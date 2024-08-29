Serie A Weekend Tips: Back Juve wager to keep on working at 9/5
Dan Fitch has tips for the biggest Serie A games from Italy and thinks that there is value in backing another win for the early table-toppers Juventus, when they host struggling Roma.
Inter can win second successive game
Hot Parma start will cool at Napoli
Goals likely when leaky Lazio host Milan
Juve will end weekend on top with Roma win
Inter v Atalanta (Friday, 19:45)
There are some heavyweight clashes in Serie A this weekend, starting with Inter's match with Atalanta.
The reigning Scudetto holders picked up their first win of the season last weekend, with a 2-0 home victory against Lecce. It leaves them with four points after two games and second in the fledgling Serie A table. Lautaro Martinez missed the Lecce match with injury and is a doubt for this game, which could see new signing Mehdi Taremi deputise once more.
After crushing Lecce 4-0 away in their opening game, it was a surprise to see Atalanta lose 2-1 at Torino, having let an early lead slip. Now they face another away trip, with the Gewiss Stadium still undergoing renovation. Inter should inflict a second defeat upon them, but Atalanta have the firepower to get on the scoresheet, with a home win and both teams to score priced at 2/13.00.
Napoli v Parma (Saturday, 19:45)
Parma are back in the big time and will be hoping that their fine form since returning to Serie A, will endure this trip to Napoli.
Fabio Pecchia's team have made an unbeaten start to the new season, despite facing a daunting set of opening fixtures. After drawing 1-1 with Fiorentina at home, Parma pulled off a major shock last weekend when they defeated AC Milan 2-1. Now they face their first away game of the campaign, after a three-year spell outside of the top flight.
Napoli bounced back from a 3-0 defeat at Verona, with a victory by the same scoreline against Bologna. They are now looking to finalise a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku, with Victor Osimhen a potential departure before the transfer deadline. This could be a test too far for Parma, with a Napoli win and under 3.5 goals priced at 6/52.20.
Lazio v AC Milan (Saturday, 19:45)
AC Milan go into this Saturday night clash with Lazio, still waiting for their first win of the season.
It's not been the best start for new manager Paulo Fonseca and it could have been worse. Milan were 2-0 down at Torino before scoring two last-gasp goals to bring the scores level. Then they lost 2-1 at Parma and the margin could have easily been wider.
Lazio started the season with a 3-1 win against Venezia, but then lost 2-1 at Udinese last weekend. With these teams being in goal-laden games in which they have conceded, combining both teams to score with over 2.5 goals looks an obvious bet at 1/12.00.
Juventus v Roma (Sunday, 19:45)
Juventus are the only team in Serie A to have won both of their two games and they will be looking for a third successive victory on Sunday, when they host Roma.
The Old Lady have enjoyed 3-0 wins against both Como and Verona. In the latter match, Dusan Vlahovic opened his account for the season with a brace. Thiago Motta now faces his toughest test since taking charge of Juve, though this Roma side have made a poor start to the new campaign.
A disappointing 0-0 draw at Cagliari was followed by an even worse result last weekend, as Roma lost 2-1 at home against Empoli. Based on the early form of these teams, a Juventus victory should be a shorter price and you can back them to win half-time/full-time at 9/52.80.
Recommended bets
