Football Accumulator Tips: Back 9/1 'Match Odds 90' Acca on Saturday

Leg #1 - Aston Villa to beat Leicester @ 3/4

Villa were unfortunate against Arsenal only losing the expected goals (xG) battle 1.28 v 0.87 whilst registering nine shots, four on target with five shots inside the box. On the opening weekend they beat West Ham at the London Stadium, winning 2-1 - they lost the xG battle but won the shot count. Ollie Watkins has not featured for longer than 65 minutes this term and they are trying to bed in summer signings so indifferent performances can be expected.

Last term they beat all the promoted sides on the road, scoring at least three goals.

I have Villa down in 10th place for expected points (xPts), but they will perform much better as the season progresses. Last term their record against sides that finished 12th and below was W12-D4-L1.

The Foxes looked like relegation certainties without any potential points deduction. They managed a 1-1 draw at home to Spurs but were out shot 10 v 1 in the opening 45 minutes as Spurs had five unanswered shots on target. A goal by 37-year-old Jamie Vardy just after half time against the run of play salvaged a point. Fulham had no issues winning 2-1 recording 18 shots with six on target and 13 inside the box.

The Foxes have conceded more shots and shots on target than Ipswich who have faced both Man City and Liverpool so far this season.

Leg #2 - Bristol City to beat Derby @ 29/10

The Robins have lost just two of their last 13 Championship games and have started this term well, sitting 7th in the table with five points from three games. Manager Liam Manning has the fans believing that they can challenge for a top six finish and the arrivals of Scott Twine, Sinclair Armstrong and Fally Mayulu from SK Rapid have raised expectations.

Mayulu has started well in the Championship with two goals from his opening three games and he has managed six shots on target. Only three sides have found the net more than City this term, whilst they sit fifth for xG with only QPR having had more shots on target. Over the last seven home games in the Championship, the Robins have won five and drawn two with four clean sheets.

Derby have been very fortunate to collect the points they have this season. Their only victory came at home to Middlesbrough where they won 1-0 but lost the xG battle 1.55 vs 1.05 and the shot count 20 vs 3, with the Rams scoring from a defensive error leading to their only shot on target.

Concerns around the performances have already been circulating and it's not hard to see why. So far this term they have conceded an average of 1.9 xGA, lost all three games on the xG battle, only three sides have conceded more shots and just five teams have conceded more shots on target.

Going forward it's no better; no side has had fewer shots, just four teams have had fewer shots on target and their xG per shot is the third lowest. Defeat in the EFL Cup to Barrow in midweek will have further dented confidence. The Rams were one of the pre-season favourites for relegation, and three league games into the season nothing has been done to ease those fears.

Leg #3 - Birmingham to beat Wigan @ 4/9

The Blues continue to look strong in League One, they currently sit fifth and just two points behind leaders Stockport. It was a disappointing start to the season as they only managed a home draw with Reading, but they have now returned back-to-back wins at Wycombe and Leyton Orient. They now return home to St Andrews to welcome Wigan who have three points from their three games, scoring just once.

The Blues sit in the top four for the usual metrics of fewest shots and shots on target conceded - only Charlton have a lower xGA so far this term. Going forward, Birmingham don't fire off that many shots, but they have recorded one of the highest number of shots on target, Wigan will need to stop Alfie May, who has three goals this season from a xG of 2.06, he has eight shots, of which five have been on target.

Wigan have a total xG this season of just 1.67 or 0.55 per game. No side has had fewer shots on target and only Charlton have registered fewer shots, so its clear scoring goals is a big ask for the Latics this weekend. Their only victory this term was over Crawley who despite a good start to the season sit 19th on xPts, Crawley won the xG battle 0.95 vs 0.43 and the shot count 14 vs 3, with Wigan scoring from their only effort on target.

Leg #4 - Walsall to beat Cheltenham @ 3/4

The Saddlers have started the season well with wins over Morecambe and Swindon - they did lose at Tranmere, but won the xG battle 1.52 vs 0.24. Tranmere managed to score from just three shots and one shot on target, while Walsall managed 22 touches in the box to Tranmere's seven with 11 shots as the Saddlers came away with nothing to show for their dominance.

I have them top of League Two on expected points and second on xG difference and over their last 24 home fixtures they have lost just five, winning seven of the last 10. No side has conceded fewer shots than Walsall with an average of just 3.59 per 90 minutes. Whilst at the other no other team has put more crosses than the Saddlers and they sit third for touches in the opposition box.

Cheltenham have collected just 15 points from their last 18 league games as they were relegated to League Two, life in this league has not started well as they have lost to both Grimsby and Wimbledon with their sole victory coming at home to Newport. They are yet to win the xG battle this season and generated just 0.08 in their home defeat to Wimbledon.

The Robins have conceded one of the highest numbers of shots and only three sides have conceded more shots on target, more worryingly is that their shots conceded to goal conversion rate is one of the highest in League Two. Walsall will flood the box with crosses, set pieces and long throws and Cheltenham have a young side that has little depth and it's going to be a tough ask for them to get anything from this game.

