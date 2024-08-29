Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 11/2 to score or assist tip and 5/2 Man City Bet Builder

Saka can be backed at 3/1 4.00 to win it for Arsenal

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Back Bukayo

The Opta Stat:

"Bukayo Saka has been involved in 17 goals in his last 19 Premier League appearances for Arsenal (12 goals, 5 assists), assisting in each of their first two games in 2024-25. The only Arsenal player to assist a goal in the first three games of a Premier League season was Thierry Henry in 2004-05."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Bukayo Saka to have 2 or more goal involvements @ 3/14.00

Brentford v Southampton We need Saints to improve but take a chance on a big price The Opta Stat: "On MD1 Southampton faced the lowest xG of any side (0.25 vs Newcastle), while on MD2 the Saints posted the lowest xG of any team (0.14 vs Nottingham Forest). Three of their five attempts against Forest came from Kyle Walker-Peters, who also had their most touches in the opposition box in the game (4)." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Kyle Walker-Peters to score or assist SBK 11/2 Everton v Bournemouth Cherries a sticky customer for the Toffees The Opta Stat: "Everton have lost all five of their Premier League games in August under Sean Dyche without scoring a single goal. Indeed, Dyche has a win ratio of just 12.5% in August, the worst percentage of any manager to manage more than 10 games in August." The Betfair Bet: Back Bournemouth to win-to-nil @ 7/24.50

Ipswich Town v Fulham We are going again on Pereira The Opta Stat: "Fulham's Andreas Pereira has created 13 chances in the Premier League this season, six more than any other player. It is the most by a player in a team's opening two games in a Premier League season since 2012-13, when Leighton Baines also created 13 chances for Everton." The Betfair Bet: Back Andreas Pereira to assist anytime @ 9/25.50

Leicester City v Aston Villa Go for goals at the King Power The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa have gone seven consecutive Premier League matches without a clean sheet, shipping 15 goals. They last went on a longer run without a shoutout between September and December 2023 (eight games). However, since Unai Emery's first away Premier League match in charge of Aston Villa in November 2022, only Man City (23) and Arsenal (20) have won more away games than Villa (15). They are looking to win their opening two away matches in a Premier League season for a fourth time, previously doing so in 2009-10, 2014-15 and 2020-21." The Betfair Bet: Back over 3.5 goals @ 9/52.80

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers The Nuno derby could bring plenty of action The Opta Stat: "No side has had more shots than Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this season (37), while Forest have had the most shots on target of any team (16). Since returning to the Premier League in 2022-23, Forest have had 8+ shots on target in five games - four of those have come in their 23 games under Nuno Espírito Santo, compared to once in 55 games under former boss Steve Cooper." The Betfair Bet: Back Nottingham Forest to have 8 or more shots on target @ 7/24.50



West Ham United v Manchester City Hit the Bet Builders with City so short

The Opta Stat: "Since the start of last season, only Bruno Guimarães (120) and Jordan Ayew (96) have won more fouls in the Premier League than Mohammed Kudus (81), an average of 2.7 per 90. Looking at Man City, Kevin De Bruyne has taken at least two shots in eight of his last 10 Premier League starts. Indeed, teammate Erling Haaland has scored 16 goals in 10 Premier League appearances in August, averaging a goal every 52 minutes, the best minutes-per-goal ratio by a player in a particular month in Premier League history (min. 500 minutes played). The Betfair Bet: Back Mohamed Kudus to be fouled 2 or more times, Kevin De Bruye to have 2 or more shots & Erling Haaland to score anytime @ 5/23.50



Chelsea v Crystal Palace Big price for something Eze manages regualrly The Opta Stat: "Coming into this weekend's games, Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze has been involved in more shots than any other player in the Premier League this season (16 - 12 shots, 4 chances created) but is yet to register a goal or assist." The Betfair Bet: Back Eberechi Eze to have 4 or more shots @ 23/103.30



Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur Pope could have a busy afternoon The Opta Stat: "Tottenham have had more touches in the opposition box than any other Premier League side this season (95), while only Ipswich (99) and Leicester (93) have allowed their opponents more touches in their own box than Newcastle (75). Indeed, Spurs have had seven shots on target in both of their Premier League matches so far this season, while also having nine against Sheffield United on the final day last term. The last time they had 7+ shots on target in four consecutive league games was between December and January in 2012-13 (5)." The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle Goalkeeper to make 4 or more saves @ 13/102.30



Manchester United v Liverpool Old Trafford is his playground The Opta Stat: "Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the highest scoring visiting player to Old Trafford in Premier League history (6 goals), while the Egyptian has netted in each of his last six away games against Man Utd in all competitions (9 goals in total)." The Betfair Bet: Back Mohamed Salah to score anytime @ 6/52.20



Opta Stats P/L 2024-25 -

(Single Recommended bet of the week)

Stake: 2pts

Return: 0

P/L: -2

ROI: -%

(Overall Column)

Stake: 19pts

Return: 29.98

P/L: +10.98

ROI: +58%