English Premier League

Arsenal v Brighton: Back glory for Gunners & 6/1 Emirates Bet Builder

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta celebrates victory
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is backed to lead Gunners to victory against Brighton

Paul Higham is backing Arsenal to come away with the points against Brighton, with 6/17.00 and a special 23/124.00 Bet Builders to consider at the Emirates...

Seagulls can score but back Gunners for glory

This week's early kick-off sees fast starters Arsenal and Brighton meet at The Emirates as two of just four teams to win two out of two put their 100% records on the line.

The Gunners came through a tough test at Villa to show Mikel Arteta's men remain the main challengers to Man City, while young Fabian Hurzeler left it very late to beat Man Utd at the Amex.

Arsenal at home is about as tough as it gets though - and it's a much tougher challenge than a woeful Everton and inconsistent Man Utd, and that's represented in their price of 7/18.00 for an away win in north London.

Brighton's away form was poor last season, including a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, but that actually snapped a run of three straight wins at the Emirates, so a few of this squad won't be too daunted by the trip.

Arsenal haven't conceded yet but Villa should've scored last week and Brighton do have the players to trouble them, so the 11/26.50 on the score draw is tempting and I do beloeve the Seagulls will score.

But Arsenal have won eight in a row stretching back to last season, that win at Villa Park will have been a huge boost and Brighton will try and take them on - so all the ingredients that point to an Arsenal win.

Recommended Bet

Back Arsenal to win & both teams to score @

SBK7/4

Welbeck well worth backing

Danny Welbeck Brighton.jpg

There's plenty of form players in this game with Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz on song for Arsenal with goals and assists for both already.

So there's no surprise to see Saka priced at 4/61.67 and Havertz quoted at 10/111.91 in the goal or assist market with Leandro Trossard also odds-on at 5/61.84 despite not starting a game yet.

Havertz has scored six and assisted three in his last eight league games at the Emirates while Saka has had a hand in 17 goals (scored 12, assisted 5) in his last 19 league games for the Gunners so it's hard to look beyond those two for the hosts.

Danny Welbeck has scored in the opening two games and also provided an assist, and after scoring against his old side last week he's 9/25.50 to score anytime against another of his former employers here.

With two goals, and assist, five shots and three on target in just two games, Welbeck's been heavily involved so the price of 6/52.20 on him for just 1+ shot on target here is well worth taking.

Recommended Bet

Back Saka & Havertz goal or assist & Welbeck 1+ shot on target @

SBK6/1

Stats to back with FREE Bet Builder

Since the free Bet Builder offer returns on the Sportsbook, then here's a few stats-based player props to consider to try and make the most of it.

David Raya has made three saves in both games so far while Brighton have hit the target nine times from 24 efforts in just two outings. Back the Arsenal keeper to make 3+ saves again at 9/52.80.

Saka has been fouled six times in two league games so far and had 16 games where he was fouled three times or more last season. Brughton fouled him six times in two matches so we'll back him to be fouled another 3+ times at 1/12.00.

Arsenal have two playes who have given away six fouls already, Havertz and Thomas Partey. Havertz is 6/42.50 but Partey 3/14.00 to give 3+ fouls away - which only he's managed in both outings this season. All that adds up to a tasty treble for a free Bet Builder.

Recommended Bet

Back Arsenal keeper 3+ saves, Partey 3+ fouls & Saka fouled 3+ times @

SBK23/1

Recommended bets

