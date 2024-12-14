Bundesliga Betting: Back Kiel to crumble again

Football... Only Better. Listen to latet episode now.

Improving Foals to keep galloping

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Holstein Kiel

Saturday 14 December, 14:30

Although Borussia Mönchengladbach still lack consistency in general - they haven't managed back-to-back league wins in the same season for well over two years - they are at least producing consistent displays on home soil. The Foals have won four and drawn one of their last five Bundesliga matches at Borussia Park, and their winning run was ended by Borussia Dortmund in an entertaining 1-1 draw last weekend.

The big success story of Gladbach's season has been Germany striker Tim Kleindienst. The target-man was playing second-tier football with Heidenheim two years ago, but has finally become a consistent performer at the top level. He has scored twice across his first three international caps, and in the Bundesliga he already has eight goals and four assists this term.

Kleindienst should get plenty of chances this weekend against a Holstein Kiel side that appears out of its depth this term. The Storks are playing in the Bundesliga for the first time, and as a squad they have a serious lack of playing experience when it comes to the German top flight. Goalkeeper Timon Weiner is having a nightmare, and the defence in front of him has leaked 33 goals already, with only rock-bottom Bochum leaking more often.

We can keep this simple and back Gladbach to win and Kleindienst to score at 2.1511/10 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder, and that's fine with me, not least because Kiel have lost 10 of their 13 league games this term.

Mainz to be mauled by Musiala again

Mainz v Bayern Munich

Saturday 14 December, 14:30

The evolution of Jamal Musiala as one of the go-to players for club and country has been dazzling. We knew about the silky skills and the jaw-dropping technical quality, but this term the 21-year-old has developed a knack for breaking into the box and scoring consistently. He was on the scoresheet in midweek as Bayern swept aside Shakhtar 5-1, and he has now found the net in seven of his last 11 matches in all competitions.

One of those games saw him net a hat-trick in a 4-0 DFB Pokal win at Mainz, and while the hosts have improved recently, I still think they are in for a rough ride in this game. The ZeroFivers led 3-2 at Wolfsburg last weekend before collapsing to a 4-3 defeat, and if you look at their last three competitive games against Bayern, they have lost 3-1, 8-1 and 4-0.

Musiala is a storming price here on the Sportsbook at 17/102.70 to score at any time, and I simply can't resist backing him in his current form.

Dortmund to return to winning ways

Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim

Sunday 15 December, 16:30

Hoffenheim's worrying season has taken at least an initial turn for the worse since they jettisoned coach Pellegrino Matarazzo and replaced him with double-winning Sturm Graz boss Christian Ilzer. Ilzer won his first game 4-3 against RB Leipzig, but he hasn't won in five competitive games since, and on Thursday his team missed some excellent chances in a hugely disappointing 0-0 draw with Romanian side FCSB.

Hoffenheim have been particularly bad away from home, with three draws and three defeats, and that puts them in danger against a Dortmund side that is incredibly strong at home. Yes, BVB drew 1-1 with Bayern and lost a cracker 3-2 at home to Barcelona in their last two games at Signal Iduna Park, but they have been very good at beating the teams they are expected to beat. Eintracht Frankfurt, Freiburg, Heidenheim and Bochum have all been beaten in Dortmund by multiple-goal margins, and I think that can happen again here.

Serhou Guirassy ended his mini goal drought with a brace against Barcelona, while excellent English winger Jamie Gittens has scored in four of his last five competitive appearances. With Hoffenheim adjusting to a new coach and struggling for confidence, I'll back Dortmund -1.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.26/5.