Huddersfield 2.789/5 v Stoke 2.942/1; The Draw 3.39/4

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield has labelled this contest a 'must win' game, with the club legend desperately needing to get some points on the board this weekend. Across all competitions, the Terriers have lost each of their opening three matches with a goal difference of -5. In midweek, they tamely exited the EFL Cup, having conceded three times in the first half hour in front of largely desolate John Smith's Stadium.

Although both Jordan Rhodes and Danny Ward are off the mark for the campaign, the West Yorkshire side have accumulated a combined xG of 0.9 and are struggling to create chances. At the other end of the field, there have been far too many gaps between the defence and the midfield, something which could easily be exploited by this weekend's visitors.

Stoke were underwhelming on the opening weekend, however, they were far better against Blackpool seven days ago. They used the width of the pitch to their advantage with Josh Tymon swinging in a couple of devilish deliveries from the left-hand side. The midfield trio of Josh Laurent, Lewis Baker and loanee Will Smallbone offered a far better balance in the centre of the park and that bodes well for this trip to last season's play-off finalists.

Canaries to ease past new-look Tigers

Hull 3.7511/4 v Norwich 2.186/5; The Draw 3.55

Norwich haven't quite clicked so far this season and Dean Smith's side were criticised for their underwhelming opening weekend performance at Cardiff. However, they were far more efficient going forward in their 1-1 draw with Wigan seven days ago producing an xG of 1.9 despite failing to overcome the dogged Latics. With their two South American recruits still acclimatising to life in East Anglia, it may take a few more weeks for the Canaries to hit top gear, however, they should be capable of leaving the MKM with maximum points on Saturday afternoon.

Shota Arveladze has confirmed that his dealings in the transfer market remain incomplete, however, the Georgian must ensure that his side improve significantly from last weekend's goalless draw with Preston. The Tigers may have picked up a point, however, they were forced to batten down the hatches for the majority of the 90 minutes and the recently-relegated visitors are unlikely to be quite so profligate in the final third.

Latics to maintain unbeaten start

Wigan 3.7511/4 v Bristol City 2.186/5; The Draw 3.55

Incomings have been slow at the DW this summer, however, supporters' patience has been rewarded with the arrival of Nathan Broadhead on a season-long loan. Leam Richardson's men remain unbeaten, despite making very few additions and they will be hoping to continue that run this weekend. Having scored just a single goal so far, Broadhead's arrival should give them some added impetus in the final third, however, finding a way of breaking down Bristol City's flimsy back-line may prove to be a relatively straightforward task.

The Robins have failed to resolve last season's defensive issues with Nigel Pearson's side having suffered back-to-back defeats so far this season. Finding the net doesn't appear to be a problem with the visitors having registered three times so far, however, individual errors and collective defensive ineptitude have continue to plague them.

Using the Bet Builder function, we can back Wigan Double Chance and BTTS at around 11/10. If you're fancy a bigger price, add Austrian dynamo Andreas Weimann as an anytime goalscorer. This will increase the odds to around 14/5.

Tight and cagey affair at Kenilworth

Luton 2.3211/8 v Preston 3.3512/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Preston failed to score in their opening two Championship matches, however, they finally found a way through in the EFL Cup in midweek. Ryan Lowe's men are incredibly tough to beat and having kept back-to-back clean sheets and with an accumulated xGA of 0.9, PNE are unlikely to go down without a fight this season. The combination of Emil Riis and Troy Parrott looks like it will eventually bear fruit, although they may have to be patient in order to break down Luton's stubborn resistance.

The Hatters couldn't find a way past Birmingham on the opening weekend, however, they were hugely impressive against Burnley seven days ago. Nathan Jones was scathing about his side's midweek EFL Cup exit, however, he made several changes and with far greater squad depth this time around, he has plenty of options at his disposal. Having limited the recently relegated Clarets last time out, they should be able to keep this weekend's visitors at arm's length.

Lions to pick up yet another home victory

Millwall 2.486/4 v Coventry 3.39/4; The Draw 3.39/4

Millwall fans can be relatively satisfied with their side's start to the season, despite last weekend's defeat at Bramall Lane. Gary Rowett's men aren't going to face too many tougher away trips this season and they'll be pleased to be back on home soil here. Having been dumped out of the EFL Cup ten days ago, the Bermondsey outfit have enjoyed an uninterrupted week on the training ground and will be confident of securing back-to-back home victories.

Coventry have made the headlines for the wrong reasons so far this season with the pitch at the CBS Arena having been deemed unplayable last weekend. The Sky Blues were dumped out of the EFL Cup in midweek and fans are understandably concerned by their side's penchant for making slow starts. Any sluggishness is likely to be punished by the unforgiving Lions.

Sunderland to continue their entertaining start

Sunderland 2.26/5 v QPR 3.65; The Draw 3.55

Sunderland have been a welcome addition to the Championship with the Wearsiders attacking the second tier with admirable gusto so far. The Black Cats were involved in an entertaining end-to-end contest with Bristol City last weekend and were able to capitalise on the Robins' defensive woes. The arrival of Ellis Simms gives them a genuine goalscoring threat and with Ross Stewart having also got off the mark for the campaign, they are unlikely to draw too many blanks this season.

QPR bounced back from an insipid opening day display with a dynamic first 45 at Loftus Road. Mick Beale's men are indebted to the creativity of Chris Willock, although they also looked extremely effective from set-pieces too. They still don't look entirely convincing at the back and may struggle to keep a clean sheet at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Close contest at the New York Stadium

Rotherham 2.26/5 v Reading 3.55; The Draw 3.55/2

There wasn't too much to say about Rotherham's 1-1 draw with Swansea on the opening weekend of the season, however, Paul Warne will undoubtedly be pleased with his side's application and endeavour. The Millers weren't in action last weekend and having struggled with quick turnarounds and injuries last season, the former physio will have used the enforced break to meticulously prepare for this fixture. If the South Yorkshire club are to avoid yet another Championship relegation this campaign, they will need to ensure that they don't drop points against fellow bottom-half dwellers such as Reading.

The Royals were impressive in last weekend's victory producing an xG of 1.6 and picking up a much-needed three points. Having been the better side in the second half of their 1-0 defeat to Blackpool a fortnight ago, Paul Ince's men appear to be trending in the right direction.

Using the Bet Builder function, we can back this game to end all-square with both teams finding the back of the net at around 3/1.

Stalemate by the seaside

Blackpool 2.447/5 v Swansea 3.052/1; The Draw 3.45

Neither of these two sides have made a particularly convincing start to the campaign and both managers will see as an opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing seven days. Blackpool beat Reading a fortnight ago despite looking shaky in the second half and Michael Appleton's side have found the net just once across 270 minutes of football. The former Oxford boss is still getting to grips with his squad and plenty of incomings and outgoings are expected to take place over the next few weeks.

Swansea were lacklustre against Blackburn with many fans labelling it as the worst performance under Russell Martin's tenure. The Welsh outfit has plenty of possession, yet struggled to penetrate the Rovers' backline and their performance was plagued with individual errors. The former defender will demand a response, however, they remain fairly unconvincing and may have to settle for a hard-earned point here.