Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions: Arsenal and Man City to march on and goals at Old Trafford

United play better against big teams so expect goals at Old Trafford

Tough games for Arsenal and Man City but both should win

Newcastle need a statement signing ahead of Sunday's clash with Spurs

Game of the Weekend

I haven't seen a lot that's changed from last year at Manchester United, and I know they've still got injuries, and I know they're also bringing in a new midfielder in Manuel Ugarte, but not much has changed in terms of their performances against Fulham and especially, against Brighton.

They went to sleep on two occasions and were punished. They didn't look good in forward positions either.

But looking at the game on Sunday, sometimes Man United produce their best performances against the big hitters. They did last season in the FA Cup final when they were really impressive against Man City and that may be the case this weekend against Liverpool.

Man United a better side when counter-attacking

Man United are a better team when teams are attacking them, and with the pace they have up-front, they can really hurt sides who leave space, we saw that against Brighton despite not getting the result.

If Liverpool are going to attack, they will have to be aware of that going the other way.

Rashford must be mentally strong

I talked on Match of the Day about Marcus Rashford, in terms of him having two games now and he's not had a shot at goal. I do still think they need to improve in forward areas. I know they've signed Zirkzee and he hasn't had a start as yet and Hojlund is out injured, but it's a big ask from those two.

There's only one-way Rashford can re-find his best form and that's to work hard, and then when you think you can't work any harder, you push yourself once again. You do it on the training ground every single day and then you find a bit of a spark, and it works.

We've seen the ability. I mean, three years ago he was so powerful on and off the pitch. He could sit down with Prime Ministers and all the great work he was doing off the pitch was matched on the pitch when he was scoring over 30 goals.

There's no doubt it's in there for Marcus Rashford but it's about having the right attitude and the confidence and then it'll click. For his and Man United's sake, I hope that's pretty soon.

I suffered a lack of self-confidence at times in my career; every player will find things hard at some stage. It's not all smelling of roses for 15-20 years of your career - there are times where your back is against the wall and you must be mentally strong, but the only way to get through it is to keep going, working hard and practicing.

That's what Rashford must do. I don't see him train and I don't know him individually but there's no doubt the talent's there, it's just about having the belief and attitude to try and get better.

No Man United forward would get into Liverpool's front three at the moment

At the minute from what we saw last season or what we've seen already this season, I wouldn't say any Man United player would get into that Liverpool forward line. However, Liverpool may have the better forward players but that doesn't guarantee them a result at Old Trafford, we know that.

As I said earlier, sometimes Man United are a better team against the bigger teams.

Liverpool have great strength in forward positions already, never mind adding Federico Chiesa into the side. They've got off to a good start, Liverpool. The opener against Ipswich was a tough one - they were under immense pressure in the first half but the way they came out in the second half and battered them in the end was impressive.

The result against Brentford showed how strong and powerful they are too.

Liverpool will have another good season, I'm sure of that. They'll believe they can go and frustrate Man United, keep it tight and if they grab a goal, the frustration at Old Trafford will be huge. That'll be part of their game plan.

The goals are flowing nicely for Mohamed Salah

Mo Salah has looked really sharp so far. Two goals in two games and he loves playing at Old Trafford, we know that. His attitude seems to be spot on too. I know there's talk around his contract situation along with Trent and Van Dijk - whether that impacts them later in the season we'll have to wait and see.

As a forward all you're waiting for in pre-season is that first game so you can score your first goal and then hopefully they will flow nicely throughout the season, and certainly that's happened for Mo Salah.

Trent loss would be huge blow to Liverpool

It would be a huge blow if Liverpool were to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold given his history at the club, the fact he was brought up there, and I'm amazed that those three players' contracts have been allowed to be run down.

I don't know how or why that has happened, but it'd be a real blow to Liverpool if one of their own were to leave.

Goals predicted at Old Trafford

Ultimately when you look at Man United last weekend against Brighton and the lapses in concentration defensively, if they don't improve that then Liverpool's front line will have huge success.

There'll be goals in the game, and I think it could be a score-draw at Old Trafford on Sunday. I've mentioned Man United can save their best for the biggest games, and this is one of those.

Alan's score prediction: Draw

Remaining Fixtures

This is a really exciting game and a tough one to call. Brighton have been very impressive in beating Man United and going to a tough place in Goodison Park and scoring three goals, which could've been more that day. Their wingers ripped Everton to shreds.

They'll go to Arsenal full of confidence after the result last weekend too. It's been a great start from Fabian Hürzeler, managing to impose himself on that squad, but I think Arsenal, who got that result despite not playing too well at Aston Villa and have two wins from two themselves, so they will make it tough for Brighton. I think Arsenal will have too much for Brighton in the end.

Leandro Trossard came on last week, scored with his first touch and when a manager brings you off the bench, it's either to protect the game or to win it, and boy did Trossard make an impact. He looked so cool, and it was a clever finish. When Arsenal go in-front they are hard to beat.

Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win

My concern with Southampton over the first two games would be how are they going to score goals. Yes, they are very good technically, controlling possession, but in terms of having that killer instinct, that's where they'll have to improve if they want to stay in the Premier League. They'll have to create chances and start to convert them otherwise that could be a problem for them.

I'll go for a home win. I think Brentford will have too much up front for them

Alan's score prediction: Brentford to Win

I've been impressed with Bournemouth. They were a bit unlucky against Newcastle last weekend and they'll go to Goodison knowing Everton are under huge pressure. Everton got their win at home in the cup, which was important, but Bournemouth will know that if they can keep it tight for the first hour or so, then that won't help Everton at all.

With Everton, I think they have the correct manager in Sean Dyche for in the situation they're in. He's been there and done it, he did a great job last season given the point deductions. I'm going to go for a draw in this one.

It's a tough environment at the minute, a tough football club because of what has gone on in the past, but that's no fault of Sean Dyche.

Sean has inherited a difficult job, with the points deductions, the lack of ability to sign players, and it's about navigating the football club and trying to stay in the Premier League. I think it'll be another tough season for Everton and if there's one manager you'd want in that situation, it'd be him.

Alan's score prediction: Draw

When you talk about tough starts, it couldn't have been tougher for Ipswich with Liverpool and Manchester City in their first two games. Welcome back to the Premier League after 22 years. This is where their season starts, this is where they will think they could go out and get something.

Fulham though have made some clever signings, have a really good manager and it'll be a tough game. However, I think they'll have too much for Ipswich. It'll be a great atmosphere, but I'll go for an away win.

Alan's score prediction: Fulham to Win

It'll be a tough season for Leicester because they'll have to face something to do with the charges, whether it's a points deduction or some form of punishment.

I like Steve Cooper, he got a good point in the first game against Tottenham, but I think Aston Villa will have too much for them here. I've been really impressed with Morgan Rogers, and as a centre forward, when you have missed two howlers, you cannot wait for the next game so I would think Ollie Watkins will be a lot better this weekend. I'll go for an Aston Villa win.

When you look at who Morgan Rogers was up against in that Arsenal midfield, and some of the things he did with the ball, it was a magnificent performance. He didn't deserve to be on the losing side and was without a doubt the standout player on the pitch.

Alan's score prediction: Aston Villa to Win

Nottingham Forest got a great result last week at Southampton and have some really talented players in there. This will be about how Wolves react to the loss against Chelsea. It was a crazy result at Molineux and could've gone either way despite them conceding six.

It'll be very tight this game, so I'll go for a draw.

Alan's score prediction: Draw

I'd be surprised if West Ham caused any problems for Man City here. They got a great result at Crystal Palace and made a really great signing in Max Kilman at the back, but Man City will have too much for them.

When they conceded the first goal against Ipswich it was all about how are City going to react, and it was amazing to see how they did indeed react in the next 10-15 minutes. They could have even scored a few more. I'll go for an away win.

When you're in the form Erling Haaland is in, pretty much through his whole Man City career, he's got the players supplying the ammo but when you've got that feeling and that confidence, you can't wait to get out there and into the next game.

I've been there before, standing in the tunnel, looking at your opponents, and not just thinking, but knowing you're going to score. Erling will have that and It's a great feeling.

Alan's score prediction: Man City to Win

Crystal Palace have been a tad unlucky so far, but it's been a disappointing start. Eze scored the amazing free-kick at Brentford in the first game which was wrongly chalked off at 0-0.

Depending on what happens between now and the end of the transfer window for Chelsea though, I think they'll go into this game full of confidence after the result last weekend. I do think they'll have too much for Crystal Palace.

Palace must keep hold of Eze now before the deadline, and it remains to be seen if they are to lose Marc Guehi, but you'd hope they would have someone lined up if they do so. When you put all that together and the uncertainty around Palace, that's why I am going for a home win.

Alan's score prediction: Chelsea to Win

Newcastle have had two decent results without playing well. They got lucky against Bournemouth; it was a poor decision to disallow the late winner.

They didn't play well, but after they made the subs for 10-15 minutes that did improve Newcastle, and then Gordon got his goal. They still need a statement signing and if they can get that before the game, it could make all the difference mentally to both the team and those in the stands to give them that added excitement.

Tottenham got a disappointing result against Leicester but then scored four last weekend. They were ruthless. Ange made three changes last weekend and all three made an impact, so it's a tough one to call at St James' Park.

If Newcastle get a signing over the line, then I'd go for a home win. If they don't, I'll go for a draw.

Alan's score prediction: Newcastle to Win or Draw

