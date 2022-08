Familiar story for Sevilla?

Osasuna 3.39/4 v Sevilla 2.546/4; The Draw 3.259/4

Friday 12 August, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

The La Liga season kicks off on Friday as a Sevilla side that look to be weaker than last season, travel to Osasuna.

Sevilla were the only team to offer any real challenge to Real Madrid last season, yet ultimately faded and could only finish fourth. Over the summer, they have seemingly been weakened, with Anthony Martial returning to Manchester United after his loan and their central defenders Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos both being sold.

The only signing that has been made is the Brazilian centre-back Marcao. While there is still plenty of time for Julen Lopetegui's options to be widened, it's perhaps wise to not expect to much in the next couple of weeks from a side that drew a third of their games last season. Osasuna have not lost any of the players that finished tenth last season and the draw could be worth backing at 3.259/4.

Barca lost this fixture last season

Barcelona 1.232/9 v Rayo Vallecano 17.5; The Draw 7.613/2

Saturday 13 August, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

At the time of writing none of Barcelona's new signings have been registered to play in their first game of the season against Rayo Vallecano.

In order to comply with salary cap restrictions and register the likes of Kounde, Raphinia and Robert Lewandowski, Barca need to get rid of some players and convince others to take salary reductions. It's a chaotic position to be in on the eve of a new season and doesn't make the job of a tipster any easier. Barcelona could very well have a new look side, or Xavi could be forced to pick from the players that served him last season.

Barca look far too short given such uncertainty and up against a Vallecano side that beat them in this fixture back in April. Both teams to score could be overpriced at 2.245/4.

Benzema already off the mark

Almeria 7.87/1 v Real Madrid 1.4740/85; The Draw 5.14/1

Sunday 14 August, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

The La Liga and Champions League holders Real Madrid come into this game at Almeria, having just added more silverware to their haul.

Real lifted the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, with a 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. David Alaba opened the scoring in the first-half, before Karim Benzema clinched victory in the second-half with his 324th goal for the club, meaning that he has now outscored Raul.

Backing Benzema to score again seems a smart way to add value to a Real win against an Almeria side that have just been promoted to La Liga as Segunda Division champions. You can back a Bet Builder treble of a Real Madrid win, Benzema to score and 'No' in both teams to score at 4.216/5.

Simeone must tighten defence

Getafe 5.24/1 v Atletico Madrid 1.9420/21; The Draw 3.259/4

Monday 15 August, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

The La Liga fixture list stretches right through to Monday this weekend and one of those matches sees Atletico Madrid make the short trip across the city to Getafe.

For Diego Simeone the priority must be to retighten a defence that conceded the most goals last season since the Argentine's first campaign in charge, back in 2011-12. Additions over the summer have been low key, with Atletico signing Nahuel Molina, Axel Witsel and Samuel Lino.

It's been a far busier window for Getafe, who have signed seven players, which includes securing Borja Mayoral on a permanent deal following last season's loan. Getafe generally keep it tight, but as that's no longer the case with the visitors, let's go for both teams to score and Atletico double chance, at odds of 2.56/4.