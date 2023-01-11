</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Patrice Evra
11 January 2023
4:00 min read "dateModified": "2023-01-11T16:43:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/RashfordSmiling-thumb-1280x720-174610.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra is back to preview the lead up to the huge Manchester derby on Saturday, talking about Marcus Rashford's incredible form, the possibility of Wout Wehgorst and how Old Trafford is returning to the Theatre of Dreams... We are seeing how good Rashford is when he plays with a smile Wout Weghorst could be a success at United I feel "confident" ahead of Mancheser derby Old Trafford is getting back to the "Theatre of Dreams" 100% Ten Hag is the man Marcus Rashford doesn't surprise me because this is what I expected from him from the start. Marcus lost his happiness and when I was at one of the games I said to him "what's the most important thing for me now is to see you smiling because you've got the quality but sometimes when I watch you it looks like you're bored on the pitch." I think the problem was away from the pitch and there were things that we didn't know about. When I told him that, he said I was correct. United fans appreciate what he is doing for the kids but right now his main focus isn't off the pitch, it's scoring goals for Man United. You have to be honest, when you prioritise football over anything else, that's when things work. If you want to play at the highest level, football has to be your priority. Marcus' main focus is Man United. People expect him to score 20 or 30 goals, I don't expect that because no matter if he keeps scoring, I don't think he's a killer, he's an important player for United but we still need a goal scorer. I don't expect Marcus Rashford to score 25 goals every season, maybe he will prove me wrong, I think he can do it in one season but this is not his goal, I said to him he needs to enjoy what he is doing, enjoy running, enjoy defending and the goals will come. We need to give credit to Benni McCarthy, he's responsible for all the forward players and you can see he is doing a good job. Maybe he is the one saying to Marcus that he needs to score more goals and be a killer. So, I think what United are doing with Marcus Rashford is good work because I see someone happy. That is the key. It's the biggest difference I see in Marcus Rashford, now he is smiling. Before, when he scored a goal you could see he was angry and upset with something, now he is happy. A happy Marcus Rashford is dangerous. He's electric. Wout Weghorst could be a success at United Reports are saying that Wout Weghorst looks set to sign for Man United, we've been here before, we've had so many players looking set to sign and we need to be careful, but he is a good player. As a player, what I like about him is he reminds me a little bit of Olivier Giroud. He plays with his back to goal, with his stamina, he's strong physically and he knows how to keep the ball. He knows how to play in that fixed position, players like Rashford and all the team will enjoy playing with a player like that. Like Giroud, sometimes you just pass them the ball and you can run behind them. He's a good finisher and he can finish with both feet. He's strong in the air. That's the kind of striker that I can see being successful if they sign for United. You can see that he's not just a goal scorer, you can see that Ten Hag wants to have more control in matches and I think United's problem is they are winning but they don't control the games for 90 minutes and with those kinds of players, they let you breathe when you are under pressure. You can play the ball to him, on his chest, on his head and he will keep the ball or can make assists for other players. Tactically and technically, I think he could be a really interesting player for United. This would be great, but let's wait until he is playing in a United shirt. When you perform with other clubs in other leagues you will always be judged when you do it in the Premier League. I was named the best French young player, I was playing with the French national team, I played in the final of the Champions League, but when I came to United not many people knew who I was, so I had to prove myself. I want United to stick to the plan against City I feel good, I feel confident, like I did before the previous game, but at half time in that one we were 4-0 down and we were just watching City play. What I want in this game is, first of all, to forget that other match because it was horrific, and I also want them to respect the plan. I want them to stick to the plan. I don't expect United to control the game because if they want to play to have possession of the ball against City they are going to lose. I think United can hurt them really badly. Looking at their weaknesses, City concede goals. You can score against them. When I watch City, I feel like any team can score against them, but if it's their day then they can destroy you. They can make you watch them, like they did against United earlier in the season. Of course, I'm confident. We've got a good record now and the atmosphere at Old Trafford is electric, everything is perfect. But sometimes in football when everything is perfect you can receive a big slap. I want United to play this as a derby, but they have to stick to the plan. Ten Hag will have a plan. If United play like the way they played against Arsenal and Liverpool, they weren't in control of the game but they were clinical. It's going to be a big test for Marcus Rashford because it's ok to score in six consecutive matches, but that wasn't really against the biggest teams, and now it's the kind of game where you need your number nine. I know exactly what will happen if we lose this game. The reports and everyone will say we need a number nine. You will see it everywhere "United need a number nine." So, it's a big test for United and it's a big test for Rashford, Martial and Garnacho, whoever plays upfront. Whoever plays upfront will have a big responsibility because I know that if United lose, they will be to blame. There have been some big changes since the last derby I think United are now more consistent, I expect this season to be like a rollercoaster but at the moment we have more ups than downs. There are two things that I still don't like about United, the first is they aren't clinical enough and secondly they aren't in charge, they aren't in control. Maybe the team isn't ready yet to be in control for 90 minutes or even 70 minutes. When we play against teams, yes we're winning, but we still aren't in control and this is dangerous, especially when you play against teams like Man City. Of course, now there's a different atmosphere. I feel like now there's no pressure. Since we've come back from the World Cup without Cristiano in the team, I feel like people are happy. Let's be honest, people are also relieved. They feel like they don't have all that talk around the club anymore. United right now are healthy. When you have the fans, it's key, especially in derby games or when they play teams like Liverpool. They are the key. There's a healthy atmosphere. The fans are behind the players. No matter what happens in the match, if United have a difficult first 15 minutes against City, that's when they will be key. Old Trafford is getting back to being the theatre of dreams for United I always say, playing at Old Trafford is the theatre of dreams of United, but it's the theatre of nightmares for opponents. Recently, it's been the theatre of nightmares for us too, but we've started to change that and you can see that the fans that go there are happy with what they see, they are happy with Ten Hag. If you ask any United fan, they will say "100%, Ten Hag is the man." Before, when it was Mourinho, Solskjaer or Van Gaal there wasn't that certainty, now they understand that this man has brought discipline back to the club. Mancunians are working people, they don't need flashy players, they want players that work hard and run and tackle. I never forget that when I was playing for United I could feel that working history, and the first thing I knew I had to do was run and really work hard, then the fans would really get behind you and the rest would come.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/RashfordSmiling-thumb-1280x720-174610.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Patrice Evra" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/RashfordSmiling-thumb-1280x720-174610.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/RashfordSmiling-thumb-1280x720-174610.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/RashfordSmiling-thumb-1280x720-174610.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/RashfordSmiling-thumb-1280x720-174610.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Manchester United's Marcus Rashford"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Rashford has scored in six straight appearances for Manchester United</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Patrice%20Evra%20Exclusive%3A%20A%20Happy%20Marcus%20Rashford%20can%20be%20%22dangerous%22&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-manchester-derby-preview-a-happy-marcus-rashford-can-be-dangerous-110123-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-manchester-derby-preview-a-happy-marcus-rashford-can-be-dangerous-110123-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-manchester-derby-preview-a-happy-marcus-rashford-can-be-dangerous-110123-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-manchester-derby-preview-a-happy-marcus-rashford-can-be-dangerous-110123-1183.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-manchester-derby-preview-a-happy-marcus-rashford-can-be-dangerous-110123-1183.html&text=Patrice%20Evra%20Exclusive%3A%20A%20Happy%20Marcus%20Rashford%20can%20be%20%22dangerous%22" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra is back to preview the lead up to the huge Manchester derby on Saturday, talking about Marcus Rashford's incredible form, the possibility of Wout Wehgorst and how Old Trafford is returning to the Theatre of Dreams...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>We are seeing how good Rashford is when he plays with a smile</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Wout Weghorst could be a success at United</h3> </li> <li> <h3>I feel "confident" ahead of Mancheser derby</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Old Trafford is getting back to the "Theatre of Dreams"</h3> </li> <li> <h3>100% Ten Hag is the man</h3> </li> <hr><p><strong>Marcus Rashford</strong> doesn't surprise me because this is what I expected from him from the start.</p><p>Marcus <strong>lost his happiness</strong> and when I was at one of the games I said to him "what's the most important thing for me now is to see you smiling because you've got the quality but sometimes when I watch you it looks like you're bored on the pitch."</p><p>I think the problem was away from the pitch and there were things that we didn't know about. <strong>When I told him that, he said I was correct.</strong></p><p>United fans appreciate what he is doing for the kids but right now his main focus isn't off the pitch, it's scoring goals for Man United. You have to be honest, when you prioritise football over anything else, that's when things work.</p><p>If you want to play at the highest level, football has to be your priority. <strong>Marcus' main focus is Man United.</strong></p><p>People expect him to score 20 or 30 goals, I don't expect that because no matter if he keeps scoring, I don't think he's a killer, he's <strong>an important player</strong> for United but <strong>we still need</strong> a goal scorer.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Rashford%20Old%20Trafford%20Europa.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Rashford Old Trafford Europa.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Rashford%20Old%20Trafford%20Europa-thumb-1280x720-175303.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>I don't expect Marcus Rashford to score 25 goals every season, maybe he will prove me wrong, I think he can do it in one season but this is not his goal, I said to him <strong>he needs to enjoy</strong> what he is doing, enjoy running, enjoy defending and the goals will come.</p><p>We need to give credit to <strong>Benni McCarthy,</strong> he's responsible for all the forward players and you can see he is doing a good job. Maybe he is the one saying to Marcus that he <strong>needs to score more goals</strong> and be a killer.</p><p>So, I think what United are doing with Marcus Rashford is good work because I see someone happy.<strong> That is the key</strong>. It's the biggest difference I see in Marcus Rashford, now he is smiling. Before, when he scored a goal you could see he was angry and upset with something, now he is happy.</p><p><strong>A happy Marcus Rashford is dangerous</strong>. He's electric.</p><h2><strong>Wout Weghorst could be a success at United</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Reports are saying that <strong>Wout Weghorst</strong> looks set to sign for Man United, we've been here before, we've had so many players looking set to sign and we need to be careful, <strong>but he is a good player.</strong></p><p>As a player, what I like about him is he <strong>reminds me a little bit of Olivier Giroud</strong>. He plays with his back to goal, with his stamina, he's strong physically and he knows how to keep the ball.</p><p>He knows how to play in that fixed position, players like Rashford and all the team will enjoy playing with a player like that. Like Giroud, sometimes you just pass them the ball and you can run behind them.</p><p>He's a <strong>good finisher</strong> and he can finish with<strong> both feet</strong>. He's strong in the air. That's the kind of striker that <strong>I can see being successful</strong> if they sign for United.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/03/weghorst%20header%201280-thumb-1280x720-149458.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for weghorst header 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/weghorst%20header%201280-thumb-1280x720-149458-thumb-1280x720-175180.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>You can see that he's not just a goal scorer, you can see that<strong> Ten Hag </strong>wants to have more control in matches and I think United's problem is they are winning but they don't control the games for 90 minutes and with those kinds of players, <strong>they let you breathe </strong>when you are under pressure.</p><p>You can play the ball to him, on his chest, on his head and he will <strong>keep the ball or can make assists </strong>for other players. Tactically and technically, I think he could be a <strong>really interesting player for United.</strong></p><p>This would be great, but let's wait until he is playing in a United shirt. When you perform with other clubs in other leagues you will always be judged when you do it in the <strong>Premier League.</strong></p><p>I was <strong>named the best French young player</strong>, I was playing with the French national team, I played in the final of the Champions League, but when I came to United not many people knew who I was, so <strong>I had to prove myself.</strong></p><h2><strong>I want United to stick to the plan against City</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I feel good, I feel <strong>confident,</strong> like I did before the previous game, but at half time in that one we were 4-0 down and we were just watching City play. What I want in this game is, first of all, to <strong>forget that other match</strong> because it was horrific, and I also want them to <strong>respect the plan</strong>. I want them to stick to the plan.</p><p>I don't expect United to control the game because if they want to play to have possession of the ball against City they are going to lose. I think <strong>United can hurt them</strong> really badly. Looking at their weaknesses, <strong>City concede goals</strong>. You can score against them.</p><p>When I watch City, I feel like <strong>any team can score against them</strong>, but if it's their day then <strong>they can destroy you</strong>. They can make you watch them, like they did against United earlier in the season.</p><p>Of course, I'm confident. We've got a good record now and the <strong>atmosphere at Old Trafford</strong> is electric, everything is perfect. But sometimes in football when everything is perfect you can<strong> receive a big slap.</strong></p><p>I want United to play this as a derby, but they have to stick to the plan. <strong>Ten Hag will have a plan.</strong></p><p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik%20Ten%20Hag%20Manchester%20United%20clap%201280.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Erik Ten Hag Manchester United clap 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Erik%20Ten%20Hag%20Manchester%20United%20clap%201280-thumb-1280x720-175105.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p><p>If United play like the way they played against Arsenal and Liverpool, <strong>they weren't in control of the game but they were clinical.</strong></p><p>It's going to be a big test for<strong> Marcus Rashford</strong> because it's ok to score in <strong>six consecutive matches</strong>, but that wasn't really against the biggest teams, and now it's the kind of game where you need your number nine.</p><p>I know exactly what will happen if we lose this game. The reports and everyone will say we need a number nine. You will see it everywhere <strong>"United need a number nine."</strong> So, it's a big test for United and it's a big test for <strong>Rashford, Martial and Garnacho</strong>, whoever plays upfront.</p><p>Whoever plays upfront will have a big responsibility because I know that if United lose, they will be to blame.</p><h2><strong>There have been some big changes since the last derby</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I think United are now more <strong>consistent</strong>, I expect this season to be like a rollercoaster but at the moment we have more ups than downs. There are two things that I <strong>still don't like about United</strong>, the first is <strong>they aren't clinical</strong> enough and secondly <strong>they aren't in charge</strong>, they aren't in control.</p><p>Maybe the team isn't ready yet to be in control for 90 minutes or even 70 minutes. When we play against teams, yes we're winning, but we still aren't in control and this is dangerous, especially when you play against teams like <strong>Man City.</strong></p><p>Of course, now there's a <strong>different atmosphere</strong>. I feel like now there's no pressure. Since we've come back from the World Cup<strong> without Cristiano </strong>in the team, I feel like people are happy. Let's be honest, <strong>people are also relieved.</strong> They feel like they don't have all that talk around the club anymore. United right now are healthy.</p><p>When you have <strong>the fans, it's key</strong>, especially in derby games or when they play teams like Liverpool. They are the key. There's a healthy atmosphere.<strong> The fans are behind the players.</strong></p><p>No matter what happens in the match, if United have a difficult first 15 minutes against City, that's when they will be key.</p><h2><strong>Old Trafford is getting back to being the theatre of dreams for United</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I always say, <strong>playing at Old Trafford is the theatre of dreams</strong> of United, but it's the theatre of nightmares for opponents. Recently, it's been the <strong>theatre of nightmares for us too</strong>, but we've started to change that and you can see that the fans that go there are happy with what they see, <strong>they are happy with Ten Hag.</strong></p><p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Old%20Trafford.600x450.jpg"><img alt="Old Trafford.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Old%20Trafford-thumb-1280xauto-175297.600x450.jpg" width="1280" height="960" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p><p>If you ask any United fan, they will say <strong>"100%, Ten Hag is the man</strong>." Before, when it was <strong>Mourinho, Solskjaer or Van Gaal</strong> there wasn't that certainty, now they understand that<strong> this man has brought discipline back to the club.</strong></p><p><strong>Mancunians are working people</strong>, they don't need flashy players, they want players that work hard and run and tackle. 