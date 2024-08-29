Saturday League One and League Two Tips: Addicks defence to help us to weekend 10/1 treble

Rely on Charlton's surpreme defence for Under 2.5 bet

Bromley going well and can add to 5/1 6.00 multiple

Alan Dudman has League One and League Two trebles for Saturday

Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder here

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

League One

Charlton in recent years have been crying out for a proper manager - a job in the past fraught with peril. Nathan Jones is the proper manager they've been craving and it's been a foot-perfect start to this year's campaign with three wins from win.

A 2-0 victory last Saturday against title hopefuls Bolton was a serious message and a shot across the bough, and that win was the first time Charlton have won the first three games in a season since 2011.

They restricted the Trotters to shots outside the box and teams have to be good to play through them as their possession stats (36% against Bolton) show they are happy to defend. It's also three clean sheets on the trot too.

With Charlton so hard to break down, it's the sort of game they could easily nick 0-1, but I am happy to play the Under 2.5 Goals.

KEY OPTA STAT: After losing 3-0 to Wrexham last time out, Reading will be looking to avoid losing successive league games for the first time since March 2024.

On the face of it, Orient's start has been rather dispiriting with zero points from their three games and a raging Richie Wellens called out goalkeeper Zach Hemming for errors against Birmingham last weekend.

Wellens said he needs to get better, while also firing a shot at his subs for making little impact. Hemming needs to ride the carousel of shame no doubt after those comments.

However, Orient have had a brutal introduction to the season with games against Birmingham, Charlton and Bolton - all potentially title winners.

They didn't create much against Blues, but not many will, but they produced a 1.06xG output against Bolton and were far more aggressive.

Orient should be a mid-table team this season and these are sort of games they can take points from.

KEY OPTA STAT: Shrewsbury Town have lost each of their last six Football League games against Leyton Orient; they have never lost seven in a row to any opponent in the top four tiers.

Louie Barry is flourishing with Stockport in their perfect start to the campaign, and they readily brushed aside Bristol Rovers last Saturday with Barry adding his third in three games.

Their 407 accurate passes to Rovers' 218 told the story as they completely dominated and recorded an xG of 2.35.

Stockport are in the ascendency and have won 11 of their last 12 league games (L1), scoring 33 goals in total during that time. And with Mansfield looking very leaky at the back, Stockport look a fair price with the 90 minute payout on the Sportsbook at [7/5.

KEY OPTA STAT: Mansfield have lost just one of their last eight league games (W5 D2), a run which has seen both teams score in all but one of those matches.

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble here SBK 10/1

League Two

It says something about Bromley's start to the season that they are much shorter in the betting than last season's play-off side Crewe - who can be backed in the 90 minute payout market at a massive 11/53.20.

But Bromley have looked good so far - proving excellent in transitions and turnovers and are hitting teams on the counter-attack well. They allowed AFC Wimbledon the ball and won and they did exactly the same to Harrogate in a 2-0 win.

Last weekend's 3-1 defeat at Bradford was a hard task, made impossible by going to 10-men on just eight minutes.

The Alex have won just one of their last seven away league games (D3 L3), failing to score more than one goal in any of those matches.

KEY OPTA STAT: Crewe are winless in their last eight away league games in London (D5 L3), last winning in the capital in league action in December 2020 at AFC Wimbledon (2-1).

Walsall are the surprise package so far under Mat Sadler, and with their excellent home record last term of W12 D6 L5, Cheltenham are there for taking on Saturday.

Sadler's team produced their standout performance at Swindon with a 0-4 victory and they ran the Robins into the ground with their physicality. Indeed, it has been commented how they play that they try to bully teams and are a threat at set-plays.

They were frustrated in the final third at Tranmere last Saturday, but Tranmere haven't conceded a goal in three games and look ultra-organised under Nigel Adkins. Town have lost eight of their last 11 league games (W3), conceding 2+ goals in seven of those outings.

KEY OPTA STAT: Walsall have lost just two of their last 10 home league games (W7 D1), scoring at least once in each of those matches dating back to February 17th.

Tranmere are not producing much attacking output given their xG figures of 0.63, 0.23 and 0.19, and while startling, their knack of keeping clean sheets is something to keep in mind with a dart at the Unders.

The Under 1.5 Goals is a possible here, as that would have copped in three of Tranmere's games so far with 0-0, 0-0 and 0-1 scorelines, and they allowed just one shot on target from Walsall last Saturday with just 39% of the possession.

It seems Adkins has set his stall out to be organised, hard to break down and stand firm - and they are doing just that, and did so in the face of an aggressive Walsall side.

I don't see more than two goals at all with such low xG numbers and Tranmere's defence is one to keep following in the early stages of the season.

KEY OPTA STAT: Carlisle United have won just one of their last 11 home league games (D1 L9), though that sole victory did come in their home opener this season with a 1-0 victory over Barrow.