David to inspire away victory

Nantes vs Lille

Fri, 20:00 BST

Live on BT Sport 1

Lille were impressive 4-1 winners (home) against newly promoted Auxerre last weekend and are a strong selection to avoid defeat on Friday night.

There were questions over how the 2020-21 champions would set up under new manager Paulo Fonseca but the ex-Roma boss' 4-2-3-1 tactics worked well and another confident attacking display is likely this weekend.

Jonathan David shifted out to the Lille right wing to make room for new £12 million striker Mohamed Bayo and the Canada international was highly effective on the flank: David scored twice and assisted once, suggesting the new position might be a good long-term fit.

Playmaker Remy Cabella was terrific in the no.10 position while Jonathan Bamba was livelier and more involved than in many games last season. It's early days but the signs of promise whenever Lille got on the ball in the opposition half were impossible to overlook.

Hosts Nantes could only draw 0-0 against a limited Angers side last week. That came a week after their 4-0 Champions Trophy thrashing at the hands of PSG and there are legitimate concerns that some of their better players may be distracted heading into this game.

Manager Antoine Kombouare has admitted that Nantes are willing to sell their three best players - Albin Lafont, attacking midfielder Ludovic Blas and winger Moises Simon - should the club receive bids they're happy with. Having helped Nantes win the French Cup last season all three may believe they've gone as far as they can in the yellow and green colours, and be eyeing the exit door.

To some degree Nantes will be in a state of limbo until those players' futures are resolved and that may only happen in the final few days of the transfer window. Anything less than maximum focus could see Nantes slip-up here against a Lille side that already has momentum and will be keen to further impress new manager Fonseca.

With our selection you'll make a profit if Lille win and get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw.

Rampant Paris to overcome handicap

PSG vs Montpellier

Sat, 20:00 BST

Live on BT Sport 2

We started the season with a profit as PSG breezed to a 5-0 win at Clermont last weekend and another big victory is on the cards for Lionel Messi and co.

Messi scored twice last weekend, the second a stunning overhead kick that confirmed his dazzling return to form. Dovetailing beautiful with Barcelona buddy Neymar, the Ballon d'Or holder looked far happier than he did at any point last season and that spells trouble for PSG's Ligue 1 opponents.

Neymar was equally effective, and ominously for Montpellier, Kylian Mbappe returns here. He sat out last week's procession with a minor groin injury and will be itching to join in with the goalscoring action.

There's no reason to suspect Montpellier will be able to put up meaningful resistance, and plenty of reasons to suspect the visitors will be on the wrong end of a heavy defeat.

They beat a very poor Troyes side 3-2 last weekend but the most salient stat on that match was that Montpellier conceded two goals.

Defensively shocking for a number of months now, Montpellier have conceded 21 times in their last eight Ligue 1 matches, and 35 times in their last 13 matches overall if you include their dismal series of pre-season displays.

Defensively shocking for a number of months now, Montpellier have conceded 21 times in their last eight Ligue 1 matches, and 35 times in their last 13 matches overall if you include their dismal series of pre-season displays.

