Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: SuperBoost, free bet offer, Podcast tips and more

Last week our Mitoma to be fouled SuperBoost landed within 16 minutes, and we are heading back to the foul markets once again for Brighton's trip to the Emirates.

Kai Havertz has either committed (6) or won (4) 10 fouls in the first two Premier League games this season, the fourth highest of any player so far.

Havertz has won 11 fouls in his last seven Premier League games - and at least one in six of those and has committed 14 across his last nine.

Last season, he averaged 1.7 fouls committed per 90 minutes played in the top-flight, and averaged 1.5 fouls won per 90.

Betfair have SuperBoosted Kai Havertz to both to commit 1 or more fouls and to be fouled 1 or more times to 1/12.00, that's up from 4/91.44!

Recommended Bet Back Kai Havertz to commit 1 or more fouls & to be fouled 1 or more times SBK 1/1

Paul Higham: "There's plenty of form players in this game with Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz on song for Arsenal with goals and assists for both already. So there's no surprise to see Saka priced at 4/6 and Havertz quoted at 10/11 in the goal or assist market with Leandro Trossard also odds-on at 5/6 despite not starting a game yet.

"Havertz has scored six and assisted three in his last eight league games at the Emirates while Saka has had a hand in 17 goals (scored 12, assisted 5) in his last 19 league games for the Gunners so it's hard to look beyond those two for the hosts.

"Danny Welbeck has scored in the opening two games and also provided an assist, and after scoring against his old side last week he's 9/2 to score anytime against another of his former employers here.

"With two goals, and assist, five shots and three on target in just two games, Welbeck's been heavily involved so the price of 6/5 on him for just 1+ shot on target here is well worth taking."

Recommended Bet Back Saka & Havertz goal or assist & Welbeck 1+ shot on target @ SBK 6/1

The Opta Stat:"On MD1 Southampton faced the lowest xG of any side (0.25 vs Newcastle), while on MD2 the Saints posted the lowest xG of any team (0.14 vs Nottingham Forest). Three of their five attempts against Forest came from Kyle Walker-Peters, who also had their most touches in the opposition box in the game (4)."

Recommended Bet Back Kyle Walker-Peters to score or assist SBK 11/2

Alan Shearer: "I've been impressed with Bournemouth. They were a bit unlucky against Newcastle last weekend and they'll go to Goodison knowing Everton are under huge pressure. Everton got their win at home in the cup, which was important, but Bournemouth will know that if they can keep it tight for the first hour or so, then that won't help Everton at all.

"With Everton, I think they have the correct manager in Sean Dyche for in the situation they're in. He's been there and done it, he did a great job last season given the point deductions. I'm going to go for a draw in this one. It's a tough environment at the minute, a tough football club because of what has gone on in the past, but that's no fault of Sean Dyche.

"Sean has inherited a difficult job, with the points deductions, the lack of ability to sign players, and it's about navigating the football club and trying to stay in the Premier League. I think it'll be another tough season for Everton and if there's one manager you'd want in that situation, it'd be him."

Alan's score prediction: Draw

Andy Robson: "Villa were unfortunate against Arsenal only losing the expected goals (xG) battle 1.28 v 0.87 whilst registering nine shots, four on target with five shots inside the box. On the opening weekend they beat West Ham at the London Stadium, winning 2-1 - they lost the xG battle but won the shot count. Ollie Watkins has not featured for longer than 65 minutes this term and they are trying to bed in summer signings so indifferent performances can be expected.

"Last term they beat all the promoted sides on the road, scoring at least three goals. I have Villa down in 10th place for expected points (xPts), but they will perform much better as the season progresses. Last term their record against sides that finished 12th and below was W12-D4-L1.

"The Foxes looked like relegation certainties without any potential points deduction. They managed a 1-1 draw at home to Spurs but were out shot 10 v 1 in the opening 45 minutes as Spurs had five unanswered shots on target. A goal by 37-year-old Jamie Vardy just after half time against the run of play salvaged a point. Fulham had no issues winning 2-1 recording 18 shots with six on target and 13 inside the box.

"The Foxes have conceded more shots and shots on target than Ipswich who have faced both Man City and Liverpool so far this season."

Recommended Bet Back Andy Robson's Saturday four-fold SBK 9/1

Stephen Tudor: "After being thrown into the deep-end twice-over we finally get to see how well - or otherwise - Ipswich can swim in the top-flight. Another busy week of transfer activity has strengthened them further but they remain an unknown proposition at this level still, for all that their hybrid pressing vs Liverpool and second-half defensive display at the Etihad impressed.

"Fulham meanwhile have looked the part from the get-go, with Antonee Robinson outstanding, completing 13 tackles and five interceptions. Indeed, with Leif Davis on the other flank this fixture features two of the most under-appreciated, brilliant left-backs around.

"Andreas Pereira has also stood out, creating a league-high of 13 chances, nine of which have come from set pieces. Then there's Rodrigo Muniz, yet to hit the mark but not for the lack of trying. Only three players have taken on more shots across the opening weekends."

Recommended Bet Back Muniz to have 4 or more shots SBK 1/1

Kevin Hatchard: "Given that Erling Haaland had the summer off (Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2024), we shouldn't be surprised that he's looking so sharp. Indeed, Opta tell us that the Bryne behemoth enjoys playing in August - his PL record in that month is a staggering 16 goals in just 10 games. That's a jaw-dropping, record-breaking average of a goal every 52 minutes.

"I'll happily make a Haaland goal the heart of my Bet Builder here. I'll back City to win (their record against West Ham is too good to ignore) and I'll back a couple of players to commit fouls in the midfield battle.

"Rodri committed 41 fouls in the Premier League last season, putting him in the top flight's top 30. West Ham's Lucas Paqueta came to the referee's attention even more often, as he was whistled 47 times. If we back each of them to commit at least one foul here, that takes our Bet Builder price up to 21/10."

Recommended Bet Back Man City to win, Haaland to score and Rodri and Paqueta to commit at least one foul @ SBK 21/10

Jack Critchley: "Unbelievably, Paul Heckingbottom is Preston's third manager of the season. The Yorkshireman didn't need much time to turn PNE's fortunes around having guided them to back-to-back victories in league and cup. Although the Lancastrians have kept consecutive clean sheets, the majority of fans have merely been pleased to see their side creating more chances and scoring goals again. They have looked a lot more attack-minded under the new regime and that should continue on Saturday. Will Keane has signed a new contract with the club, whilst fringe players such as Milutin Osmajic and Duane Holmes have provided the manager with a bit of a selection headache having performed admirably on Tuesday night.

"It's hard to fault Oxford's start to life in the Championship and Des Buckingham will surely be pleased with how his side has responded. Nevertheless, it's now three consecutive defeats for the yellows and it may just be the wrong time to be facing the rejuvenated visitors. Oxford have added Siriki Dembele to their ranks from Birmingham this week and they have done some decent business in the window. Although the attacking numbers are decent enough, the defensive data isn't projecting as positively and they have faced the third-highest number of shots on target so far (16). They may just fall short here."

Recommended Bet Back Preston Draw No Bet SBK 1/1

Alan Dudman: "Charlton in recent years have been crying out for a proper manager - a job in the past fraught with peril. Nathan Jones is the proper manager they've been craving and it's been a foot-perfect start to this year's campaign with three wins from win.

"A 2-0 victory last Saturday against title hopefuls Bolton was a serious message and a shot across the bough, and that win was the first time Charlton have won the first three games in a season since 2011.

"They restricted the Trotters to shots outside the box and teams have to be good to play through them as their possession stats (36% against Bolton) show they are happy to defend. It's also three clean sheets on the trot too.

"With Charlton so hard to break down, it's the sort of game they could easily nick 0-1, but I am happy to play the Under 2.5 Goals."

KEY OPTA STAT: After losing 3-0 to Wrexham last time out, Reading will be looking to avoid losing successive league games for the first time since March 2024.

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble here SBK 10/1

Jamie Kemp: "There's a long, long way to go in the new project at Barcelona, but for the moment things are going nicely for Hansi Flick.

"The German has overseen three wins from three in La Liga so far, his side have been dominant in the share of chances (6.5 xG for and 2.4 against), and plenty of players are performing at notable level. Along with that, Flick's measured temperament has given an air of business to his side, building confidence both inside and outside the club. At this stage, Barça's decision makers couldn't have asked for much more.

"Of course, things aren't perfect - that we know with modern day Barcelona. In the latest setback, a season-ending injury to Marc Bernal in their win at Rayo presents a problem. The 17-year-old had done a fantastic job as a midfield organiser for Flick so far, and they have no like-for-like replacement.

"If that's the bad news from their midweek game at Rayo Vallecano, the good news was Dani Olmo's Barcelona debut. Their big money signing from RB Leipzig was electric after coming on as a second half substitute, swung the game firmly in the away side's favour, and then went on to score the winning goal himself.

"Olmo has now netted in four of his last five games for club and country combined, and this looks like a good chance for Flick to give the new man a runout on home soil, while taking advantage of his momentum. With just 45 league minutes so far, the 26-year-old should be well rested and ready to go."

Recommended Bet Back Barcelona to beat Real Valladolid and Dani Olmo to score anytime SBK 9/5

Kevn Hatchard: "Bayer haven't been perfect. They conceded twice in the Supercup in a 2-2 draw with Stuttgart (Bayer won on penalties), and they needed a last-kick winner from Florian Wirtz to secure a 3-2 derby win at Borussia Mönchengladbach in their Bundesliga opener, and they underwhelmed in a 1-0 DFB Pokal win at lower-league Carl Zeiss Jena. However, Die Werkself still haven't lost a domestic game since May 2023, and coach Xabi Alonso is sticking to the gameplan that has worked so well.

"RB Leipzig start this campaign full of optimism. They were able to retain the services of loan star Xavi for another season, and their stellar front two of Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko have stayed put. Dani Olmo made a big-money move to Barcelona, but that was fully anticipated, and his potential replacement Antonio Nusa managed to score with his first touch in both of his appearances. Leipzig won 1-0 against Bochum last weekend, and survived the late dismissal of defensive rock Willi Orban."

"I fancy Over 3.5 Goals here at 2.32. Both of last season's meetings ended 3-2 to Leverkusen, Orban's suspension hurts the Leipzig rearguard, and the distracted Tah could contribute to defensive uncertainty for the champions. Although Bayer had the best defensive record in the league last term, they kept one clean sheet across their eight games against Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart."

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 Goals @ EXC 2.32

Dan Fitch: "Parma are back in the big time and will be hoping that their fine form since returning to Serie A, will endure this trip to Napoli.

"Fabio Pecchia's team have made an unbeaten start to the new season, despite facing a daunting set of opening fixtures. After drawing 1-1 with Fiorentina at home, Parma pulled off a major shock last weekend when they defeated AC Milan 2-1. Now they face their first away game of the campaign, after a three-year spell outside of the top flight.

"Napoli bounced back from a 3-0 defeat at Verona, with a victory by the same scoreline against Bologna. They are now looking to finalise a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku, with Victor Osimhen a potential departure before the transfer deadline. This could be a test too far for Parma, with a Napoli win and under 3.5 goals priced at 6/5."

Recommended Bet Back Napoli to beat Parma and under 3.5 goals SBK 6/5

James Eastham: "Liam Rosenior has made a tremendous start as Strasbourg manager and his side are worth supporting this weekend. Strasbourg have taken four points from their opening two games of the season, and their new-look line-up's arguably Ligue 1's most fascinating right now.

"Strasbourg's policy of signing promising players that one day may be of interest to sister club Chelsea or have considerable sell-on value has seen the Alsatian outfit assemble one of Ligue 1's most exciting young squads.

"Mamadou Sarr (Lyon), Guela Doue (Rennes), Felix Lemarechal (Monaco), Sebastian Nanasi (Malmo), Sekou Mara (Southampton), Caleb Wiley and Diego Moreira (Chelsea) are among the new faces - all aged 22 or under - that have arrived and are competing for a place in the team.

"Set-up in a high-energy 3-2-3-2 formation, Strasbourg drew 1-1 at Montpellier on the opening day and then won 3-1 at home to Rennes last weekend. On the back of those two encouraging results, they'll be confident of getting something against a Lyon side yet to register a point this season: Lyon lost 3-0 at Rennes on matchday one, and then 2-0 at home to Monaco last weekend."