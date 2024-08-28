Ligue 1 Tips: Back Rosenior's Strasbourg to lead your trio of even-money away winners

Liam Rosenior has made a tremendous start as Strasbourg manager and his side are worth supporting this weekend. Strasbourg have taken four points from their opening two games of the season, and their new-look line-up's arguably Ligue 1's most fascinating right now.

Strasbourg's policy of signing promising players that one day may be of interest to sister club Chelsea or have considerable sell-on value has seen the Alsatian outfit assemble one of Ligue 1's most exciting young squads.

Mamadou Sarr (Lyon), Guela Doue (Rennes), Felix Lemarechal (Monaco), Sebastian Nanasi (Malmo), Sekou Mara (Southampton), Caleb Wiley and Diego Moreira (Chelsea) are among the new faces - all aged 22 or under - that have arrived and are competing for a place in the team.

Set-up in a high-energy 3-2-3-2 formation, Strasbourg drew 1-1 at Montpellier on the opening day and then won 3-1 at home to Rennes last weekend. On the back of those two encouraging results, they'll be confident of getting something against a Lyon side yet to register a point this season: Lyon lost 3-0 at Rennes on matchday one, and then 2-0 at home to Monaco last weekend.

If you compare and contrast these two sides' performances in the opening weeks of the season, the 1.758/11 on a Lyon win looks too short. The floundering hosts will do well to beat a Strasbourg side playing with so much belief in what their new manager is asking them to do.

Our selection is Strasbourg on the Asian Handicap. With our pick, you'll make a profit if Strasbourg win or draw, and lose only half your stakes if Strasbourg lose by a single goal.

Recommended Bet Back Strasbourg +0.5 & +1.0 Asian Handicap EXC 2.0

Marseille head into this game wondering how on earth they failed to beat Reims last weekend. Marseille led 1-0, had a stack of chances - their xG was 3.67 - yet the game ended 2-2.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi and the club's masses of followers will draw plenty of encouragement from how the team played, however. Marseille dominated for long spells, and on another day could have scored four or five times. Without question, they will challenge near the top of the table this season if they continue performing in the same way.

We're expecting a similarly impressive performance from Marseille this weekend, and are happy to back them to win. Away from home, De Zerbi's players should enjoy even more space to exploit the pace and energy they have going forward. Motivationally speaking, they'll be fired-up and ready to make amends for dropping points last weekend.

Toulouse are likely to put up limited resistance. On paper, they look like a mid-table team this season, and their starting line-up got worse when star centre-back Logan Costa moved to Spanish side Villarreal earlier this week. Without Costa, and with weaker players than Marseille in virtually every area of the pitch, Toulouse face a tough evening.

Marseille are 2.021/1 to win. We're confident they can deliver for us by collecting all three points.

Recommended Bet Back Marseille to win EXC 2.02

Nice have started the season slowly but should be too strong for Angers this weekend. The hosts, freshly promoted from Ligue 2, have not impressed so far, and look set to struggle this season.

On the opening weekend, Angers lost 1-0 at home to Lens. Last weekend, they lost 2-0 at Lille. In both matches, they were a distant second-best, with their lack of firepower in the final third a particular concern for manager Alexandre Dujeux.

Nice have taken only one point from their opening two games. Unlike Angers, however, they are likely to get better, thanks to the presence on the touchline of highly-rated manager Franck Haise, appointed over the summer, and also because of their potential to make new signings in the final hours before the window closes.

Nice are 2.0421/20 to win. Against hosts that are arguably Ligue 1's weakest side, we're willing to back Nice to claim their first victory of the season.