefully Danny Cowley is starting to get things right at Colchester and they absolutely destroyed Swindon recently 4-0 at home and scored the four inside 38 minutes - a game Ian Holloway was left in shock.

They've conceded just twice in their last five games too and that defence is now the platform to move forward as there's a bit of quality from Jack Payne, who provided the assist in a recent 0-1 win at Grimsby - Colchester's first away win of the season.

Cowley likes to play the two forwards and they should be able to unlock a Newport defence who conceded two at Tranmere in October, and Tranmere are one of the lowest xG teams in the division.

Newport County have won just three of their 29 away Football League games against Colchester United (D10 L16), failing to score in seven of their last 11 such matches and I'd be tempted with a Col U win to nil bet too if you fancy something a bit more exciting.

KEY OPTA STAT: Colchester are unbeaten across their last five league games, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three matches (W2 D3). The Essex outfit haven't kept more clean sheets in a row since a run of four matches in August 2013.

I've not had too much luck with Walsall this term despite their excellent run and I've got a habit of backing them when they draw.

Mat Sadler's team though are top and won the top of the table clash at Port Vale last Saturday with a big statement win. Port Vale boss Darren Moore said it was more like a 0-0, but Walsall nicked a set-piece goal with Vale switching off defensively to claim top spot. That extended their unbeaten run on the road to six games.

A player I've waxed lyrical about many times in this column is Stoke loan forward Nathan Lowe - who was kept quiet last weekend but has 12 in 24, while Jamille Matt shouldn't be forgotten, who got the crucial matchwinner at Vale and has six for this season - which has surpassed his tally from last term.

Walsall's home record is impressive, with W6 D2 L1 and F20 - and they look a good price.

KEY OPTA STAT: Barrow have failed to win any of their last eight league games (D4 L4), their longest such run since a nine match streak between October and November 2021.

