Premier League Opta Stats: Back 13/2 scoreline tip and near 10/1 Bet Builder at Molineux

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here! Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United Welbeck to haunt former employers The Opta Stat: "Brighton's Danny Welbeck scored and assisted against Everton on MD1, netting in a 15th consecutive Premier League campaign (16th overall). He has also scored four Premier League goals against former side Manchester United, making him the highest scoring player against the Red Devils to have previously played for them in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back Welbeck to score vs Man Utd @ 23/103.30

Crystal Palace v West Ham United Plenty of player props to dig into for London derby The Opta Stat: "Eberechi Eze had seven shots on MD1 of this Premier League season against Brentford - he's had at least two shots in each of his last seven appearances, having 32 in total (4.6 per game). He's had 2+ shots in his last three games against West Ham. Indeed, Mohammed Kudus has won at least one foul in 27 of his 28 Premier League starts for West Ham - on MD1 this season, Kudus was fouled five times against Aston Villa." The Betfair Bet: Back Eze to have 4 or more shots, Kudus to be fouled 2 or more times & Mitchell to commit 1 or more fouls @ 4/15.00 Fulham v Leicester City Pereira the set-piece king The Opta Stat:

"Fulham's Andreas Pereira created more chances than any other Premier League player on MD1 (6). It's the 19th time on record a Fulham player has created 6+ chances in a Premier League match, with the Brazilian responsible for seven of those." The Betfair Bet: Back Pereira to assist anytime @ 11/43.75

Manchester City v Ipswich Town All aboard the Haaland train The Opta Stat: "Man City striker Erling Haaland has scored at least once against all 22 sides he's faced in the Premier League. The Norwegian has also scored 13 goals in nine appearances in August in the competition, more than he's netted in any other month. On the other hand, Ipswich midfielder Sam Morsy made five tackles against Liverpool in their opening Premier League game of the season - he has made at least one tackle in his last 16 league appearances, making 2+ tackles in 13 of those games, and, no player picked up more yellow cards in the Championship last season than Morsy (14). " The Betfair Bet: Back Haaland to score 2 or more goals and Morsy to be carded @ 8/19.00

Southampton v Nottingham Forest Downes the key to Bet Builder The Opta Stat: "Flynn Downes conceded five fouls against Newcastle on MD1 of this season's Premier League for Southampton - he has conceded 2+ fouls in four of his last five league and play-off appearances. Looking at Forest, Morgan Gibbs-White has had at least one shot in each of his last 26 Premier League starts, also creating at least one chance for his teammates in 25 of those starts." The Betfair Bet: Back Downes to commit 2 or more fouls & Morgan Gibbs-White to score or assist @ 3/14.00

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton Get on Maddison once again The Opta Stat: "Against no side does Tottenham midfielder James Maddison have more Premier League assists than against Everton (4), with each of his four against the Toffees coming in his last three appearances. Indeed, Maddison also assisted Spurs' opening goal of the season at Leicester last week." The Betfair Bet: Back Maddison to assist anytime @ 23/103.30



Aston Villa v Arsenal Havertz leads the way

The Opta Stat: "Since February 17, when Arsenal beat Burnley 5-0, no player in the Premier League has more goals and assists combined than Kai Havertz (10 goals, 7 assists). However, Havertz is yet to score or assist in seven games against Aston Villa, the most he has faced an opponent without doing so." The Betfair Bet: Back Havertz to score or assist @ 13/102.30



Bournemouth v Newcastle United Cherries to pick off weakened Toon Army The Opta Stat: "Nineteen of Bournemouth's last 25 Premier League goals have been netted in the second half, with 65.5% of the goals they've netted under Andoni Iraola coming after the break (36/55). In Premier League history among managers whose sides have 50+ goals, only Michael Laudrup (72.4%) and Steve Clarke (66.2%) have seen a higher share of goals scored in the second-half of matches." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Draw/Bournemouth in the HT/FT market SBK 13/2



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea Maresca in for a tough time The Opta Stat: "Chelsea have conceded at least once in each of their last 16 Premier League away games, their longest run without a clean sheet on the road since a run of 24 between January 1993 and February 1994. Indeed, Wolves completed the league double over Chelsea last season, 2-1 at home and 4-2 at Stamford Bridge." The Betfair Bet: Back Wolves to win, both teams to score & Gomes to commit 2 or more fouls @ 19/210.50



Liverpool v Brentford Can we land same 7/2 bet? The Opta Stat: "Mohamed Salah scored and assisted in Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win over Ipswich on MD1, the 32nd time he has done so in a game in the competition, level with Thierry Henry. Only Wayne Rooney has both scored and assisted in more games in the history of the competition (36 games)." The Betfair Bet: Back Salah to score and assist @ 7/24.50



