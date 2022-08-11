</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Saturday Championship Tips: Potters to increase the pressure on Schofield 
Jack Critchley
11 August 2022
5:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/saturday-championship-tips-potters-to-increase-the-pressure-on-schofield-110822-904.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-11T09:13:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-11T11:14:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/O'Neill Profile 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "There's another set of fascinating Championship fixtures and Jack Critchley believes that Huddersfield will struggle to contain the Potters this weekend... Potters to secure consecutive victories Huddersfield [2.78] v Stoke [2.94]; The Draw [3.3] Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield has labelled this contest a 'must win' game, with the club legend desperately needing to get some points on the board this weekend. Across all competitions, the Terriers have lost each of their opening three matches with a goal difference of -5. In midweek, they tamely exited the EFL Cup, having conceded three times in the first half hour in front of largely desolate John Smith's Stadium. Although both Jordan Rhodes and Danny Ward are off the mark for the campaign, the West Yorkshire side have accumulated a combined xG of 0.9 and are struggling to create chances. At the other end of the field, there have been far too many gaps between the defence and the midfield, something which could easily be exploited by this weekend's visitors. Stoke were underwhelming on the opening weekend, however, they were far better against Blackpool seven days ago. They used the width of the pitch to their advantage with Josh Tymon swinging in a couple of devilish deliveries from the left-hand side. The midfield trio of Josh Laurent, Lewis Baker and loanee Will Smallbone offered a far better balance in the centre of the park and that bodes well for this trip to last season's play-off finalists. Back Stoke to beat Huddersfield @ [2.94] Canaries to ease past new-look Tigers Hull [3.75] v Norwich [2.18]; The Draw [3.55] Norwich haven't quite clicked so far this season and Dean Smith's side were criticised for their underwhelming opening weekend performance at Cardiff. However, they were far more efficient going forward in their 1-1 draw with Wigan seven days ago producing an xG of 1.9 despite failing to overcome the dogged Latics. With their two South American recruits still acclimatising to life in East Anglia, it may take a few more weeks for the Canaries to hit top gear, however, they should be capable of leaving the MKM with maximum points on Saturday afternoon. Shota Arveladze has confirmed that his dealings in the transfer market remain incomplete, however, the Georgian must ensure that his side improve significantly from last weekend's goalless draw with Preston. The Tigers may have picked up a point, however, they were forced to batten down the hatches for the majority of the 90 minutes and the recently-relegated visitors are unlikely to be quite so profligate in the final third. Back Norwich to beat Hull @ [2.18] Latics to maintain unbeaten start Wigan [3.75] v Bristol City [2.18]; The Draw [3.55] Incomings have been slow at the DW this summer, however, supporters' patience has been rewarded with the arrival of Nathan Broadhead on a season-long loan. Leam Richardson's men remain unbeaten, despite making very few additions and they will be hoping to continue that run this weekend. Having scored just a single goal so far, Broadhead's arrival should give them some added impetus in the final third, however, finding a way of breaking down Bristol City's flimsy back-line may prove to be a relatively straightforward task. The Robins have failed to resolve last season's defensive issues with Nigel Pearson's side having suffered back-to-back defeats so far this season. Finding the net doesn't appear to be a problem with the visitors having registered three times so far, however, individual errors and collective defensive ineptitude have continue to plague them. Using the Bet Builder function, we can back Wigan Double Chance and BTTS at around 11/10. If you're fancy a bigger price, add Austrian dynamo Andreas Weimann as an anytime goalscorer. This will increase the odds to around 14/5. Back Wigan Double Chance and BTTS (Bet Builder) @ [2.12] Tight and cagey affair at Kenilworth Luton [2.32] v Preston [3.35]; The Draw [3.4] Preston failed to score in their opening two Championship matches, however, they finally found a way through in the EFL Cup in midweek. Ryan Lowe's men are incredibly tough to beat and having kept back-to-back clean sheets and with an accumulated xGA of 0.9, PNE are unlikely to go down without a fight this season. The combination of Emil Riis and Troy Parrott looks like it will eventually bear fruit, although they may have to be patient in order to break down Luton's stubborn resistance. The Hatters couldn't find a way past Birmingham on the opening weekend, however, they were hugely impressive against Burnley seven days ago. Nathan Jones was scathing about his side's midweek EFL Cup exit, however, he made several changes and with far greater squad depth this time around, he has plenty of options at his disposal. Having limited the recently relegated Clarets last time out, they should be able to keep this weekend's visitors at arm's length. Back Under 2.5 Goals in Luton vs Preston @ [1.84] Lions to pick up yet another home victory Millwall [2.48] v Coventry [3.3]; The Draw [3.3] Millwall fans can be relatively satisfied with their side's start to the season, despite last weekend's defeat at Bramall Lane. Gary Rowett's men aren't going to face too many tougher away trips this season and they'll be pleased to be back on home soil here. Having been dumped out of the EFL Cup ten days ago, the Bermondsey outfit have enjoyed an uninterrupted week on the training ground and will be confident of securing back-to-back home victories. Coventry have made the headlines for the wrong reasons so far this season with the pitch at the CBS Arena having been deemed unplayable last weekend. The Sky Blues were dumped out of the EFL Cup in midweek and fans are understandably concerned by their side's penchant for making slow starts. Any sluggishness is likely to be punished by the unforgiving Lions. Back Millwall to beat Coventry @ [2.48] Sunderland to continue their entertaining start Sunderland [2.2] v QPR [3.65]; The Draw [3.55] Sunderland have been a welcome addition to the Championship with the Wearsiders attacking the second tier with admirable gusto so far. The Black Cats were involved in an entertaining end-to-end contest with Bristol City last weekend and were able to capitalise on the Robins' defensive woes. The arrival of Ellis Simms gives them a genuine goalscoring threat and with Ross Stewart having also got off the mark for the campaign, they are unlikely to draw too many blanks this season. QPR bounced back from an insipid opening day display with a dynamic first 45 at Loftus Road. Mick Beale's men are indebted to the creativity of Chris Willock, although they also looked extremely effective from set-pieces too. They still don't look entirely convincing at the back and may struggle to keep a clean sheet at the Stadium of Light this weekend. Back BTTS in Sunderland vs QPR @ [1.84] Close contest at the New York Stadium Rotherham [2.2] v Reading [3.55]; The Draw [3.5] There wasn't too much to say about Rotherham's 1-1 draw with Swansea on the opening weekend of the season, however, Paul Warne will undoubtedly be pleased with his side's application and endeavour. The Millers weren't in action last weekend and having struggled with quick turnarounds and injuries last season, the former physio will have used the enforced break to meticulously prepare for this fixture. If the South Yorkshire club are to avoid yet another Championship relegation this campaign, they will need to ensure that they don't drop points against fellow bottom-half dwellers such as Reading. The Royals were impressive in last weekend's victory producing an xG of 1.6 and picking up a much-needed three points. Having been the better side in the second half of their 1-0 defeat to Blackpool a fortnight ago, Paul Ince's men appear to be trending in the right direction. Using the Bet Builder function, we can back this game to end all-square with both teams finding the back of the net at around 3/1. Back Draw and BTTS in Rotherham vs Reading (Bet Builder) @ [4.02] Stalemate by the seaside Blackpool [2.44] v Swansea [3.05]; The Draw [3.45] Neither of these two sides have made a particularly convincing start to the campaign and both managers will see as an opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing seven days. Blackpool beat Reading a fortnight ago despite looking shaky in the second half and Michael Appleton's side have found the net just once across 270 minutes of football. The former Oxford boss is still getting to grips with his squad and plenty of incomings and outgoings are expected to take place over the next few weeks. Swansea were lacklustre against Blackburn with many fans labelling it as the worst performance under Russell Martin's tenure. The Welsh outfit has plenty of possession, yet struggled to penetrate the Rovers' backline and their performance was plagued with individual errors. The former defender will demand a response, however, they remain fairly unconvincing and may have to settle for a hard-earned point here. Back Draw in Blackpool vs Swansea @ [3.45] ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/O%27Neill%20Profile%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Jack Critchley" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/O'Neill Profile 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/O'Neill Profile 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/O'Neill Profile 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/O'Neill Profile 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Stoke boss Michael O'Neill"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Michael O'Neill will be hoping that his side can build on last weekend's victory</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201631956" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.201631956","entry_title":"Saturday Championship Tips: Potters to increase the pressure on Schofield "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201631956">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20Potters%20to%20increase%20the%20pressure%20on%20Schofield%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-potters-to-increase-the-pressure-on-schofield-110822-904.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-potters-to-increase-the-pressure-on-schofield-110822-904.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-potters-to-increase-the-pressure-on-schofield-110822-904.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-potters-to-increase-the-pressure-on-schofield-110822-904.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-potters-to-increase-the-pressure-on-schofield-110822-904.html&text=Saturday%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20Potters%20to%20increase%20the%20pressure%20on%20Schofield%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>There's another set of fascinating Championship fixtures and Jack Critchley believes that Huddersfield will struggle to contain the Potters this weekend...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Although both Jordan Rhodes and Danny Ward are off the mark for the campaign, the West Yorkshire side have accumulated a combined xG of 0.9 and are struggling to create chances. At the other end of the field, there have been far too many gaps between the defence and the midfield, something which could easily be exploited by this weekend's visitors"</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2><h2>Potters to secure consecutive victories</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201631956"><strong>Huddersfield <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> v Stoke <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.94</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Huddersfield boss <strong>Danny Schofield</strong> has labelled this contest a 'must win' game, with the club legend desperately needing to get some points on the board this weekend. Across all competitions, the Terriers have lost each of their opening three matches with a goal difference of -5. In midweek, they tamely exited the EFL Cup, having conceded three times in the first half hour in front of largely desolate John Smith's Stadium.</p><p>Although both Jordan Rhodes and Danny Ward are off the mark for the campaign, <strong>the West Yorkshire side have accumulated a combined xG of 0.9</strong> and are struggling to create chances. At the other end of the field, there have been far too many gaps between the defence and the midfield, something which could easily be exploited by this weekend's visitors.</p><p>Stoke were underwhelming on the opening weekend, however, they were far better against Blackpool seven days ago. They used the width of the pitch to their advantage with Josh Tymon swinging in a couple of devilish deliveries from the left-hand side. <strong>The midfield trio of Josh Laurent, Lewis Baker and loanee Will Smallbone offered a far better balance</strong> in the centre of the park and that bodes well for this trip to last season's play-off finalists.</p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201631956"><strong>Back Stoke to beat Huddersfield</strong> <strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.94</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b></strong></a></p> </blockquote><h2>Canaries to ease past new-look Tigers</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201632316"><strong>Hull <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> v Norwich </strong><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>; The Draw 3.55</strong></a></p><p>Norwich haven't quite clicked so far this season and Dean Smith's side were criticised for their underwhelming opening weekend performance at Cardiff. However, they were far more efficient going forward in their 1-1 draw with Wigan seven days ago producing an xG of 1.9 despite failing to overcome the dogged Latics. With their two South American recruits still acclimatising to life in East Anglia, it may take a few more weeks for the Canaries to hit top gear, however, they should be capable of leaving the MKM with maximum points on Saturday afternoon.</p><p><strong>Shota Arveladze</strong> has confirmed that his dealings in the transfer market remain incomplete, however, the Georgian must ensure that his side improve significantly from last weekend's goalless draw with Preston. The Tigers may have picked up a point, however, they were forced to batten down the hatches for the majority of the 90 minutes and the recently-relegated visitors are unlikely to be quite so profligate in the final third.</p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201632316"><strong>Back Norwich to beat Hull</strong> <strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></strong></a></p> </blockquote><h2>Latics to maintain unbeaten start</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201694093"><strong>Wigan <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> v Bristol City </strong><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>; The Draw 3.55</strong></a></p><p>Incomings have been slow at the DW this summer, however, supporters' patience has been rewarded with the arrival of <strong>Nathan Broadhead</strong> on a season-long loan. Leam Richardson's men remain unbeaten, despite making very few additions and they will be hoping to continue that run this weekend. Having scored just a single goal so far, Broadhead's arrival should give them some added impetus in the final third, however, finding a way of breaking down Bristol City's flimsy back-line may prove to be a relatively straightforward task.</p><p>The Robins have failed to resolve last season's defensive issues with Nigel Pearson's side having suffered back-to-back defeats so far this season. Finding the net doesn't appear to be a problem with the visitors having registered three times so far, however, individual errors and collective defensive ineptitude have continue to plague them.</p><p><strong>Using the Bet Builder function, we can back Wigan Double Chance and BTTS at around 11/10</strong>. If you're fancy a bigger price, add Austrian dynamo <strong>Andreas Weimann as an anytime goalscorer</strong>. This will increase the odds to around 14/5.</p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/wigan-v-bristol-city/31636273"><strong>Back Wigan Double Chance and BTTS (Bet Builder)</strong> <strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></strong></a></p> </blockquote><h2>Tight and cagey affair at Kenilworth</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201694093"><strong>Luton <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.32</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> v Preston </strong><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Preston failed to score in their opening two Championship matches, however, they finally found a way through in the EFL Cup in midweek. Ryan Lowe's men are incredibly tough to beat and <strong>having kept back-to-back clean sheets and with an accumulated xGA of 0.9</strong>, PNE are unlikely to go down without a fight this season. The combination of Emil Riis and Troy Parrott looks like it will eventually bear fruit, although they may have to be patient in order to break down Luton's stubborn resistance.</p><p>The Hatters couldn't find a way past Birmingham on the opening weekend, however, they were hugely impressive against Burnley seven days ago. Nathan Jones was scathing about his side's midweek EFL Cup exit, however, he made several changes and with far greater squad depth this time around, he has plenty of options at his disposal. Having limited the recently relegated Clarets last time out, they should be able to keep this weekend's visitors at arm's length. <strong></strong></p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201599022"><strong>Back Under 2.5 Goals in Luton vs Preston</strong> <strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></strong></a></p> </blockquote><h2>Lions to pick up yet another home victory</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201632196"><strong>Millwall <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.48</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> v Coventry </strong><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p><strong></strong>Millwall fans can be relatively satisfied with their side's start to the season, despite last weekend's defeat at Bramall Lane. Gary Rowett's men aren't going to face too many tougher away trips this season and they'll be pleased to be back on home soil here. Having been dumped out of the EFL Cup ten days ago, the Bermondsey outfit have enjoyed an uninterrupted week on the training ground and will be confident of securing back-to-back home victories.</p><p>Coventry have made the headlines for the wrong reasons so far this season with the pitch at the CBS Arena having been deemed unplayable last weekend. The Sky Blues were dumped out of the EFL Cup in midweek and fans are understandably concerned by their side's penchant for making slow starts. Any sluggishness is likely to be punished by the unforgiving Lions.</p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201632196"><strong>Back Millwall to beat Coventry</strong> <strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.48</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b></strong></a></p> </blockquote><h2>Sunderland to continue their entertaining start</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201599232"><strong>Sunderland <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> v QPR </strong><strong>3.65; The Draw 3.55</strong></a></p><p>Sunderland have been a welcome addition to the Championship with the Wearsiders attacking the second tier with admirable gusto so far. The Black Cats were involved in an entertaining end-to-end contest with Bristol City last weekend and were able to capitalise on the Robins' defensive woes. The arrival of <strong>Ellis Simms</strong> gives them a genuine goalscoring threat and with Ross Stewart having also got off the mark for the campaign, they are unlikely to draw too many blanks this season.</p><p>QPR bounced back from an insipid opening day display with a dynamic first 45 at Loftus Road. Mick Beale's men are indebted to the creativity of <strong>Chris Willock</strong>, although they also looked extremely effective from set-pieces too. They still don't look entirely convincing at the back and may struggle to keep a clean sheet at the Stadium of Light this weekend.</p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201599232"><strong>Back BTTS in Sunderland vs QPR</strong> <strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></strong></a></p> </blockquote><h2>Close contest at the New York Stadium</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201632076"><strong>Rotherham <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> v Reading </strong><strong>3.55; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></strong></a></p><p>There wasn't too much to say about Rotherham's 1-1 draw with Swansea on the opening weekend of the season, however, <strong>Paul Warne</strong> will undoubtedly be pleased with his side's application and endeavour. The Millers weren't in action last weekend and having struggled with quick turnarounds and injuries last season, the former physio will have used the enforced break to meticulously prepare for this fixture. If the South Yorkshire club are to avoid yet another Championship relegation this campaign, they will need to ensure that they don't drop points against fellow bottom-half dwellers such as Reading.</p><p>The Royals were impressive in last weekend's victory producing an xG of 1.6 and picking up a much-needed three points. Having been the better side in the second half of their 1-0 defeat to Blackpool a fortnight ago, Paul Ince's men appear to be trending in the right direction.</p><p><strong>Using the Bet Builder function, we can back this game to end all-square with both teams finding the back of the net at around 3/1. </strong></p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/rotherham-v-reading/31630986"><strong>Back Draw and BTTS in Rotherham vs Reading (Bet Builder) @ 4.02</strong></a></p> </blockquote><h2>Stalemate by the seaside</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201694490"><strong>Blackpool <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.44</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b> v Swansea </strong><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.05</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>; The Draw 3.45</strong></a></p><p>Neither of these two sides have made a particularly convincing start to the campaign and both managers will see as an opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing seven days. Blackpool beat Reading a fortnight ago despite looking shaky in the second half and <strong>Michael Appleton's side have found the net just once across 270 minutes of football.</strong> The former Oxford boss is still getting to grips with his squad and plenty of incomings and outgoings are expected to take place over the next few weeks.</p><p>Swansea were lacklustre against Blackburn with many fans labelling it as the worst performance under Russell Martin's tenure. The Welsh outfit has plenty of possession, yet struggled to penetrate the Rovers' backline and their performance was plagued with individual errors. Back Draw in Blackpool vs Swansea @ 3.45

Jack's 2021/22 Profit/Loss:

Staked: 16.00
Returned: 15.90
P/L: -0.10

Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the Betfair site for more info. T&Cs apply. Recommended bets

Back Stoke to beat Huddersfield @ 2.94
Back Wigan Double Chance and BTTS @ 2.12 Sportsbook Bet Builder
Back BTTS in Sunderland vs QPR @ 1.84 Read past articles

Watford v Burnley: Heatwave conditions could deliver a stalemate
Thursday Football Tips: Go low on goals but back corners at the Hawthorns
Wednesday Football Tips: Back Benzema and Borre in Super Cup Bet Builder More EFL Championship Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing 