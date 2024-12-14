EFL Championship

Preston North End v Leeds United: Can Preston spring a surprise @ 5/4?

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom
Ryan Deeney previews Preston North End v Leeds United in the EFL Championship

The early Championship kick-off sees Preston North End host Leeds United with Paul Heckingbottom looking to dent his former employers' promotion chances...

Football... Only Better. Listen to latet episode now.

Nearly all road Leeds-ing to disappointment

It's been a big week for Leeds United in their battle for promotion back to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke's side responded to a frustrating defeat at Blackburn Rovers by seeing off both Derby County and Middlesbrough at Elland Road, making it five wins from six to move back into the automatic promotion spaces.

Four of those wins have come on home turf with victory at Swansea City, a bonkers encounter that finished up 4-3, their sole victory in six on the road while they have failed to score in three of their last four.

The challenge this weekend for Leeds is an obvious one: get over the line away from home.

Draw specialists Preston awkward opposition

Completing that challenge won't be easy against a Preston North End side proving awkward to play against.

Paul Heckingbottom took over from Ryan Lowe ahead of matchday three. They have won four, lost four and drawn ten of their 18 league matches since.

The Lilywhites picked up a much-needed victory in midweek, seeing off Cardiff City 2-0 to end a run of nine without a victory. Unsurprisingly, they had drawn seven of those.

This will be seen as something of a free hit but given Leeds' issues on the road and Preston winning one and drawing five against the top eight since Heckingbottom's arrival, they will fancy their chances of a result in what should be a low-margin affair (more on that shortly).

Recommended Bet

Back Preston Double Chance

SBK5/4

Too early for goals

It's the early kick-off. Don't expect many goals.

There have been 56 matches kick-off at some time between 12:00 and 13:30 so far this season: 37 of those have seen two or fewer goals scored. That's around 66% of all early kick-offs in the Championship.

Preston North End have kicked off early on four occasions this season with just three goals scored in those matches while Leeds have seen two or fewer goals scored in their last five early kick-offs.

Preston have also seen under 2.5 goals scored in their last five outings in the league while the same has happened in seven of Leeds' nine matches on the road.

Recommended Bet

Back under 2.5 goals

SBK8/11

Now read more Football tips and previews here.

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Ryan Deeney

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Club World Cup

Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  • Jimmy The Punt
Benfica were gritty in their 1-0 win over Bayern and must dig deep again against Chelsea which could lead to a low scoring affair.
Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 25 Live Updates: Man City new favourites after superb win

  • Editor
Club World Cup trophy
EFL Championship

Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed

  • Jack Critchley
Southampton's St. Marys Stadium

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Friday Football Tips: Back Amond to score again in 6/1 Bet Builder

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Day 13 Tipsheet: Back goals in Group H & 9/1 Real Madrid Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Day 12 Tipsheet Back River to flow into last 16

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman