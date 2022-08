Watford v Burnley: Heatwave conditions could deliver a stalemate



Watford 2.3611/8 v Burnley 3.412/5, the Draw 3.3512/5

20:00 on Friday

Mark O'Haire says: "Watford 2.3611/8 opened their account with an eye-catching home triumph with Sheffield United before being out-played at The Hawthorns on Monday night.

"Rob Edwards will expect more from his talented squad back at Vicarage Road on Friday night, especially with a formidable trident of Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis leading the line.

"Burnley 3.3512/5 have largely impressed in their first two fixtures under Vincent Kompany's watch. The Clarets - in the midst of major stylistic changes and undergoing plenty of overhaul in the squad's make-up this summer - showcased their potential when dominating Huddersfield, before holding last season's play-off semi-finalists Luton at Turf Moor."

Aston Villa v Everton: Oppose goals in early kick-off

Aston Villa 1.875/6 v Everton 5.04/1, the Draw 3.711/4

12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Mark O'Haire says: "Neither side managed to get on the scoresheet on matchday one with the duo each encountering their own issues. Steven Gerrard doesn't seem to have landed on his best system for Aston Villa and the disjointed nature of their attacking performance against Bournemouth is a reasonable reason for concern for odds-on backers.

"There were more positives for Everton to take despite their defeat to Chelsea. But the Toffees are enduring a mounting injury crisis and continue to suffer from a lack of available attacking options and ability in forward areas. Meanwhile, the visitors have scored more than a solitary strike in only four of their previous 19 away Premier League outings.

"With scorching weather scheduled for Birmingham from midday on Saturday, the conditions don't seem to suit a high-tempo, or high-scoring shootout at Villa Park, and therefore the Under 2.5 Goals line at 1.9110/11 has to come into consideration."

Bayer Leverkusen v Augsburg: Hosts to show their quality

Bayer Leverkusen 1.341/3 v Augsburg 10.519/2, the Draw 6.05/1

14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard says: "ugsburg lost 5-1 at Bayer Leverkusen as recently as January, and they have never beaten Die Werkself in the top flight (our friends at Opta tell us that 22-game drought is the longest wait for a first victory against an opponent in BUndesliga history). They have lost 15 of the clubs' 22 Bundesliga meetings, and if you look at the Swabians' last 100 away matches in the league, they have lost 54 of them. Bayer have won six of their last eight at home in the league, and apart from playmaker Florian Wirtz, all of their major performers in attack are fit and available.

"You could simply back Bayer to win by two goals or more on the Asian Handicap at 1.910/11, but I'll go for Bayer to win and Patrik Schick to score on the Bet Builder at 1.84/5. If you want to get above evens, you could chuck in Over 0.5 First-Half Goals to make it 2.0811/10 - Bayer were 2-0 up in 24 minutes when this fixture was last played."

Man City v Bournemouth: Cherries to be picked off

Man City 1.091/11 v Bournemouth 44.043/1, the Draw 14.013/1

15:00

Alex Boyes says: "Manchester City have won all 10 of their Premier League matches against Bournemouth, the best 100%- winning ratio by a team against another in Premier League history. Bournemouth, meanwhile, have only led for eight minutes in their 16 league meetings against Manchester City between 1987 and 2020."

Huddersfield v Stoke City: Potters to win again

Huddersfield 2.789/5 v Stoke 2.942/1, the Draw 3.39/4

15:00

Jack Critchley says: "Although both Jordan Rhodes and Danny Ward are off the mark for the campaign, the West Yorkshire side have accumulated a combined xG of 0.9 and are struggling to create chances. At the other end of the field, there have been far too many gaps between the defence and the midfield, something which could easily be exploited by this weekend's visitors.

"Stoke were underwhelming on the opening weekend, however, they were far better against Blackpool seven days ago. They used the width of the pitch to their advantage with Josh Tymon swinging in a couple of devilish deliveries from the left-hand side. The midfield trio of Josh Laurent, Lewis Baker and loanee Will Smallbone offered a far better balance in the centre of the park and that bodes well for this trip to last season's play-off finalists."

Brentford v Man Utd: Reds could lose again

Brentford 4.03/1 v Man Utd 2.0811/10, the Draw 3.65

17:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Alex Keble says: "Thomas Frank's team aren't quite as aesthetic as Brighton, instead willing to deploy a more direct route forward for Ivan Toney to bully opposition defenders aerially, which should mean another difficult game for Lisandro Martinez. Should Toney manage to isolate him, then Brentford can win the second balls and set their wing-backs away into the spaces that open between the lines.

"Frank made the mistake of switching to a back four for the first game of the season but reinstated the 3-5-2 in the second half as Brentford recovered to draw from 2-0 down. Suffice to say the 3-5-2 will be back here, with Bryan Mbeumo and Toney dominating the United centre-backs; a three-man midfield out-battling the flat-footed McFred duo; and a back three comfortably martialling the ill-fitting Cristiano Ronaldo."

Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano: Chaotic hosts are too short

Barcelona 1.222/9 v Rayo Vallecano 17.016/1, the Draw 7.613/2

20:00

Premier Sports 1

Dan Fitch says: "At the time of writing none of Barcelona's new signings have been registered to play in their first game of the season against Rayo Vallecano.

In order to comply with salary cap restrictions and register the likes of Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, Barca need to get rid of some players and convince others to take salary reductions. It's a chaotic position to be in on the eve of a new season and doesn't make the job of a tipster any easier. Barcelona could very well have a new look side, or Xavi could be forced to pick from the players that served him last season.

"Barca look far too short given such uncertainty and up against a Vallecano side that beat them in this fixture back in April. Both teams to score could be overpriced at 2.245/4.

PSG v Montpellier: Rampant Paris to overcome handicap

PSG 1.111/9 v Montpellier 36.035/1, the Draw 13.5

20:00

BT Sport 2

James Eastham says: "Messi scored twice last weekend, the second a stunning overhead kick that confirmed his dazzling return to form. Dovetailing beautiful with Barcelona buddy Neymar, the Ballon d'Or holder looked far happier than he did at any point last season and that spells trouble for PSG's Ligue 1 opponents.

"Neymar was equally effective, and ominously for Montpellier, Kylian Mbappe returns here. He sat out last week's procession with a minor groin injury and will be itching to join in with the goalscoring action.

"There's no reason to suspect Montpellier will be able to put up meaningful resistance, and plenty of reasons to suspect the visitors will be on the wrong end of a heavy defeat."