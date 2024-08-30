West Ham v Manchester City: Haaland to take centre stage again

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

West Ham v Manchester City

Saturday 31 August, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Hammers have bought well, but questions remain

If the departure of David Moyes did one thing, it was to clear the muddy waters of West Ham's recruitment structure. Stories of stand-offs between the Glaswegian and his German sporting director Tim Steidten explained a rather fragmented transfer policy, and now it appears the latter has taken control.

West Ham have strengthened their squad considerably, while keeping hold of star players like Lucas Paqeuta and Mohammed Kudus. Niclas Füllkrug has arrived from Borussia Dortmund having played in a Champions League final and a European Championship quarter-final in the last few months, midfielder Guido Rodriguez was a rock-solid free transfer from Betis, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman and Crysencio Summerville are proven performers in English football, while beating Juventus to the signing of Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo was a real coup.

However, with a stronger squad comes greater expectation, and new boss Julen Lopetegui will at least be expected to push for Europe. The 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa was a frustrating start, but subsequent wins at Crystal Palace and against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup have lifted the mood.

Lopetegui has plenty of options, but it seems likely that Kudus will return to the starting XI after being used as a sub in midweek. Füllkrug hopes to edge out Michail Antonio for the lone striker's role.

Relentless City unlikely to be stopped on the field

Every season we tell ourselves a little story. We convince ourselves that the Manchester City machine can be stopped, that someone can throw sand in its petrodollar-powered gears, and that someone will surely nudge them off top spot.

Liverpool managed to disrupt them once in a COVID-dominated campaign, and both the Reds and Arsenal have forced Pep Guardiola's men to clinch the trophy on the final day, but the brutal truth is that City have won the Premier League in six of the last seven seasons, and are the only team to win it four years' running.

This term there is some uncertainty related to off-field matters. The 115 charges from the FA relating to alleged financial misconduct hang over the club like a sword of Damocles, and Catalan mastermind Guardiola is in the final year of his contract.

However, if those issues are having an effect on the squad, we have no evidence for that yet. City came from behind to beat crosstown rivals Manchester United in the Community Shield at Wembley, they won 2-0 at Chelsea and then demolished Ipswich Town 4-1. Erling Haaland has already smashed in four Premier League goals, and is therefore on track to win the Golden Boot for the third straight campaign.

Ahead of this weekend's visit to West Ham, City will also take comfort from their excellent record against the Hammers. Opta tell us they have won 14 of their last 17 Premier League meetings with West Ham, and they have drawn the other three. They have scored more Premier League away goals against the Hammers (42) than they have against any other opponent, and they have never lost to West Ham under Pep Guardiola.

Phil Foden is expected to return after illness, while Rodri should start after he was given some respite following Spain's success at Euro 2024. It's not clear how fit Ilkay Gundogan is after his surprise return from Barcelona.

Haaland to hit the net again

Given that Erling Haaland had the summer off (Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2024), we shouldn't be surprised that he's looking so sharp. Indeed, Opta tell us that the Bryne behemoth enjoys playing in August - his PL record in that month is a staggering 16 goals in just 10 games. That's a jaw-dropping, record-breaking average of a goal every 52 minutes.

I'll happily make a Haaland goal the heart of my Bet Builder here. I'll back City to win (their record against West Ham is too good to ignore) and I'll back a couple of players to commit fouls in the midfield battle.

Rodri committed 41 fouls in the Premier League last season, putting him in the top flight's top 30. West Ham's Lucas Paqueta came to the referee's attention even more often, as he was whistled 47 times. If we back each of them to commit at least one foul here, that takes our Bet Builder price up to 21/10.

Recommended Bet Back Man City to win, Haaland to score and Rodri and Paqueta to commit at least one foul @ SBK 21/10

Savvy Savinho worth a watch

As Girona qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history last term, it was always worth keeping an eye on their Brazilian wing wizard Savinho. The 20-year-old delivered nine goals and ten assists in La Liga, and he has wasted little time adjusting to life in the Premier League. He already has a Premier League assist to his name, and if he starts at the London Stadium, he's worth backing to Score or Assist at evens.