Premier League Manager Markets Live: Klopp 12/1 to be next boss sacked after poor start
Editor
08 September 2022
3:00 min read Get rolling Premier League 2022/23 manager betting news with the latest from the sack race and markets on appointments... Thursday 8 September - 11:15 Rodgers a hot favourite but Klopp enters the fray Jurgen Klopp is into 12/1 fourth favourite to be the Next PL Manager to Leave their Club after his Liverpool side suffered a shuddering 4-1 defeat at Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Reds have endured a poor start to the season, winning just two of their seven games in all competitions so far, conceding an alarming 10 goals in the process. Liverpool have been well below their best so far this term but last night's defeat - in which they were 3-0 down at the interval and lucky not to be double that - was arguably the first sign that all is not well within the camp. It couldn't happen...could it?#LFC | #NAPLIV pic.twitter.com/0YY1FHAUDr -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 7, 2022 Under fire Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is the red hot 4/11 favourite in the market though the fact that he hasn't been dismissed yet following Sunday's 5-2 defeat at Brighton suggests he will be in charge for the Foxes' home game against Aston Villa on Saturday. Coincidentally, it's Villa boss Steven Gerrard who is second favourite (6/1) to be the next manager to leave meaning Saturday's game is rather cheekily being dubbed El Sackico. Thursday 8 September - 10:00 Tuchel an outsider to get Brighton job Thomas Tuchel is a 25/1 outsider in the Next Brighton Manager market after being sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday, with Seagulls manager Graham Potter extremely likely to replace him. Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Potter to become their new boss which means a vacany will arise at the Amex Stadium. In a wide open market current Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is the early 11/2 favourite just ahead of Kjetil Knutsen (6/1) and under pressure Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers (13/2). With Brighton flying high in the Premier League the position of new manager is likely to be a much sought after one with a domino effect possibly arising should a manager need to leave his current position in order to take up the role at the Amex. Current Premier League managers in the running include Thomas Frank at 15/2 and Steve Cooper at 14/1, while a trio of out-of-work managers - Mauricio Pochettino (12/1), Scott Parker (12/1) and Sean Dyche (14/1) - are also listed in the early betting. Wednesday 7 September - 17:30 Potter continues to be backed with talks confirmed Graham Potter is now into [1.39] on the Betfair Exchange to become the next Chelsea manager after it was confirmed this afternoon that Brighton have granted permission for their boss to speak to the London club. Nearly £60,000 has been matched on the market - where you can back (something you think will happen) or lay (something you think won't happen) - with nearly £50,000 traded on Potter. From a high of [4.0] when the market first opened, Potter has already been matched at a low of [1.2] before drifting again to his current price. If the market is to be believed then Potter's only serious rival for the job appears to be former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino who is currently second favourite at [6.0] having been backed from a high of [10.0]. Wednesday 7 September - 13:30 Potter shortens ahead of talks with Chelsea Graham Potter is [1.51] to become the next Chelsea manager after Brighton gave the Blues' owners permission to speak to their boss. The London Evening Standard has reported that Brighton have given Chelsea the greenlight to discuss the vacancy with Potter. Graham Potter is now 1.51 on the Exchange to be the next Chelsea boss£40,000 matched with £32,000 involving Potter...#CFC | #BHAFC -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) September 7, 2022 The Seagulls boss was installed as the early favourite on Wednesday morning when news of Thomas Tuchel's dismissal broke. Ex-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is [4.1] but, unlike Potter and Rodgers, he is out of work after leaving PSG, so could be easier to recruit. Wednesday 7 September - 11:15 Tuchel sacked with Potter odds-on for next Chelsea manager Bettors rushed to make Graham Potter the odds-on favourite to become the next Chelsea manager after Thomas Tuchel was sacked. The Brighton boss is [1.81] on the Betfair Exchange amid reports that the west London club will ask the Seagulls board for permission to speak to Potter today. Brighton are fourth in the Premier League and Potter, who is has been in charge there since 2019, appears to be new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's number one target. The Blues are also interested in Mauricio Pochettino [3.85] and Zinedine Zidane [10.0], both of whom are out of work. As the Exchange market takes shape, however, there is no doubt who punters expect to see in the Stamford Bridge dugout next. Wednesday 7 September - 10:30 Tuchel sacked with Potter and Poch potential replacements Brighton boss Graham Potter 15/2 and Mauricio Pochettino 3/1, the former-Tottenham boss, are the early frontrunners in the next Chelsea manager betting after Thomas Tuchel was sacked. The German's dismissal followed last night's 1-0 to defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Zinedine Zidane, who hasn't worked since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2020/21 season, is 4/1. Southampton's Raph Hasehuttl is 6/1 while Maxi Allegri, Brendan Rodgers and Roberto Martinez are all 12/1. Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard in January 2021. Chelsea went on to win the Champions League under Tuchel five months later. They finished third in the Premier League last season and reached two domestic finals. After spending £200m in the transfer window this summer, however, they have made a mixed start to the season with three wins, one draw and two defeats in the league. They are sixth in the table and the club's new American owners have decided a change is necessary. Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. -- Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022 Monday 5 September - 14:30 Dyche backed to succeed Rodgers Betting was suspended on Brendan Rodgers becoming the second Premier League manager to lose his job this season after Leicester's 5-2 defeat to Brighton. It was the Foxes' fifth defeat in six matches and left them bottom of the table with 16 goals conceded. They are [2.64] to be relegated. The market on who will replace Rodgers is already up and Sean Dyche 2/1 is the favourite. That won't be a surprise as Dyche is admired for his work with Burnley who he took into the Premier League and kept there, leaving before last season's relegation. Less predictable was seeing Mauricio Pochettino installed as second favourite at 9/2. He left PSG in the summer after a season-and-a-half in charge and appointing him would be a coup for the Foxes owners. Another Argentinian, Macelo Bielsa, comes next in the betting at 17/2. He left Leeds last season after getting them promoted and enjoying a successful first season back in the top flight. Friday 2 September - 10:30 Rodgers backed for Leicester exit Brendan Rodgers is 4/6 to be the next Premier League manager to leave his job after he took aim at Leicester's owners following their defeat to Manchester United. Leicester are bottom of the table after five matches and Rodgers said: "This is not the club it was two years ago." The remarks fuelled speculation that he has irresolvable differences with the owners and will soon leave the club that he has managed since 2019. Under his management they have won the FA Cup and enjoyed good runs in Europe, but relations appear to have soured. Leicester travel to Brighton on Sunday in the Premier League. Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard follows behind Rodgers in the market at 7/4, while winless Wolves boss Bruno Lage is 13/2. Thursday 1 September - 13:30 Exchange market open on Bournemouth boss Sean Dyche is the favourite to become the next manager of Bournemouth after they began life without Scott Parker by drawing 0-0 with Wolves. Gary O'Neill was in charge as caretaker manager but it is Dyche who continues to lead the betting on the Sportsbook and in the new Exchange market. Dyche left Burnley near the end of last season and, from the moment betting opened on who will be next in the Cherries hotseat, he's been popular with punters. Although not with everyone. Our columnist Alex Keble thinks Dyche should wait for a better offer and says Kjetil Knutsen, who has worked wonders at Bodo Glimt, would be an ideal fit on the south coast. Wednesday 31 August - 11:00 Tuchel backed to leave after defeat Thomas Tuchel was backed into 9/1 from 25/1 to be the next Premier League manager to leave after Chelsea crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Southampton. It was the Blues' second defeat of the season and will send alarm bells ringing at a club that has had a busy summer in the transfer market. New signing Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea the lead at St Mary's before the hosts came back to win. Tuchel slammed his side's defending and said they were "too easy to beat" afterwards. They have signed Kalidou Koulibaly but he was suspended, while Wesley Fofana's arrival from Leicester should be confirmed today. This is not the start to the season that Chelsea's new owners would have wanted though. They have W2L1D1 and are [2.18] to finish in the Premier League's top four. At 9/1, Tuchel is a shorter price than Hasehuttl 12/1, the manager to whom he lost last night, in the next boss out betting. Yesterday Scott Parker became the first English top flight manager to lose his job as Bournmeouth sacked him. Sean Dyche is 17/20 to succeed Parker. Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, is 6/5 to be the next Premier League boss to leave, followed by Steven Gerrard 2/1. Tuesday 30 August - 10:30 Dyche backed for Bournemouth after Parker sacked Sean Dyche is 13/8 favourite to become Bournemouth's next manager after the Premier League club sacked Scott Parker. Parker became the first English top flight manager to lose his job this season - winning the sack race - after the Cherries crashed to their third defeat in a row, going down 9-0 to Liverpool on Saturday. After getting Bournemouth promoted, Parker might have expected more time and, at 4pm on Saturday when they were trailing 5-0 at Anfield, he was as long as 22/1 in the sack race market. But Saturday's thumping followed defeats to Arsenal (3-0) and Man City (4-0). An opening day victory over Aston Villa aside, the only notable thing about Bournemouth's performances this term was Parker's touchline attire. Now his house of cardigans has collapsed. The south coast club have acted quickly as the [1.42] relegation favourites bid to stay in the Premier League. Gary O'Neil will take interim charge but the club will try to make a swift appointment. Dyche is out of work after leaving Burnley near the end of last season. He got the Lancastrian club into the Premier League in 2016 and kept them there. Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder follows behind at 5/1, while Chelsea legend John Terry is 15/2. Other contenders include Nathan Jones 9/1, O'Neil 10/1 and Michael Carrick 12/1. Monday 22 August - 14:30 Rodgers backed to win sack race Brendan Rodgers is 4/7 to be the first Premier League manager to leave his job this season after the Foxes' poor start to the season continued. They have taken just one point from their opening three matches and were beaten at home by Southampton on Saturday. They have conceded eight goals and bettors think the Leicester board could run out of patience with Rodgers who has been in charge since 2019. Frank Lampard 5/1 and Steven Gerrard 6/1 come next in the betting after Everton drew at home to Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa were outclassed by Crystal Palace. Saturday's win has done Ralph Hasenhuttl the power of good and the Saints manager is out to 9/1. West Ham are the Premier League's bottom club, after losing their first three matches, but bettors think David Moyes 25/1 has credit in the bank there, as long as result pick up soon. Thursday 18 August - 13:30 United boss second favourite to be first out Erik ten Hag was backed into 4/1 in the Premier League sack race betting as Manchester United's poor start continued. The Red Devils have lost their first two matches of the season - 2-1 at home to Brighton and 4-0 away to Brentford and the new boss is already under pressure. Such are United's problems that Betfair opened special markets on their crisis, with Ten Hag even odds to have left his job by Christmas. He is 4/1 to be te first English top flight manager to leave their job this season. Only Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl 2/1 is shorter in the market. United play Liverpool on Monday and the Dutchman will be determined to get a reaction from his players as they take on their fierce rivals before facing Southampton and Leicester away, Arsenal at home, and Crystal Palace away. United are 5/1 to win none of those five games. Manchester United's next 5 Premier League games:Liverpool (H)Southampton (A)Leicester City (A)Arsenal (H)Crystal Palace (A)#MUFC are 5/1 to lose or draw all of them. pic.twitter.com/bpt7g0YJ9Q -- Betfair (@Betfair) August 18, 2022 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/2a486d1daa4620bf465ca33065361ee10e53ccf9.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Editor" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/2a486d1daa4620bf465ca33065361ee10e53ccf9.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/2a486d1daa4620bf465ca33065361ee10e53ccf9.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/2a486d1daa4620bf465ca33065361ee10e53ccf9.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/2a486d1daa4620bf465ca33065361ee10e53ccf9.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Is Jurgen Klopp under pressure to save his job?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-4th/924.324594848" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/specials\/2608550\/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-4th\/924.324594848","entry_title":"Premier League Manager Markets Live: Klopp 12\/1 to be next boss sacked after poor start"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-4th/924.324594848">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Manager%20Markets%20Live%3A%20Klopp%2012%2F1%20to%20be%20next%20boss%20sacked%20after%20poor%20start&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html&text=Premier%20League%20Manager%20Markets%20Live%3A%20Klopp%2012%2F1%20to%20be%20next%20boss%20sacked%20after%20poor%20start" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get rolling Premier League 2022/23 manager betting news with the latest from the sack race and markets on appointments...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday 8 September - 11:15</time><h2>Rodgers a hot favourite but Klopp enters the fray</h2><p></p><p><strong>Jurgen Klopp</strong> is into 12/1 fourth favourite to be the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-4th/924.324594848">Next PL Manager to Leave their Club</a> after his <strong>Liverpool</strong> side suffered a shuddering 4-1 defeat at Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night.</p><p>The Reds have endured a poor start to the season, winning just two of their seven games in all competitions so far, <strong>conceding an alarming 10 goals</strong> in the process.</p><p>Liverpool have been <strong>well below their best so far this term</strong> but last night's defeat - in which they were 3-0 down at the interval and lucky not to be double that - was arguably the first sign that all is not well within the camp.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">It couldn't happen...could it?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NAPLIV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NAPLIV</a> <a href="https://t.co/0YY1FHAUDr">pic.twitter.com/0YY1FHAUDr</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1567609432971907072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 7, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Under fire Leicester boss <strong>Brendan Rodgers</strong> is the red hot <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-4th/924.324594848">4/11 favourite</a> in the market though the fact that he hasn't been dismissed yet following Sunday's 5-2 defeat at Brighton suggests he will be in charge for the Foxes' home game against <strong>Aston Villa</strong> on Saturday.</p><p><span>Coincidentally, it's Villa boss <strong>Steven Gerrard</strong> who is second favourite (6/1) to be the next manager to leave meaning Saturday's game is rather cheekily being dubbed <strong>El Sackico</strong>.</span></p><p><span></span></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday 8 September - 10:00</time></div><h2>Tuchel an outsider to get Brighton job</h2><p></p><p><strong>Thomas Tuchel</strong> is a 25/1 outsider in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-brighton-manager/924.324590381">Next Brighton Manager</a> market after being sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday, with Seagulls manager <strong>Graham Potter</strong> extremely likely to replace him.</p><p><strong>Chelsea</strong> have reached a <strong>verbal agreement</strong> with Potter to become their new boss which means a vacany will arise at the Amex Stadium.</p><p>In a wide open market current Celtic manager <span><strong>Ange Postecoglou</strong> is the early 11/2 favourite just ahead of <strong>Kjetil Knutsen</strong> (6/1) and under pressure Leicester City boss <strong>Brendan Rodgers</strong> (13/2).</span></p><p><span>With Brighton flying high in the Premier League the position of new manager is likely to be <strong>a much sought after one</strong> with a domino effect possibly arising should a manager need to leave his current position in order to take up the role at the Amex.</span></p><p><span>Current Premier League managers in the running include <strong>Thomas Frank</strong> at 15/2 and <strong>Steve Cooper</strong> at 14/1, while a trio of out-of-work managers - <strong>Mauricio Pochettino</strong> (12/1), <strong>Scott Parker</strong> (12/1) and <strong>Sean Dyche</strong> (14/1) - are also listed in the early betting.</span></p><p><span></span></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday 7 September - 17:30</time></div><h2>Potter continues to be backed with talks confirmed</h2><p></p><p><strong>Graham Potter</strong> is now into <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.39</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> on the Betfair Exchange to become the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203100877">next Chelsea manager</a> after it was confirmed this afternoon that Brighton have granted permission for their boss to speak to the London club.</p><p>Nearly <strong>£60,000</strong> has been matched on the market - where you can back (something you think will happen) or lay (something you think won't happen) - with nearly <strong>£50,000</strong> traded on Potter.</p><p>From a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> when the market first opened, Potter has already been matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b> before drifting again to his current price.</p><p>If the market is to be believed then Potter's only serious rival for the job appears to be former Tottenham boss <strong>Mauricio Pochettino</strong> who is currently second favourite at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> having been backed from a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b>.</p><p></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday 7 September - 13:30</time></div><h2>Potter shortens ahead of talks with Chelsea</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203100877">Graham Potter is <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.51</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b></a> to become the next Chelsea manager after Brighton gave the Blues' owners permission to speak to their boss.</p><p>The London Evening Standard has reported that Brighton have given Chelsea the greenlight to discuss the vacancy with Potter.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Graham Potter is now 1.51 on the Exchange to be the next Chelsea boss<br><br>£40,000 matched with £32,000 involving Potter...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BHAFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BHAFC</a></p> -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) <a href="https://twitter.com/BetfairExchange/status/1567515661567401984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 7, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>The Seagulls boss was installed as the early favourite on Wednesday morning when news of Thomas Tuchel's dismissal broke.</p><p>Ex-Tottenham manager <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203100877">Mauricio Pochettino is 4.1</a> but, unlike Potter and Rodgers, he is out of work after leaving PSG, so could be easier to recruit.</p><p></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday 7 September - 11:15</time></div><h2>Tuchel sacked with Potter odds-on for next Chelsea manager</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203100877">Bettors rushed to make Graham Potter the odds-on favourite</a> to become the next Chelsea manager after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203100877">The Brighton boss is <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.81</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> on the Betfair Exchange</a> amid reports that the west London club will ask the Seagulls board for permission to speak to Potter today.</p><p>Brighton are fourth in the Premier League and Potter, who is has been in charge there since 2019, appears to be new <strong>Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's number one target</strong>.</p><p>The Blues are also interested in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203100877">Mauricio Pochettino <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b> and Zinedine Zidane <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b></a>, both of whom are out of work.</p><p>As the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203100877">Exchange market</a> takes shape, however, there is no doubt who punters expect to see in the Stamford Bridge dugout next.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday 7 September - 10:30</time></div><h2>Tuchel sacked with Potter and Poch potential replacements</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-chelsea-manager/924.324496471"><strong>Brighton boss Graham Potter 15/2 and</strong> <strong>Mauricio Pochettino 3/1</strong></a>, the former-Tottenham boss, are the early frontrunners in the next Chelsea manager betting after <strong>Thomas Tuchel was sacked.</strong></p><p>The German's dismissal followed last night's 1-0 to defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.</p><p><strong>Zinedine Zidane</strong>, who hasn't worked since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2020/21 season, is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-chelsea-manager/924.324496471">4/1</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-chelsea-manager/924.324496471">Southampton's Raph Hasehuttl is 6/1 while Maxi Allegri, Brendan Rodgers and Roberto Martinez are all 12/1</a>.</p><p>Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard in January 2021. Chelsea went on to <strong>win the Champions League</strong> under Tuchel five months later.</p><p>They finished third in the Premier League last season and reached two domestic finals.</p><p>After <strong>spending £200m in the transfer window</strong> this summer, however, they have made a mixed start to the season with three wins, one draw and two defeats in the league.</p><p>They are sixth in the table and the club's new American owners have decided a change is necessary.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel.</p> -- Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1567438886594281472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 7, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday 5 September - 14:30</time></div><h2>Dyche backed to succeed Rodgers</h2><p></p><p>Betting was suspended on <strong>Brendan Rodgers</strong> becoming the second Premier League manager to lose his job this season after Leicester's 5-2 defeat to Brighton.</p><p>It was the Foxes' fifth defeat in six matches and left them bottom of the table with 16 goals conceded. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">They are <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.64</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> to be relegated</a>.</p><p>The market on who will replace Rodgers is already up and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-leicester-city-manager/924.324181104">Sean Dyche 2/1 is the favourite</a>.</p><p>That won't be a surprise as Dyche is admired for his work with Burnley who he took into the Premier League and kept there, leaving before last season's relegation.</p><p>Less predictable was seeing <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-leicester-city-manager/924.324181104">Mauricio Pochettino installed as second favourite at 9/2</a>.</p><p>He left PSG in the summer after a season-and-a-half in charge and appointing him would be a coup for the Foxes owners.</p><p>Another Argentinian, <strong>Macelo Bielsa</strong>, comes next in the betting at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-leicester-city-manager/924.324181104">17/2</a>.</p><p>He left Leeds last season after getting them promoted and enjoying a successful first season back in the top flight.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Friday 2 September - 10:30</time></div><h2>Rodgers backed for Leicester exit</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-2nd/924.323166656">Brendan Rodgers is 4/6 to be the next Premier League manager to leave</a> his job after he took aim at Leicester's owners following their defeat to Manchester United.</p><p>Leicester are bottom of the table after five matches and Rodgers said: "This is not the club it was two years ago."</p><p>The remarks fuelled speculation that he has <strong>irresolvable differences</strong> with the owners and will soon leave the club that he has managed since 2019.</p><p>Under his management they have won the FA Cup and enjoyed good runs in Europe, but relations appear to have soured.</p><p>Leicester travel to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202709069">Brighton on Sunday</a> in the Premier League.</p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-2nd/924.323166656">Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard follows behind Rodgers in the market at 7/4, while winless Wolves boss Bruno Lage is 13/2</a>.</span></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday 1 September - 13:30</time></div><h2>Exchange market open on Bournemouth boss</h2><p></p><p><strong>Sean Dyche</strong> is the favourite to become the next manager of Bournemouth after they began life without Scott Parker by drawing 0-0 with Wolves.</p><p>Gary O'Neill was in charge as caretaker manager but it is Dyche who continues to lead the betting on the Sportsbook and in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202855188">the new Exchange market</a>.</p><p>Dyche left Burnley near the end of last season and, from the moment betting opened on who will be next in the Cherries hotseat, he's been <strong>popular with punters</strong>.</p><p>Although not with everyone. Our columnist Alex Keble thinks <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/next-bournemouth-manager-betting-knutsen-deserves-a-chance-300822-722.html">Dyche should wait for a better offer</a> and says Kjetil Knutsen, who has worked wonders at Bodo Glimt, would be an ideal fit on the south coast.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Wednesday 31 August - 11:00</time></div><h2>Tuchel backed to leave after defeat</h2><p></p><p>Thomas Tuchel was <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-2nd/924.323166656">backed into 9/1 from 25/1 to be the next Premier League manager to leave</a> after Chelsea crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Southampton.</p><p>It was the Blues' second defeat of the season and will send alarm bells ringing at a club that has had a busy summer in the transfer market.</p><p>New signing <strong>Raheem Sterling</strong> gave Chelsea the lead at St Mary's before the hosts came back to win.</p><p>Tuchel slammed his side's defending and said they were "too easy to beat" afterwards. They have signed <span>Kalidou Koulibaly but he was suspended, while <strong>Wesley Fofana's arrival from Leicester</strong> should be confirmed today. </span></p><p><span>This is not the start to the season that Chelsea's new owners would have wanted though. They have W2L1D1 and are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792"><b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> to finish in the Premier League's top four</a>.</span></p><p>At 9/1, Tuchel is a shorter price than <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-2nd/924.323166656">Hasehuttl 12/1</a>, the manager to whom he lost last night, in the next boss out betting.</p><p>Yesterday Scott Parker became the first English top flight manager to lose his job as <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/next-bournemouth-manager-betting-knutsen-deserves-a-chance-300822-722.html">Bournmeouth sacked him</a>. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-bournemouth-manager/924.323168715">Sean Dyche is 17/20 to succeed Parker</a>.</p><p><strong>Brendan Rodgers</strong>, meanwhile, is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-2nd/924.323166656">6/5</a> to be the next Premier League boss to leave, followed by <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-2nd/924.323166656">Steven Gerrard 2/1</a>.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Tuesday 30 August - 10:30</time></div><h2>Dyche backed for Bournemouth after Parker sacked</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-bournemouth-manager/924.323168715">Sean Dyche is 13/8 favourite to become Bournemouth's next manager</a> after the Premier League club sacked Scott Parker.</p><p>Parker became the first English top flight manager to lose his job this season - winning the sack race - after the Cherries crashed to their third defeat in a row, <strong>going down 9-0 to Liverpool on Saturday</strong>.</p><p>After getting Bournemouth promoted, Parker might have expected more time and, at 4pm on Saturday when they were trailing 5-0 at Anfield, he was as long as <strong>22/1 in the sack race market</strong>.</p><p>But Saturday's thumping followed <strong>defeats to Arsenal (3-0) and Man City (4-0)</strong>.</p><p>An opening day victory over Aston Villa aside, the only notable thing about Bournemouth's performances this term was Parker's touchline attire. Now his house of cardigans has collapsed.</p><p>The south coast club have acted quickly as the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841"><b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.42</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> relegation favourites</a> bid to stay in the Premier League.</p><p><span><strong>Gary O'Neil</strong> will take interim charge but the club will try to make a swift appointment. </span></p><p><strong>Dyche is out of work after leaving Burnley</strong> near the end of last season. He got the Lancastrian club into the Premier League in 2016 and kept them there.</p><p><span>Middlesbrough boss <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-bournemouth-manager/924.323168715">Chris Wilder follows behind at 5/1, while Chelsea legend John Terry is 15/2</a>.</span><span></span></p><p><span>Other contenders include <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-bournemouth-manager/924.323168715">Nathan Jones 9/1, O'Neil 10/1 and Michael Carrick 12/1</a>.</span></p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Monday 22 August - 14:30</time></div><h2>Rodgers backed to win sack race</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-1st/924.312681298">Brendan Rodgers is 4/7</a> to be the first Premier League manager to leave his job this season after the Foxes' poor start to the season continued.</p><p>They have taken just one point from their opening three matches and were beaten at home by Southampton on Saturday.</p><p>They have conceded eight goals and bettors think the Leicester board could run out of patience with Rodgers who has been in charge since 2019.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-1st/924.312681298">Frank Lampard 5/1 and Steven Gerrard 6/1</a> come next in the betting after Everton drew at home to Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa were outclassed by Crystal Palace.</p><p>Saturday's win has done <strong>Ralph Hasenhuttl</strong> the power of good and the Saints manager is out to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-1st/924.312681298">9/1</a>.</p><p>West Ham are the Premier League's bottom club, after losing their first three matches, but bettors think <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-1st/924.312681298">David Moyes 25/1</a> has credit in the bank there, as long as result pick up soon.</p><div class="live_blog_section"><time>Thursday 18 August - 13:30</time></div><h2>United boss second favourite to be first out</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-1st/924.312681298">Erik ten Hag was backed into 4/1</a> in the Premier League sack race betting as Manchester United's poor start continued.</p><p>The Red Devils have <strong>lost their first two matches of the season</strong> - 2-1 at home to Brighton and 4-0 away to Brentford and the new boss is already under pressure.</p><p>Such are United's problems that <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/man-utd-crisis-betting-latest-odds-ronaldo-to-leave-and-ten-hag-to-stay-170822-204.html">Betfair opened special markets on their crisis</a>, with Ten Hag even odds to have left his job by Christmas.</p><p>He is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-1st/924.312681298">4/1 to be te first English top flight manager to leave</a> their job this season.</p><p>Only Southampton's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-1st/924.312681298">Ralph Hasenhuttl 2/1</a> is shorter in the market.</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-acca-builder-liverpool-and-utd-to-draw-180822-722.html">United play Liverpool on Monday</a> and the Dutchman will be determined to get a reaction from his players as they take on their <strong>fierce rivals</strong> before facing Southampton and Leicester away, Arsenal at home, and Crystal Palace away. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/man-utd-in-crisis-specials/924.320919906">United are 5/1 to win none of those five games</a>.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Manchester United's next 5 Premier League games:<br><br>Liverpool (H)<br>Southampton (A)<br>Leicester City (A)<br>Arsenal (H)<br>Crystal Palace (A)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a> are 5/1 to lose or draw all of them. <a href="https://t.co/bpt7g0YJ9Q">pic.twitter.com/bpt7g0YJ9Q</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1560240256691183618?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 18, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p></p></div> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 10 Get 2</h2> 